Trio accused of robbing & beating man, forcing him to dance in woman’s dress

By NBC2 News
 2 days ago
IMMOKALEE, Fla. — Three suspects have been arrested after allegedly robbing a man of $3,000, beating him and forcing him to dance in a woman’s dress while being filmed.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), on August 9 at around 6 p.m. the victim was walking home on N. 3rd St near 2nd Ave. when he was kidnapped by two men and thrown into an SUV. The victim was taken to the home of the man identified as 39-year-old Noah Navarro.

At the home the victim was beaten, stripped and robbed. The woman identified as 37-year-old Betsy Dejesus beat the man while threatening to kill him. She forced the man to wear a woman’s dress at gunpoint while filming the incident, CCSO said.

According to the report, after the beating the suspects forced the man back into the SUV and drove to Glades County where they threw him onto the side of an unknown road. The suspects tried to continue beating the man but he ran away to a nearby church where he called 911. The suspects fled the scene after a vehicle was headed in their direction.

According to CCSO, the victim was flown to St. Mary’s Hospital in West Palm Beach with severe facial swelling. It was revealed that video of the robbery was being shown to the public and that Dejesus planned the crime while allegedly paying $300 to have the crime committed.

On August 11 the victim was given a photo lineup of the suspects and identified Dejesus as the person that set him up for the beating and Navarro as a contributor to the beating. The man stated he knew them both prior to the incident, CCSO said.

According to CCSO, on August 12 a witness identified 46-year-old Blanca Mejiamedina as a contributor to the beating of the victim.

Dejesus faces multiple charges of kidnapping, robbery and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Navarro and Mejiamedina face charges of kidnapping and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

