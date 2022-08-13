Read full article on original website
2022’s Suckiest States To Live In? Where Does North Dakota Land?
People have been moving less and less since COVID-19. According to an article from our friends at WalletHub, only 8.4% percent of Americans moved last year in 2021. That's down significantly prior to 2020. WalletHub recently did a study comparing all 50 states and 52 indicators of liveability. Some of...
valleynewslive.com
Map shows private land open to North Dakota hunters
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new resource is now available to help you plan out your next hunting trip. The North Dakota Game & Fish Department published the PLOTS guide, which is Private Land Open to Sportsmen. The guide features about 800,000 acres of private land available to...
KFYR-TV
Rural North Dakota and Montana receives $18.5 million for broadband
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It can be expensive to run internet to rural areas. That’s why the federal government has granted $18.5 million for high-speed internet for more than a thousand rural residents in North Dakota and Montana. The money is available in part through the United States Department...
North Dakota National Guard To Shut Down Desert South Of Bismarck
So if you and your crew are heading to the desert for the weekend, you best keep your head low as the North Dakota National Guard is performing military exercises that could knock your head right off!. So the public is not invited. To prevent the knock your head off...
Never Do This While Passing a State Trooper in Minnesota or South Dakota
If you've spent any time driving the seemingly endless stretches of interstate in Minnesota, chances are, your lead foot may have gotten the best of you. And occasionally, this happens at the worst time possible, right as you're passing a state patrol vehicle. While it may seem like a good...
How a small beetle is devastating Minnesota's tamarack trees
REMER, Minn. — Judging by the view from a gravel road north of Remer, Minnesota, the forest is fine. Maybe some dry patches in spots, sure. But nothing that would grab your attention as you drive by. However, the view from above gives a better picture of the damage...
mprnews.org
From its start one year ago, Greenwood Fire changed landscape of northeast Minnesota
Picture this: A lightning bolt reaches down to the ground, hits a tree and starts a fire. Now hold that thought — until Thanksgiving. That's about what happened last August, when a storm touched off the Greenwood Fire, named for nearby Greenwood Lake, about 20 miles northwest of Silver Bay. Monday marks the first anniversary of when the fire was first spotted.
Can You Guess Minnesota’s Most Common Last Name?
The team at Ancestry.com has revealed the most common last names by the state? Any guesses as to what last name is #1 in Minnesota?. Smith, Johnson, Miller, Jones, Williams, and Anderson make up most of the most common surnames all across the country. Most Common Surname By State. Alabama:...
Farmers Almanac: Brutal Winter Will Arrive Early In Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa
The Farmer's Almanac called for a flip-flop winter last year and a scorching hot summer with big storms. They were pretty close with both long-term forecasts, which is impressive considering how far out they release their predictions. The publication's managing editor said they released this year's winter outlook to "help...
Times-Online
U.S. Department of Transportation Awards $1.44 Million to North Dakota for Electric Vehicle Charging Solutions
WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) today awarded a $1.44 million Advanced Transportation and Congestion Management Technologies Deployment (ATCMTD) grant to the North Dakota Department of Transportation for the Electric Vehicle User Range Anxiety Solution for Rural North Dakota Project. The project will use the grant to install additional electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.
Here’s North Dakota’s Most Popular Breakup Food
Nothing seems to help you get through a breakup quite like food.
KFYR-TV
North Dakota, Montana farmers deal with grasshoppers
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - They’re an insect familiar to farmers and ranchers and are taking over fields across the state. The number of grasshoppers is high again this year. It’s a video that’s been viewed more than two hundred thousand times on Facebook. The video taken by a Montana farmer and rancher earlier this week shows the number of grasshoppers in his grain hopper.
Breathtaking Flower Farm Now for Sale in Southeast Minnesota
If you've been wanting to own your own business and are ok getting your hands a little dirty, a dream property (that smells absolutely amazing!) is now on the market in Southeast Minnesota for $1,495,000!. Dream Peony Farm For Sale in Southeast Minnesota Could Be Your Next Adventure. I know...
voiceofalexandria.com
Hot weather projected to return for next week for Minnesota
(Undated)--The Climate Prediction Center has issued their 8 to 14 Day Outlook for the period August 22 to 28, 2022. They say to expect above average temperatures during the period across the Upper Midwest including here in Minnesota. In addition, they say that the period will see below normal precipitation during the period.
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota Farmers, Ranchers report high levels of grasshoppers
(Bismarck, ND) -- If it's late summer in North Dakota, local farmers and ranchers are dealing with grasshoppers. State agriculture officials say the latest figures show that the grasshopper population is high again this year. A Gladstone farmer reportedly said last week that he'd never seen this many of the crop and feed-munching pests in his fields.
valleynewslive.com
North Dakota cannabis petition approved for November ballot
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota voters will be deciding whether or not to legalize cannabis in the upcoming November election. A sponsoring committee submitted thousands more signatures than needed and the Secretary of State has approved majority of the petition signatures. A sponsoring committee delivered petitions to...
North Dakota is one of the worst states when it comes to credit card debt
Credit cards make buying easy, but sometimes, that easy buying power can hurt our wallets… leading to credit card debt. And unfortunately for North Dakota, we are one of the worst states when it comes to credit card debt. According to Wallethub, North Dakota ranks 11th among the worst states with credit card debt. The […]
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Mund touring state, collecting signatures for November ballot
(Fargo, ND) -- Bismarck native and former Miss America Cara Mund is traveling North Dakota in her bid for a congressional nomination. Mund was in Fargo at the West Acres Mall over the weekend collecting signatures for her petition to be added to the November ballot for the U.S. House of Representatives. She needs a thousand signatures to qualify to run as an independent.
boreal.org
MN DNR: Drought in Minnesota
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources • August 13, 2022. As drought conditions continue in parts of the state, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is carefully monitoring the situation and taking steps as outlined in the Minnesota Statewide Drought Plan. PDF. Regarding the overall situation in Minnesota,...
