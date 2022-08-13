ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Here's what Chiefs HC Andy Reid thought of Isiah Pacheco's preseason debut

The hype leading up to Kansas City Chiefs rookie RB Isiah Pacheco’s preseason debut reached unparalleled heights. Well, fans didn’t have to wait long to see Pacheco in action. After just six offensive snaps, the rookie found himself in the game getting his first carry and working alongside Patrick Mahomes. His first carry was just a two-yard run up the gut, but his offensive line didn’t get much push on the play.
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes shares strong words on a Chiefs WR after preseason matchup vs. Bears

The Kansas City Chiefs did not necessarily have their way on offense in the preseason road matchup against the Chicago Bears, as they tallied for 14 points and 205 total yards. At the least, Justin Watson shined with a promising performance in his first in-game action with the reigning AFC West champions. Watson was targeted […] The post Patrick Mahomes shares strong words on a Chiefs WR after preseason matchup vs. Bears appeared first on ClutchPoints.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs injury updates following preseason Week 1 vs. Bears

The Kansas City Chiefs completed their Week 1 preseason game against the Chicago Bears and they lost a few players to injury during the course of the game. TE Blake Bell left the game on the second offensive series with a hip injury. He had to be helped to the sideline and was eventually carted to the locker room. He was initially ruled questionable to return and eventually was ruled out of the game.
