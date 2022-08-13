Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Deer illegally shot through head with crossbow, TWRA investigating
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is reminding Tennessee hunters deer season is not open after finding a buck suffering with a crossbow bolt through its head outside the Nashville area. The TWRA shared photos of a deer illegally shot out of season by someone with a...
Fort Campbell soldier killed in Kentucky shooting
A soldier stationed at Fort Campbell was killed over the weekend in Kentucky.
Crews find body of man who jumped off boat at Percy Priest Lake
The Tennessee Wildlife Agency and other law enforcement agencies have located the body of a man who jumped off his boat on Percy Priest Lake but never resurfaced.
‘Very scary’: Neighbors take cover as shots are fired at police in East Nashville
It was a frightening turn of events for neighbors in East Nashville as shots were fired from a residence on South 10th Street.
Domestic incident leads to large police presence in East Nashville
A large police presence could be seen in an East Nashville neighborhood as officers responded to a domestic-related incident late Sunday night.
newstalk941.com
Two Motorcyclists Die In Separate Weekend Incidents
Two motorcyclists died in two separate incidents over the weekend. 52-year-old Bryan Colson of Cookeville died while negotiating a curve on Benton Young Road around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday evening. He ran off the road and struck a tree. 28-year-old Brooke Murphy of Antioch, Tennessee was also negotiating a curve...
AR-15 stolen from truck at Cheatham County motel
According to police, the thieves stole an AR-15 with a 7.5-inch muzzle, collapsible stock and red dot scope.
Man kidnapped from South Nashville motel
The victim told police he was kidnapped and robbed at the American Homes Inn on Wallace Road.
Nashville group calls for change after 3 students hit by cars
The Rutherford County community is shaken after three students were hit by vehicles within a week.
WSMV
Nashville officials searching for man last seen underwater in Percy Priest
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Office of Emergency Management in Nashville and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency are searching for a man. The Nashville Fire Department was called to 4001 Bell Road for reports of a 23-year-old man who was last seen underwater but had not resurfaced. NFD crews turned...
actionnews5.com
Police across the country dispel rumors of active serial killer after posts spread on social media
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – Police are speaking out against social media posts claiming a serial killer is active in multiple locations around the country. A post which claimed a serial killer or abductor was operating in Mount Juliet, a suburb of Nashville, made the rounds on some local Facebook pages and groups, WSMV reported.
Emergency officials respond to drowning call on Percy Priest Lake
Multiple emergency agencies answered the call of an apparent drowning on Percy Priest Lake just after 3 p.m. Saturday.
fox17.com
Garth Brooks developing hub on lower Broadway to help bolster safety, reduce traffic
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Country music star Garth Brooks is working with Metro Nashville to develop a substation on lower Broadway meant to bolster safety and reduce traffic congestion. The mini hub will be constructed at no cost to taxpayers, Mayor John Cooper announced Monday. The substation and traffic...
$2 million approved for Wilson County birthing farm
Two million dollars has been approved for a soon-to-be animal birthing barn on the Wilson County Fairgrounds.
WDEF
News on Whataburger, Jack’s & Wickles Pickles
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Nashville Business Journal has more details on the Texas burger chain arriving in Tennessee. Whataburger has signed a franchising deal to open 9 of their fast food in the Nashville area. One will be in the new Century Farms development coming to the Antioch...
WSMV
Man arrested for watching women in bathroom at Franklin bowling alley
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police were called to a bowling alley restaurant for reports of a man who was watching women in the establishment’s bathroom. According to Franklin Police, witnesses reported a man peering over the bathroom stalls in the women’s restroom at King’s Bowl next to the Cool Springs Galleria. The victims in this case were 12 and 14-year-old girls and their mother.
wgnsradio.com
Fire Crews in Rutherford County were swamped by calls this past week (w/photos)
UPDATE: The Rutherford County Fire & Rescue Department was busy this past week responding to fire calls, at times, one-after-another. Two calls were relatively close to one another, with one on Castlewood Court and a second on Franklin Road (Highway 96). On Castlewood Court near Rucker Lane, a one-story home...
Nashville residents speak after falling victim to check washing
“That little red flag is like just a giant sign for these people saying ‘there is something important in here,’” Alexander Grant said.
Milwaukee skyline from a hill in Franklin!
Former leader of Tennessee based cancer charity sentenced after embezzling $4 million
Melissa Goodwin, 56, was the Executive Vice President and General Manager of the T.J. Martel Foundation.
