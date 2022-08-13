ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, ND

96.5 The Walleye

2022’s Suckiest States To Live In? Where Does North Dakota Land?

People have been moving less and less since COVID-19. According to an article from our friends at WalletHub, only 8.4% percent of Americans moved last year in 2021. That's down significantly prior to 2020. WalletHub recently did a study comparing all 50 states and 52 indicators of liveability. Some of...
valleynewslive.com

Map shows private land open to North Dakota hunters

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new resource is now available to help you plan out your next hunting trip. The North Dakota Game & Fish Department published the PLOTS guide, which is Private Land Open to Sportsmen. The guide features about 800,000 acres of private land available to...
KFYR-TV

Rural North Dakota and Montana receives $18.5 million for broadband

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It can be expensive to run internet to rural areas. That’s why the federal government has granted $18.5 million for high-speed internet for more than a thousand rural residents in North Dakota and Montana. The money is available in part through the United States Department...
Texas State
Cass County, ND
North Dakota State
California State
Bismarck, ND
Hawaii State
mprnews.org

From its start one year ago, Greenwood Fire changed landscape of northeast Minnesota

Picture this: A lightning bolt reaches down to the ground, hits a tree and starts a fire. Now hold that thought — until Thanksgiving. That's about what happened last August, when a storm touched off the Greenwood Fire, named for nearby Greenwood Lake, about 20 miles northwest of Silver Bay. Monday marks the first anniversary of when the fire was first spotted.
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Can You Guess Minnesota’s Most Common Last Name?

The team at Ancestry.com has revealed the most common last names by the state? Any guesses as to what last name is #1 in Minnesota?. Smith, Johnson, Miller, Jones, Williams, and Anderson make up most of the most common surnames all across the country. Most Common Surname By State. Alabama:...
MINNESOTA STATE
Times-Online

U.S. Department of Transportation Awards $1.44 Million to North Dakota for Electric Vehicle Charging Solutions

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) today awarded a $1.44 million Advanced Transportation and Congestion Management Technologies Deployment (ATCMTD) grant to the North Dakota Department of Transportation for the Electric Vehicle User Range Anxiety Solution for Rural North Dakota Project. The project will use the grant to install additional electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.
KFYR-TV

North Dakota, Montana farmers deal with grasshoppers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - They’re an insect familiar to farmers and ranchers and are taking over fields across the state. The number of grasshoppers is high again this year. It’s a video that’s been viewed more than two hundred thousand times on Facebook. The video taken by a Montana farmer and rancher earlier this week shows the number of grasshoppers in his grain hopper.
voiceofalexandria.com

Hot weather projected to return for next week for Minnesota

(Undated)--The Climate Prediction Center has issued their 8 to 14 Day Outlook for the period August 22 to 28, 2022. They say to expect above average temperatures during the period across the Upper Midwest including here in Minnesota. In addition, they say that the period will see below normal precipitation during the period.
wdayradionow.com

North Dakota Farmers, Ranchers report high levels of grasshoppers

(Bismarck, ND) -- If it's late summer in North Dakota, local farmers and ranchers are dealing with grasshoppers. State agriculture officials say the latest figures show that the grasshopper population is high again this year. A Gladstone farmer reportedly said last week that he'd never seen this many of the crop and feed-munching pests in his fields.
valleynewslive.com

North Dakota cannabis petition approved for November ballot

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota voters will be deciding whether or not to legalize cannabis in the upcoming November election. A sponsoring committee submitted thousands more signatures than needed and the Secretary of State has approved majority of the petition signatures. A sponsoring committee delivered petitions to...
KX News

North Dakota is one of the worst states when it comes to credit card debt

Credit cards make buying easy, but sometimes, that easy buying power can hurt our wallets… leading to credit card debt. And unfortunately for North Dakota, we are one of the worst states when it comes to credit card debt. According to Wallethub, North Dakota ranks 11th among the worst states with credit card debt. The […]
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Mund touring state, collecting signatures for November ballot

(Fargo, ND) -- Bismarck native and former Miss America Cara Mund is traveling North Dakota in her bid for a congressional nomination. Mund was in Fargo at the West Acres Mall over the weekend collecting signatures for her petition to be added to the November ballot for the U.S. House of Representatives. She needs a thousand signatures to qualify to run as an independent.
boreal.org

MN DNR: Drought in Minnesota

From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources • August 13, 2022. As drought conditions continue in parts of the state, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is carefully monitoring the situation and taking steps as outlined in the Minnesota Statewide Drought Plan. PDF. Regarding the overall situation in Minnesota,...
