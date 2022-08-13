Read full article on original website
Veteran opposition leader Odinga ahead in Kenya's presidential race- official results
NAIROBI, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga led Kenya's presidential race, official election results showed on Saturday, pushing Deputy President William Ruto into second place.
Kenya election commission head: deputy pres Ruto wins presidency vote
NAIROBI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Deputy President William Ruto has won Kenya's presidential vote, the election commission said on Monday, declaring him the new leader of the region's richest and most stable nation.
Kenya’s election red flags in five essential reads
Kenya is no stranger to highly contested elections. Several of the country’s past polls have seen high levels of conflict. The violence that broke out after the 2007 elections stands out in particular. It caused more than a thousand fatalities and led to a national crisis. This was eventually resolved through a coalition government and constitutional reform.
Polls close in Kenyan election amid tight two-person race
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The polls have closed in Kenya's Tuesday election, as the country moves toward choosing a replacement to President Uhuru Kenyatta. Deputy Prime Minister William Ruto was expected to face a tight race against former Prime Minister Raila Odinga. Voters who were in line to vote before...
Kenya's Ruto declared president-elect in chaotic scenes
NAIROBI/KISUMU, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Kenya's elections chief declared Deputy President William Ruto the winner of a tight presidential race on Monday but some senior election officials disowned the result, fuelling fears of widespread violence like that seen after previous disputed polls.
Kenya election 2022: the candidates, issues and role of money in a fierce contest
Kenyans are gearing up for an important general election on 9 August 2022, which brings to an end President Uhuru Kenyatta’s turbulent two terms. It will be the country’s seventh general election since the resumption of multiparty electoral democracy 30 years ago. And it’s the third under the 2010 constitution. The progressive constitution was part of reforms designed to address political animosities that ignited deadly election violence in 2007.
Ruto Pulls Ahead in Kenya's Presidential Vote Count as Tempers Fray
NAIROBI (Reuters) -Kenya's Deputy President William Ruto has edged ahead in a tight presidential race, according to official results reported by Kenyan media on Sunday, as more riot police were deployed inside the national election tallying centre after scuffles and accusations by party agents. The fracas underscored fraying tempers and...
Kenyan presidential election count descends into violent brawl with voting officials disowning the results minutes before deputy leader William Ruto is declared winner
A brawl broke out between officials at Kenya's election results centre in Nairobi amid accusations of vote rigging and a delayed announcement, with William Ruto controversially declared the winner. Supporters of rival presidential candidate Raila Odinga were up in arms as four out of seven election commissioners said they could...
Wait for Kenya election result tests people's patience
ELDORET, Aug 12 (Reuters) - At an intersection in the western Kenyan town of Eldoret, two groups of men stand on opposite street corners, gathered around newspaper stands, and whooping and gesturing at results so far from Tuesday's election.
First rigging claims as Kenyan media slow vote tally in tight presidential race
NAIROBI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Without providing any proof, the secretary-general of Kenya's governing party has said there was election rigging, fuelling public anxiety on Friday as media outlets significantly slowed down their unofficial tallies from Tuesday's tight vote.
Kenya Election Body: Ruto's Party Wins Governorship of Kenya's Capital
NAIROBI (Reuters) - Deputy President William Ruto's party has won the governorship of Kenya's capital Nairobi, the election commission announced on Sunday, handing Ruto's party control of East Africa's wealthiest city. Johnson Sakaja, a former senator for Nairobi, won the race in Tuesday's election, announced Nairobi county returning officer Albert...
William Ruto declared winner of Kenyan presidential vote amid chaos at election center
Kenya's Deputy President William Ruto has been elected as the country's next President, the electoral commission announced Monday.
