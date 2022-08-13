ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallatin County, MT

Rescuers respond to SOS signal from injured hiker near Hyalite Reservoir parking lot Friday

By Meridith Depping
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Rescuers responded to an SOS signal sent from a trail near the main parking lot at Hyalite Reservoir Friday afternoon.

The International Emergency Response Communication Center contacted Gallatin County Dispatch after receiving an SOS signal from a GPS Communication device regarding a hiker who had a serious lower leg injury.

A latitude/longitude of the patient's location was given, and deputies from the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office responded along with personnel from Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue Valley Section, Hyalite Fire Department and AMR.

When rescuers arrived on scene, they assessed the patient and an extraction plan based on the hiker’s location.

The patient was loaded onto a one-wheeled litter and taken back to the Hyalite Reservoir main parking lot where they were transferred to AMR and ultimately transported to Bozeman Health for further evaluation.

“Sheriff Dan Springer would like to commend the bystander that activated their GPS communication device to summon help. The quick SOS activation and the willingness of folks to help a stranger in need made for a more efficient mission and highlighted the character of backcountry users in Gallatin County,” Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue said.

