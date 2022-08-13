The Kansas City Chiefs completed their Week 1 preseason game against the Chicago Bears and they lost a few players to injury during the course of the game. TE Blake Bell left the game on the second offensive series with a hip injury. He had to be helped to the sideline and was eventually carted to the locker room. He was initially ruled questionable to return and eventually was ruled out of the game.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO