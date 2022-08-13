Read full article on original website
Related
The Tale Behind the Meaning of “Puff the Magic Dragon” by Peter, Paul and Mary
In 1962, one of the most endearing children’s folk songs was written. Initially penned as a poem, the story of “Puff the Magic Dragon” was of a friendly flying serpent who lived by the sea in a land far away—Honah Lee—and enjoyed frolicking in the autumn mist.
Popculture
David Muse, Firefall Musician, Dead at 73
Firefall musician David Muse has died. Muse passed away at his tome on Saturday, Aug. 6 following a battle with cancer, the band, which Muse first performed with throughout the late '70s and rejoined in 2011, announced Sunday. Muse was 73. Firefall shared news of Muse's passing on Facebook, writing,...
Niki: Nicole review – introspective indie from an artist in search of her sound
Familiar love stories and shades of Phoebe Bridgers characterise the young American’s delicate second album
NME
Wilco share archival take of ‘Ashes Of American Flags’, announce Icelandic residency
Wilco have shared a fourth preview for the forthcoming reissue of their seminal 2001 album ‘Yankee Hotel Foxtrot’ – a “live in the studio” take of the song ‘Ashes Of American Flags’ – alongside the news of their first-ever shows in Iceland.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ZZ Top And Willie Nelson Prove Age Is Just A Number At Outlaw Music Festival
Every summer since 2016, the Outlaw Music Festival lines up music stars across America for performances, which happened again in 2022. Featuring on the lineup this year were British Singer Sir Elton John, Rock bands ZZ Top, Gov’t Mule, Larkin Poe, and Particle Kid – Nelson’s son Micah. There were several eye-catching performances starting with the Gov’t Mule rock band. With a strong performance, amplifier by cheers from their loyal fanbase, Gov’t Mule had a remarkable outing on stage.
David Muse, Multi-Instrumentalist for Firefall, Dead at 73
David Muse, best-known as the long-tenured multi-instrumentalist in Firefall, has died at the age of 73. “It is with a heavy heart that we must announce that our friend and loved one, David Muse, has lost his ongoing battle with cancer,” noted a message on the band’s official Facebook page. “David passed peacefully at home on Saturday morning with his wife Patty at his side. While we are heartbroken, we take solace in the knowledge that he is no longer in pain. His love and wonderful memories will stay with us forever and he will never be forgotten.”
The Story Behind Prince’s Drama-Infused ‘Purple Rain’ Album Cover
What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you hear the name Prince? If we were gambling folk, we’d bet that it was “Purple Rain.” It is, for one, an amazing song. Second and thirdly, it’s the title of Prince’s sixth studio album and a rock musical drama that served as the singer’s acting debut.
That time Thin Lizzy recorded an album of Deep Purple covers and saved their career
It's late 1972, and Thin Lizzy are about to lose their record contract - then along comes an offer they can't afford to refuse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Review: Phil Lynott, A Singular Star
Phil Lynott/A Song for While I’m Away/Thin Lizzy/The Boys Are Back in Town – Live at the Sydney Opera House, October 1978/ Mercury. Phil Lynott may be the most under-appreciated rock star of the past 50 years. Granted, Thin Lizzy got its fair share of kudos at the time, with most of the praise focused on the band’s best-known offering, “The Boys Are Back In Town.” Lynott, who served as the band’s musical mainstay, now seems like more than a footnote as far as his fame is concerned, given that his lingering legacy is often negated.
The Distance Between Heart and Mouth
As a founding member of Cork band the Altered Hours and a collaborator in projects like Crevice, Howlbux, and Morning Veils, Elaine Howley has spanned impressive territory in the Irish musical underground. On her solo debut, The Distance Between Heart and Mouth, the singer and musician turns to twilit experimental pop as she muses on closeness and in-between worlds. Recorded on a 4-track cassette machine and released by Belfast label Touch Sensitive, it’s an ad hoc collection of songs that draw their muted power from everyday ritual—a testament to the magic of not making plans.
NME
More people are learning Elvis Presley songs on guitar following biopic, Fender claims
Fender has noted a considerable uptick in guitarists learning Elvis Presley songs on their app, Fender Play, since the release of the Baz Luhrmann biopic Elvis in June. The Independent shared that the amount of people seeking out Presley’s songs to learn via the guitar-learning platform has doubled in the wake of Elvis coming out. Among the more popular songs being selected, as mentioned by the report, are ‘Jailhouse Rock’, ‘Heartbreak Hotel’ and ‘Burning Love’.
Morgan Wade Gives Us Another Taste Of Her ‘Acoustic Sessions’ EP With Clip Of “Crossing State Lines”
No one is more excited than me that Morgan Wade is dropping her Acoustic Sessions EP tomorrow. Seriously, I’ve been wanting this since she posted a little video of herself front porch pickin’, doing an acoustic version of her current single “Wilder Days” back in March.
BBC
Darryl Hunt: The Pogues 'saddened' as bass player dies
The Pogues have paid tribute to their "great friend" and bandmate, bass player Darryl Hunt who has died age 72. The punk group announced Hunt died on Monday afternoon in London, adding they were "saddened beyond words". The cause of death is not yet known. They shared a photo of...
NME
What the hell is ‘doom jazz’, and why is it in the ‘Alone In The Dark’ reboot?
Rock The Spacebar is a twice-monthly column investigating the great music that underpins your favourite games. This week, Dom Peppiatt chats to composer Jason Köhnen and writer Mikael Hedberg about the lesser-spotted genre of ‘doom jazz’, and why it’s so integral to the identity of gaming’s next big horror revival: a reboot of cult survival horror, Alone In The Dark.
soultracks.com
George Duke - No Rhyme, No Reason: The Elektra/Warner Years (1985-2000)
George Duke: No Rhyme, No Reason: The Elektra /Warner Years (1985-2000) is a three CD compilation that reviews the period in the fusion and funk master’s career that was typically prolific but not as rewarding in terms of the popular success the keyboardist, producer and singer/songwriter enjoyed in the 1970s and early 80s.
mansionglobal.com
Pink Floyd Guitarist David Gilmour and Writer Polly Samson Set to List U.K. Mansion for £15 Million
Pink Floyd guitarist and vocalist David Gilmour and his wife, writer Polly Samson, have decided to sell their custom-built home in Hove, a seaside resort town in East Sussex, England, for £15 million. Pink Floyd guitarist and vocalist David Gilmour and his wife, writer Polly Samson, have decided to...
Complex
Premiere: Kaeyae Alo Drops Her Debut EP ‘17times’
Calgary singer Kaeyae Alo has dropped her debut EP 17times, a smooth, soulful collection of tracks brimming with emotion. Over the course of six songs, Alo gets deeply personal, baring her soul to listeners and inviting them to share her experiences. Opening with a spoken word introduction, Alo kicks things...
Abdul Wadud, expressive cellist who blazed a trail in improvised music, dies at 75
Although much of his work was as a sideman, Wadud was one of the most important jazz musicians of the 1970s, '80s and '90s.
Comments / 0