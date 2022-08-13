ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

David Muse, Firefall Musician, Dead at 73

Firefall musician David Muse has died. Muse passed away at his tome on Saturday, Aug. 6 following a battle with cancer, the band, which Muse first performed with throughout the late '70s and rejoined in 2011, announced Sunday. Muse was 73. Firefall shared news of Muse's passing on Facebook, writing,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Watermelon#Linus Music#Entertain#Classic Rock#Keening#Harmonica#Sound Engineering#Localevent#Local Life#The Farmers Bank Trust
DoYouRemember?

ZZ Top And Willie Nelson Prove Age Is Just A Number At Outlaw Music Festival

Every summer since 2016, the Outlaw Music Festival lines up music stars across America for performances, which happened again in 2022. Featuring on the lineup this year were British Singer Sir Elton John, Rock bands ZZ Top, Gov’t Mule, Larkin Poe, and Particle Kid – Nelson’s son Micah. There were several eye-catching performances starting with the Gov’t Mule rock band. With a strong performance, amplifier by cheers from their loyal fanbase, Gov’t Mule had a remarkable outing on stage.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

David Muse, Multi-Instrumentalist for Firefall, Dead at 73

David Muse, best-known as the long-tenured multi-instrumentalist in Firefall, has died at the age of 73. “It is with a heavy heart that we must announce that our friend and loved one, David Muse, has lost his ongoing battle with cancer,” noted a message on the band’s official Facebook page. “David passed peacefully at home on Saturday morning with his wife Patty at his side. While we are heartbroken, we take solace in the knowledge that he is no longer in pain. His love and wonderful memories will stay with us forever and he will never be forgotten.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
American Songwriter

Review: Phil Lynott, A Singular Star

Phil Lynott/A Song for While I’m Away/Thin Lizzy/The Boys Are Back in Town – Live at the Sydney Opera House, October 1978/ Mercury. Phil Lynott may be the most under-appreciated rock star of the past 50 years. Granted, Thin Lizzy got its fair share of kudos at the time, with most of the praise focused on the band’s best-known offering, “The Boys Are Back In Town.” Lynott, who served as the band’s musical mainstay, now seems like more than a footnote as far as his fame is concerned, given that his lingering legacy is often negated.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

The Distance Between Heart and Mouth

As a founding member of Cork band the Altered Hours and a collaborator in projects like Crevice, Howlbux, and Morning Veils, Elaine Howley has spanned impressive territory in the Irish musical underground. On her solo debut, The Distance Between Heart and Mouth, the singer and musician turns to twilit experimental pop as she muses on closeness and in-between worlds. Recorded on a 4-track cassette machine and released by Belfast label Touch Sensitive, it’s an ad hoc collection of songs that draw their muted power from everyday ritual—a testament to the magic of not making plans.
MUSIC
NME

More people are learning Elvis Presley songs on guitar following biopic, Fender claims

Fender has noted a considerable uptick in guitarists learning Elvis Presley songs on their app, Fender Play, since the release of the Baz Luhrmann biopic Elvis in June. The Independent shared that the amount of people seeking out Presley’s songs to learn via the guitar-learning platform has doubled in the wake of Elvis coming out. Among the more popular songs being selected, as mentioned by the report, are ‘Jailhouse Rock’, ‘Heartbreak Hotel’ and ‘Burning Love’.
MUSIC
BBC

Darryl Hunt: The Pogues 'saddened' as bass player dies

The Pogues have paid tribute to their "great friend" and bandmate, bass player Darryl Hunt who has died age 72. The punk group announced Hunt died on Monday afternoon in London, adding they were "saddened beyond words". The cause of death is not yet known. They shared a photo of...
MUSIC
NME

What the hell is ‘doom jazz’, and why is it in the ‘Alone In The Dark’ reboot?

Rock The Spacebar is a twice-monthly column investigating the great music that underpins your favourite games. This week, Dom Peppiatt chats to composer Jason Köhnen and writer Mikael Hedberg about the lesser-spotted genre of ‘doom jazz’, and why it’s so integral to the identity of gaming’s next big horror revival: a reboot of cult survival horror, Alone In The Dark.
VIDEO GAMES
soultracks.com

George Duke - No Rhyme, No Reason: The Elektra/Warner Years (1985-2000)

George Duke: No Rhyme, No Reason: The Elektra /Warner Years (1985-2000) is a three CD compilation that reviews the period in the fusion and funk master’s career that was typically prolific but not as rewarding in terms of the popular success the keyboardist, producer and singer/songwriter enjoyed in the 1970s and early 80s.
MUSIC
Complex

Premiere: Kaeyae Alo Drops Her Debut EP ‘17times’

Calgary singer Kaeyae Alo has dropped her debut EP 17times, a smooth, soulful collection of tracks brimming with emotion. Over the course of six songs, Alo gets deeply personal, baring her soul to listeners and inviting them to share her experiences. Opening with a spoken word introduction, Alo kicks things...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy