Kevin Costner Western ‘Horizon’ Officially Casts Its Lead Actors

By Lauren Boisvert
 2 days ago
Kevin Costner‘s new Western film saga “Horizon” has officially cast its stars. The four-part film begins filming in Utah on August 29. It’s produced through Costner’s Territory Pictures and distributed by Warner Bros. and New Line. Costner is directing, the first film he’s directed since 2003’s “Open Range.” He wrote the script with director Jon Baird and is starring as well.

As for the additional stars, Sienna Miller and Sam Worthington have joined the cast. Miller was known in her early career for playing mostly supporting roles. She had a mid-2000s slump but has since resurged to play more complex nuanced female characters. Critics praised her highly for her portrayal of Tippi Hedren in the 2012 TV movie “The Girl.” Additionally, critics lauded her portrayal of a detective alongside Chadwick Boseman in 2019’s “21 Bridges.” Currently, she finished filming “My Mother’s Wedding” with Scarlett Johannsson and Kristin Scott Thomas. She also stars in Netflix’s series “Anatomy of a Scandal.”

In response to her casting, Miller said, “I am so excited to go on this epic journey with such a legendary actor and director at the helm. The story is riveting. I am very honored to be a part of it.”

Sam Worthington is most known for his portrayal of Jake Sully in “Avatar,” a character he will return to for the long-awaited sequel “Avatar: The Way of Water.” He starred in both “Clash of the Titans” and “Wrath of the Titans” as Perseus. Additionally, he also provided voice work for “Call of Duty: Black Ops.” He recently starred in the miniseries “Under the Banner of Heaven” alongside Andrew Garfield, Wyatt Russell, and “Yellowstone” star Gil Birmingham.

Worthington said of his casting, “I am very excited and humbled to go on this incredible and important journey with Kevin, who is one of the industry’s finest and inspiring storytellers.”

Kevin Costner’s ‘Horizon’ Saga Gets Its Stars

“Stranger Things” star Jamie Campbell Bower will also star alongside Miller, Worthington, and Costner. He mentioned that he would be joining the cast during an interview with Jimmy Fallon recently. He commented on his role on “Stranger Things” as the villain Vecna, then brought up his upcoming role.

“I’m doing a Western saga with Mr. Kevin Costner,” he said. “I’ll be in, I think, Utah in October, riding a horse, wearing a Stetson.” Bower began his career with a supporting role in 2007’s “Sweeney Todd.” He’s gone on to star in two “Harry Potter” films, the “Twilight” saga, and “The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones.” He is also a musician and was the frontman of the band Counterfeit until 2020.

“Horizon” is a film series that Kevin Costner has been working on for a long time. It spans a 15-year stretch of pre- and post-Civil War times, following the journey of Western settlers. It will focus on the strong women of the time and the Native Americans who initially lived on the land. The saga will release four films every three months next year. Truly, it’s going to be a great undertaking, but will definitely be worth it to witness the grand scale of the films.

State
Utah State
Person
Kevin Costner
Person
Sam Worthington
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Wyatt Russell
Person
Sienna Miller
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Person
Kristin Scott Thomas
Person
Andrew Garfield
Person
Andrew Garfield
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

