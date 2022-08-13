ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

deseret.com

Why are meme cryptos Shiba Inu and Dogecoin surging right now?

Feel free to insert whatever doggy-themed metaphor floats your boat but memecoins Shiba Inu and Dogecoin had a tail-wagging weekend following a surge in retail investor interest that drove some of the biggest value increases in months. Emerging from the dog days of summer: Dogecoin is up over 12% in...
Benzinga

Weekend Stock Spotlight: Affirm, SoftBank And How Trump Documents Seizure May Impact Midterms

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by leading media outlets, here are the articles investors need to read. In Barron's "At Last, Weight-Loss Drugs That Actually Work. They Could Be the Blockbusters of the Decade," Bill Alpert looks at new weigh-loss medications that could become the best-selling drugs in pharmaceutical history for Novo Nordisk A/S NVO and Eli Lilly And Company LLY.
u.today

Legendary Investor Jim Rogers on Crypto: "It's Going to Be Government Money"

Motley Fool

3 Reasons I'm Buying This Crypto Hand Over Fist

ZkEVMs should increase Polygon's flexibility with existing Ethereum smart contracts. Instagram and Facebook will be unveiling Polygon NFTs. Polygon is now part of Disney's business venture program. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
u.today

Bitcoin on Track to Drop Below $10,000, Peter Schiff Warns

In a recent interview with Kitco, gold bug Peter Schiff predicted that the price of Bitcoin could still drop below the $10,000 level due to forced selling. He is convinced that Bitcoin topped out at the $69,000 level last November. “I don’t think it’s going to make a new high,” Schiff predicted.
TheStreet

Crypto Has a Key Appointment on Sept. 15

The crypto industry finally has something to help it forget about the difficult first seven months of the year. In a few weeks, the crypto industry will experience what some are calling an critical moment: The ethereum platform, the most ambitious ecosystem -- even compared with its main rival, bitcoin -- will undergo a major update, which in turn will have a big impact on the entire sector.
NEWSBTC

Biggest Profits Likely From Uniglo (GLO), Near Protocol (NEAR) And Fantom (FTM)

Cryptocurrency investors are using their dollars to forward the decentralised cause, ushering in a new age of trustless, transparent, and peer-to-peer finance. Crypto is on the border of hyper-adoption and similar to the internet in the 1990s will soon explode and be implemented globally. Blockchain technology will change the current financial system and represents a necessary restructuring of the legacy system.
CoinTelegraph

Mailchimp bans crypto content creators without prior notice

The email marketing platform Mailchimp appears to have suspended its services to crypto content creators. Platforms associated with crypto news, content or related services started to have issues logging into accounts, followed by notices of service interruptions that began surfacing this week. Crypto-associated accounts such as the Edge wallet, a...
TechCrunch

a16z says ‘WeBack’ to WeWork’s Neumann with its biggest check ever

The funding round values Flow at over $1 billion, making it a unicorn before it even commences operations, which it plans to do in 2023, according to the Times. The startup is set to operate over 3,000 apartment units Neumann has purchased in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Atlanta and Nashville as part of its vision to bring community-oriented features to the rental market, the Times added.
EWN

Meta Launches Instagram NFTs And Coinbase Integration In Over 100 Countries

Meta’s digital collectible feature for creators and collectors expands its reach. More than 100 countries in Africa, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the Americas will receive access to NFTs on Instagram. Support for Coinbase wallet and Dapper will follow the expansion. Users can connect to Instagram with other wallets...
Fast Company

More layoffs at tech-adjacent brands: Peloton, Calm, Sweetgreen, and more

Another bad week is wrapping up for tech companies—and consumer brands that have donned the tech cape to boost valuations and share prices. Peloton just announced that it is slashing nearly 800 jobs. The Peloton news is part of a sweeping overhaul that includes shutting many of its stores and hiking prices for its high-end bikes and popular treadmill. In a statement, the company explained that “these moves enable Peloton to become more efficient, cost-effective, and agile.” CEO Barry McCarthy, who took over from former CEO John Foley in February, told employees in an email that the effort was part of a plan to “engineer the great comeback story of the post-Covid era.” Shares surged by 13% on the news.
cryptoslate.com

Interlay launches Bitcoin-backed stablecoin iBTC on Polkadot network

Interlay has launched a wrapped Bitcoin asset called interBitcoin (iBTC) on the Polkadot chain. The product intends to widen BTC use “for DeFi, cross-chain transfers, NFTs, and more.”. iBTC is already Acala and Moonbeam compatible. But developers have put up $1 million of funding to extend the project to...
NEWSBTC

Dubai To Be the Web 3 & Metaverse Capital of The World

The tech investment world has grown rapidly in the last 20 years since the dot com boom. Investors have gone from investing into micro chip manufacturing companies to internet marketplaces such as Amazon and eBay. And even though investors understand the rapid changes & growth of the tech world, they have been having a hard time investing into the Web 3.0 (Crypto, Blockchain, etc.) & Metaverse world. However, this all changed when Mark Zuckerberg announced that Meta is building the Metaverse.
