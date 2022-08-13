Read full article on original website
Luis Diaz stunning strike earns Liverpool result against Crystal Palace
Luis Diaz was Liverpool's hero on Monday night, after his absolutely sublime goal earned Jurgen Klopp's side a draw against Crystal Palace. Diaz hit the ground running in the second half of last season, after moving from Porto at the beginning of the year, scoring four goals in 13 Premier League games.
SB Nation
Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League: Confirmed lineups; how to watch
Chelsea, Spurs, Stamford Bridge. No introduction needed. It’s game two of the new season, but this feels big already. Couple changes from last weekend from Tuchel, with Cucurella and Loftus-Cheek starting at the wing-back positions, and James dropping into the back-three. Here we go!. Chelsea starting lineup:. Mendy |...
SB Nation
Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s 1-1 Draw with Crystal Palace
Frustrating, that. Deserved more, didn’t get it. Again. Bad trend. Below. Winners. Losers. All that jazz. Luis Díaz: Apparently, when you’re a man down, it helps to have somebody to cover ground for two. Luis Díaz not only scored a phenomenal solo goal to rescue a point for the Reds tonight, but he was absolutely everywhere after Darwin Núñez was sent off, tracking Palace counter attacks tirelessly before driving up the pitch again.
Man Utd fans all saying the same thing as Marko Arnautovic scores for Bologna just day after Brentford humiliation
MAN UTD fans are ALL saying the same thing after former transfer target Marko Arnautovic netted for Bologna in Serie A on Sunday. Last week, it was reported that the Red Devils were locked in talks to sign the former Stoke City striker to lead their forward line, as Cristiano Ronaldo seeks a move away from the club.
BBC
Analysis: Brentford 4-0 Manchester United
Perhaps the most damning thing that can be said about Manchester United's 4-0 defeat at Brentford is that it came as little surprise. It was the seventh time United conceded at least four in a Premier League game since the start of last season. That United have crumbled with such...
Report: Manchester United Targeting Atletico Madrid’s Matheus Cunha
Manchester United are reportedly targeting Atletico Madrid Brazilian attacker, Matheus Cunha as a possible addition for their attacking line in the summer transfer window, claims a new report from sources in Spain.
Premier League predictions: Gameweek 2
Premier League predictions for gameweek two of the 2022/23 season, including Chelsea vs Tottenham and Brentford vs Manchester United.
The stats behind Man Utd's dreadful defeat at Brentford
The stats behind Manchester United's 4-0 defeat to Brentford.
Mikel Arteta stunned by Arsenal crowd response to William Saliba own goal
Mikel Arteta admits he was stunned by fans' reaction to William Saliba own goal.
Kilmarnock 0-5 Celtic: Hoops go top of the table after rampant first half showing
Celtic returned to the top of the table with an emphatic 5-0 victory over Kilmarnock.
Nottingham Forest in talks over Houssem Aouar & Neal Maupay
Nottingham Forest are looking to sign Houssem Aouar & Neal Maupay before the transfer window closes.
Twitter reacts to shambolic Man Utd's first half collapse at Brentford
Twitter reacts as Man Utd are dismantled by Brentford in the first half of their Premier League game.
Carlo Ancelotti confirms he will retire after Real Madrid spell
Carlo Ancelotti confirms he plans to retire when he leaves Real Madrid.
Brighton 0-0 Newcastle: Points shared as Nick Pope frustrates Seagulls
Brighton & Newcastle played out an eventual 0-0 draw in the Premier League.
Josh Wolff recalls 'incredible' 4-3 comeback victory against Sporting Kansas City
Austin FC managed a stunning comeback against Sporting Kansas City to triumph 4-3 as an extra time goal by Sebastian Driussi sent Q2 Stadium into a frenzy.
5 things we learned from Arsenal's win over Leicester
Five things we learned about Arsenal during their 4-2 win over Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Oleksandr Zinchenko hails 'incredible' Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus
Oleksandr Zinchenko has hailed the abilities of Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus after Arsenal's fast start to the new Premier League season.
Insigne & Bernardeschi continue to inspire Toronto FC's rise up the Eastern Conference
In the debate over who won the MLS secondary transfer window, there are few cases better than Toronto FC's. Though he was technically signed earlier in the year, Lorenzo Insigne completed his move to BMO Field upon the expiry of his Napoli contract. He was joined in Canada by fellow Italians Federico Bernardeschi and Domenico Criscito, while TFC also captured Mark-Anthony Kaye, Doneil Henry, and the returning Richie Laryea.
MLS
Thomas Tuchel reveals Chelsea's concerns over referee Anthony Taylor
Thomas Tuchel admits he does not want Anthony Taylor to referee more Chelsea games.
Antonio Conte press conference: Chelsea draw; Tuchel bust-up; Spurs comeback
Antonio Conte spoke about Tottenham's 2-2 draw at Chelsea and his altercation with Thomas Tuchel on Sunday.
