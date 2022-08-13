ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 3

Related
WCVB

Video shows broken Blue Line subway pantograph hits pedestrian bridge

BOSTON — Surveillance video released to WCVB following a formal request to the MBTA shows the moments that led to an incident on the Blue Line last Friday. The MBTA previously said that a Blue Line train heading toward Wonderland became disabled at the Suffolk Downs station because of a broken pantograph on the third car of the train.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Shuttle bus, Silver Line service coming to Boston's Chinatown during Orange Line shutdown

BOSTON — Residents of Boston's Chinatown neighborhood will have some alternative transportation options when the MBTA Orange Line shuts down for a month at 9 p.m. Friday. During a community meeting Wednesday night, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said a shuttle bus stop will be made in Chinatown for Orange Line riders during the 30-day closure, which will last through Sept. 18.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

1 person injured when object falls from Boston construction site, crushes car

BOSTON — An investigation is underway into an incident near a construction site in the city's Seaport District on Wednesday. Sky 5 flew over the scene just after 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of Congress and Summer streets where an object fell and crashed through the roof of a silver Toyota Rav4 from a 16-story building which is under construction.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
City
Boston, MA
WCVB

Orange Line shutdown meeting held for residents in Boston's Chinatown

BOSTON — A meeting is being held Wednesday in Boston's Chinatown — one of the several immigrant communities expected to be severely impacted by the MBTA's month-long closure of the Orange Line. The Orange Line, from the Oak Grove to Forest Hills stations, will close starting at 9...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Leaders push for free MBTA fares across system as 'apology' to riders

A constellation of elected officials from Congress down to the local level have gained little traction so far with their calls for the MBTA to halt charging fares across the entire system when the Orange Line and part of the Green Line go offline for extended periods. With the list...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Elected officials in Boston voice equity concerns ahead of Orange Line shutdown

BOSTON — Boston City Council President Ed Flynn is among a group of elected officials who say the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is not considering the needs of people who live in communities of color or immigrant communities during the upcoming monthlong shutdown of the Orange Line. Flynn, Boston...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Boston Common
WCVB

Boston allowing some city workers to work enitrely from home during Orange Line shutdown

BOSTON — Certain city of Boston employees will be allowed to work from home up to five days per week during the upcoming MBTA shutdown of the Orange Line. In a memorandum to department heads and cabinet chiefs, Boston's chief people officer explained that hybrid-eligible employees who are impacted by the "transit emergency" may be allowed expanded opportunities to work remotely.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Here's breakdown of Orange Line alternatives during shutdown

The MBTA Orange Line shutdowns, the alternatives, and the signage can be overwhelming. So, what should commuters do?. The MBTA strongly encourages Orange Line riders traveling downtown to take the commuter rail, if possible. That includes stops like Forest Hills, Ruggles, Back Bay, North Station, Malden Center and Oak Grove.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Here are some ways to get around Boston during MBTA Orange Line shutdown

BOSTON — The countdown is on for people in Massachusetts to find alternate transportation during a monthlong MBTA Orange Line shutdown. The 30-day closure of the MBTA's second-busiest subway line starts at 9 p.m. Friday. The transit authority said shuttle buses and enhanced Commuter Rail train service will be offered for Orange Line riders.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
WCVB

Navigating Boston area during Orange, partial Green Line MBTA shutdown

BOSTON — Boston and surrounding Massachusetts communities will roll into uncharted territory when the entire MBTA Orange Line shuts down for 30 days starting Friday, Aug. 19. Three days later, parts of the Green Line will also go offline. Officials say they will be able to accomplish five years'...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

The best places to get a lobster roll in New England

Boston.com readers recommended 160 lobster roll restaurants, calling them 'the taste of summer' and 'the dish you wish you could eat every day.'. Whether you’re sitting down to lunch with friends or grabbing one to go to enjoy by the seaside, there’s nothing that says New England more than fresh chunks of lobster nestled in a bun. The lobster roll is a regional delicacy here.
WINTHROP, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

6 New England communities land on list of ‘hottest zip codes’ in America

BOSTON — New England is the hip place to be these days with many new homeowners flocking to the Northeast in 2022, according to a new report. Realtor’s “America’s Hottest ZIP Codes of 2022″ report revealed homebuyers are no longer targeting the best-known suburbs and are instead seeking out more affordable communities where they can buy a big home and still be within commuting distance of bigger cities.
BOSTON, MA
Eater

Where to Eat Shabu-Shabu in Greater Boston

Shabu-shabu, a Japanese onomatopoeic term for “swish swish,” is a style of hot pot where diners cook thinly sliced meat and raw vegetables by dipping them into a simmering broth for a few seconds. It gained popularity among busy office workers in bustling mega cities in Japan, as its format offers a quick comfort meal in a convenient manner. People often get a smaller, individual pot of broth, which differs from the Chinese style, in which a group of people typically gathers around a communal pot. However, shareable shabu-shabu is also an option.
BOSTON, MA
americanancestors.org

A Genealogical surprise in “store” in Newburyport, Massachusetts

We are fortunate to have so many newspapers available for researching our ancestors in the 18th and 19th centuries. Early in my genealogy pursuits, finding obituaries was my main focus while cranking through endless reels of microfilm at the Boston Public Library. I would often see an article of interest, or occasionally by chance catch a surname as I slowly inched my way through the microfilm. This tedious process seemed endless until I struck genealogy pay dirt, making all the cranking of the microfilm reader worthwhile. One day while scrolling newspapers for ancestors in Newburyport, Essex, Massachusetts I caught the name of my third great grandfather Henry Poor (1769-1853).
NEWBURYPORT, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy