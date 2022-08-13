ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

Man found lying in Elmwood Avenue roadway dead in homicide shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man found lying in the roadway on Elmwood Avenue Monday morning has died. The Kansas City Missouri Police Department stated officers responded to the 2500 block of Elmwood at 2 a.m. after someone called the department saying they heard gunshots and saw someone down in front of a residence.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Independence, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Indep Maple Blvds#Bp
KCTV 5

KCKPD investigating Sunday night homicide, asking for tips

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Sunday night. According to the police, it happened at about 10 p.m. in the 1300 block of Ray Ave. When officers arrived, they found a man outside a residence who had...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Accomplice in Clay County robbery, shooting in custody

Changes ahead for the new work week KC! We are tracking isolated storms with a 30% chance for rain on Monday with highs in the upper 80s. Local health departments are ramping up efforts to get people vaccinated for monkeypox. In July, the World Health Organization declared monkeypox a public health emergency.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

1 dead, another wounded following shooting at gas station

'Start of our journey': Cafe Ca Phe celebrates expansion with community in Northeast Kansas City. A Kansas City business opened today, serving up a cup of coffee and so much more. The lower of Cafe Ca Phe sees her business as a gathering place for all. Even if it's just...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports six arrests over the weekend of August 12, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested a resident of Overland Park, Kansas in Harrison County after he allegedly drove past the barriers of an active construction zone. Fifty-six-year-old Gregory Kramer is accused of driving while intoxicated, having no valid driver’s license, and driving on a bridge in an active construction zone where barriers were up. Kramer, who was arrested Saturday night was to have been on a 12-hour hold at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.
kmmo.com

BATES CITY MAN INJURED IN TRAFFIC CRASH IN JOHNSON COUNTY

A 34- year-old man suffered moderate injuries in a traffic crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle on Sunday, August 13. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by 18-year-old Jocelyn McHenry traveled into the path of a motorcycle ridden by Michael Kuhns. After striking the vehicle, the motorcycle traveled off the west side of the road and Kuhns was ejected. McHenry’s vehicle came to rest in the northbound lane of Route Z.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy