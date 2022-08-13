Read full article on original website
WCVB
Video shows broken Blue Line subway pantograph hits pedestrian bridge
BOSTON — Surveillance video released to WCVB following a formal request to the MBTA shows the moments that led to an incident on the Blue Line last Friday. The MBTA previously said that a Blue Line train heading toward Wonderland became disabled at the Suffolk Downs station because of a broken pantograph on the third car of the train.
WCVB
Shuttle bus, Silver Line service coming to Boston's Chinatown during Orange Line shutdown
BOSTON — Residents of Boston's Chinatown neighborhood will have some alternative transportation options when the MBTA Orange Line shuts down for a month at 9 p.m. Friday. During a community meeting Wednesday night, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said a shuttle bus stop will be made in Chinatown for Orange Line riders during the 30-day closure, which will last through Sept. 18.
WCVB
1 person injured when object falls from Boston construction site, crushes car
BOSTON — An investigation is underway into an incident near a construction site in the city's Seaport District on Wednesday. Sky 5 flew over the scene just after 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of Congress and Summer streets where an object fell and crashed through the roof of a silver Toyota Rav4 from a 16-story building which is under construction.
Ready for gridlock? New map shows roads that will see severe congestion during Orange Line shutdown
BOSTON — If you live in or around Boston, be prepared to contend with gridlock traffic throughout the duration of the Orange Line shutdown, transportation officials have warned. State officials shared a simple message with the public on Monday: don’t hop in your car to avoid shuttle buses and...
WCVB
Orange Line shutdown meeting held for residents in Boston's Chinatown
BOSTON — A meeting is being held Wednesday in Boston's Chinatown — one of the several immigrant communities expected to be severely impacted by the MBTA's month-long closure of the Orange Line. The Orange Line, from the Oak Grove to Forest Hills stations, will close starting at 9...
Multiple bear sightings reported in North Shore town Wednesday morning
DANVERS, Mass. — Multiple bear sightings in the area of Kirkbride Drive and Maple Street in Danvers were reported Wednesday morning. Danvers Police remind residents in a tweet to “secure any sources of food and to supervise samll children and pets.”. Black bears are becoming increasingly common in...
WCVB
Leaders push for free MBTA fares across system as 'apology' to riders
A constellation of elected officials from Congress down to the local level have gained little traction so far with their calls for the MBTA to halt charging fares across the entire system when the Orange Line and part of the Green Line go offline for extended periods. With the list...
WCVB
Elected officials in Boston voice equity concerns ahead of Orange Line shutdown
BOSTON — Boston City Council President Ed Flynn is among a group of elected officials who say the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is not considering the needs of people who live in communities of color or immigrant communities during the upcoming monthlong shutdown of the Orange Line. Flynn, Boston...
WCVB
Boston allowing some city workers to work enitrely from home during Orange Line shutdown
BOSTON — Certain city of Boston employees will be allowed to work from home up to five days per week during the upcoming MBTA shutdown of the Orange Line. In a memorandum to department heads and cabinet chiefs, Boston's chief people officer explained that hybrid-eligible employees who are impacted by the "transit emergency" may be allowed expanded opportunities to work remotely.
WCVB
Here's breakdown of Orange Line alternatives during shutdown
The MBTA Orange Line shutdowns, the alternatives, and the signage can be overwhelming. So, what should commuters do?. The MBTA strongly encourages Orange Line riders traveling downtown to take the commuter rail, if possible. That includes stops like Forest Hills, Ruggles, Back Bay, North Station, Malden Center and Oak Grove.
WCVB
Driver punched as dozens of juveniles on bikes surround his car in Boston's South End
BOSTON — A man is speaking out after he said he was sucker-punched by one of a large group of juveniles on bicycles while he was driving in Boston's South End Tuesday afternoon. Boston police said they have received reports of the assault, which happened at about 3:40 p.m....
WCVB
Here are some ways to get around Boston during MBTA Orange Line shutdown
BOSTON — The countdown is on for people in Massachusetts to find alternate transportation during a monthlong MBTA Orange Line shutdown. The 30-day closure of the MBTA's second-busiest subway line starts at 9 p.m. Friday. The transit authority said shuttle buses and enhanced Commuter Rail train service will be offered for Orange Line riders.
WCVB
Navigating Boston area during Orange, partial Green Line MBTA shutdown
BOSTON — Boston and surrounding Massachusetts communities will roll into uncharted territory when the entire MBTA Orange Line shuts down for 30 days starting Friday, Aug. 19. Three days later, parts of the Green Line will also go offline. Officials say they will be able to accomplish five years'...
Boston Globe
The best places to get a lobster roll in New England
Boston.com readers recommended 160 lobster roll restaurants, calling them 'the taste of summer' and 'the dish you wish you could eat every day.'. Whether you’re sitting down to lunch with friends or grabbing one to go to enjoy by the seaside, there’s nothing that says New England more than fresh chunks of lobster nestled in a bun. The lobster roll is a regional delicacy here.
6 New England communities land on list of ‘hottest zip codes’ in America
BOSTON — New England is the hip place to be these days with many new homeowners flocking to the Northeast in 2022, according to a new report. Realtor’s “America’s Hottest ZIP Codes of 2022″ report revealed homebuyers are no longer targeting the best-known suburbs and are instead seeking out more affordable communities where they can buy a big home and still be within commuting distance of bigger cities.
Eater
Where to Eat Shabu-Shabu in Greater Boston
Shabu-shabu, a Japanese onomatopoeic term for “swish swish,” is a style of hot pot where diners cook thinly sliced meat and raw vegetables by dipping them into a simmering broth for a few seconds. It gained popularity among busy office workers in bustling mega cities in Japan, as its format offers a quick comfort meal in a convenient manner. People often get a smaller, individual pot of broth, which differs from the Chinese style, in which a group of people typically gathers around a communal pot. However, shareable shabu-shabu is also an option.
WCVB
Young child in critical condition after fall from window of Boston apartment building
BOSTON — A young child remains in critical condition after he fell from a window at an apartment building in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. Police said first responders were called to 12 American Legion Highway at 3:17 p.m. for a call that a 4-year-old boy fell out of a fourth-floor window.
Skip’s Famous Burger and Suzie Q Joint in Massachusetts to Close After 75 Years
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. I am at a loss for words, as are many reading the headline of this article. The FAMOUS, and I mean famous, Skip's in Merrimac, MA...
americanancestors.org
A Genealogical surprise in “store” in Newburyport, Massachusetts
We are fortunate to have so many newspapers available for researching our ancestors in the 18th and 19th centuries. Early in my genealogy pursuits, finding obituaries was my main focus while cranking through endless reels of microfilm at the Boston Public Library. I would often see an article of interest, or occasionally by chance catch a surname as I slowly inched my way through the microfilm. This tedious process seemed endless until I struck genealogy pay dirt, making all the cranking of the microfilm reader worthwhile. One day while scrolling newspapers for ancestors in Newburyport, Essex, Massachusetts I caught the name of my third great grandfather Henry Poor (1769-1853).
WCVB
Behind the scenes at Encore Boston Harbor
Running a 5-star casino and resort is no easy task. Erika Tarantal joins the staff of more than 3,000 employees to keep Encore Boston Harbor in tip-top shape.
