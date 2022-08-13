Read full article on original website
Kylian Mbappe reveals his pick for the 2022 Ballon d'Or
Kylian Mbappe reveals who he believes will win the 2022 Ballon d'Or.
Why Lionel Messi was omitted & Cristiano Ronaldo included on 2022 Ballon d'Or shortlist
The organisers of the Ballon d'Or have explained their decision to leave Lionel Messi off the shortlist in place of Cristiano Ronaldo.
Carlo Ancelotti picks out his favourites for the World Cup in Qatar, insisting Brazil and reigning champions France are the 'strongest sides'... but the Real Madrid manager also adds England to his list of top teams
Carlo Ancelotti has tipped Brazil and France to be the strongest teams at the 2022 World Cup, but also recommended looking out for England amid the other strong teams at the tournament. The 63-year-old veteran of management is the only figure to have led title winning sides in each of...
Twitter reacts as Man Utd are thrashed by Brentford & go bottom of Premier League
A new 30-year low for Manchester United. They have been thrashed 4-0 by Brentford a week after losing at home to Brighton and are now bottom of the Premier Leag
Carlo Ancelotti surprised by Toni Kroos Ballon d'Or snub
Carlo Ancelotti admits he was surprised to see Toni Kroos left off the shortlist for the Ballon d'Or.
Former Chelsea Star Romelu Lukaku Scores In Return To Inter Milan
The 29-year-old signed for the Blues at the start of the 2021/22 season, and after a disappointing campaign has returned on loan to Serie A.Divider(Variant 1)
Graeme Souness labelled ‘disgraceful’ for ‘man’s game’ comment after Chelsea vs Tottenham
Graeme Souness has been called “disgraceful” after using the term “a man’s game” while analysing Chelsea’s draw with Tottenham.The Sky Sports pundit, working alongside former England international Karen Carney, with David Jones as presenter, discussed the ill-tempered affair, with the two managers Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte twice clashing on the touchline.Souness, while reacted to the 2-2 draw, said: “Referees are letting a lot more go and it makes for a better watch. We’ve all played the game, with simulation and people throwing themselves into the ground. I haven’t seen that in the two games today. It’s a man’s game...
Inter Milan and AC Milan snub chance to sign Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers... Cristiano Ronaldo was reportedly offered to both Inter Milan and AC Milan. But both clubs are said to have snubbed the chance to sign the wantaway Manchester United star in a fresh blow. Neymar has liked tweets which have...
Jurgen Klopp: Darwin Nunez is not interested in Golden Boot battle with Erling Haaland
Jurgen Klopp insists Darwin Nunez is not interested in getting into a scoring battle with Erling Haaland.
Jurgen Klopp laughs off pre-season critics of Darwin Nunez
Jurgen Klopp pokes fun at critics of Darwin Nunez after his first pre-season game.
RUMOR: Cristiano Ronaldo a loner at Manchester United amid exit talks
Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United are off to an abysmal start to the 2022-23 Premier League campaign. The Portuguese superstar is actively seeking a move away from the club, and it seems that Manchester United players are beginning to grow tired of his antics. According to a recent report from MEN, Ronaldo doesn’t appear to be in close standing with many of his teammates. The report indicates that Ronaldo has been spotted eating meals alone on multiple occasions in the Manchester United canteen, leading to the belief that his relationship with his teammates has soured.
Kylian Mbappe 'convinced' he can win Ballon d'Or at PSG
Kylian Mbappe says his Ballon d'Or hopes haven't been wrecked by staying at PSG.
Atletico Madrid's Matheus Cunha on Manchester United transfer shortlist - sources
Brazil and Atletico Madrid forward Matheus Cunha is a target for Manchester United, sources have told ESPN. Cunha, 23, is at the top of a shortlist of forwards drawn up by the club to strengthen the squad as United have stumbled out of the gates in the Premier League, losing their first two matches and sitting dead last in the table.
Thomas Frank admits Brentford targeted Lisandro Martinez in Man Utd rout
Thomas Frank admits Brentford targeted Lisandro Martinez's height in their 4-0 win over Man Utd.
Jurgen Klopp confident Luis Diaz can replace Sadio Mane's goals at Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp backs Luis Diaz to replicate Sadio Mane's goals at Liverpool.
Everton miss out on Mohamed Camara after midfielder agrees Monaco move
Everton have missed out on the signing of Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Mohamed Camara after he agreed to join Monaco.
Arsenal 4-2 Leicester City: Player ratings as Gabriel Jesus bags brace on home debut
Match report and player ratings from Arsenal's Premier League meeting with Leicester City.
Premier League predictions: Gameweek 2
Premier League predictions for gameweek two of the 2022/23 season, including Chelsea vs Tottenham and Brentford vs Manchester United.
Twitter reacts as Tottenham score late to earn draw with Chelsea
Twitter reacts as Tottenham score late to earn draw with Chelsea.
