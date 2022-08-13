ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

fargounderground.com

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

EPIC Events is excited to announce that Nitty Gritty Dirt Band will be in concert on the MIDCO Stage at Essentia Health Plaza at The Lights on Saturday, August 13th at 7 p.m. with Special Guest Allie Colleen. When. Saturday, August 13, 2022. Doors 6 p.m. | Music 7 p.m.
WEST FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

8-15-22 Bonnie & Friends Hour 4

00:47 - Mikaela Mundt a Immunization Nurse from Fargo Cass Public Health talks with Bonnie and Friends about the importance of getting your immunization shots and about National Immunization Awareness Month. Join Bonnie Amistadi every weekday from 5-8:30 a.m. Subscribe on Spotify, Apple, or Google.
FARGO, ND
fargounderground.com

Live + Local Concert Series

H2M is happy to have the second “Live & Local” concert series taking place throughout the summer of 2022. Produced by the Downtown Community Partnership (DCP) and Jade Presents, the primary goal of this free, family-friendly series aims to encourage attendees to explore new and exciting locations around Downtown Fargo and showcase the talent we have right here in our community and region. Each live music event will feature food and beverages as well as auxiliary activities for the whole family.
FARGO, ND
lakesarearadio.net

Detroit Lakes Teenager to return Home after more than 40 Days in Hospital

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – A Detroit Lakes teenager will return home this week after spending more than 40 days in a hospital in the Twin Cities. 17 year-old, Duston Steeke went in for open heart surgery for heart valve replacement on July 6, 2022. A procedure that should have lasted several hours took more than 18 and was riddled with complications as well as life saving measures.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
wdayradionow.com

Parts of North Dakota getting drier, crop quality dropping

(Richland County, ND) -- Parts of North Dakota are getting drier, causing the quality of some crops to degrade. The U.S. Drought Monitor map released Thursday shows moderate drought in Richland County, with abnormally dry conditions affecting other parts of the county and stretching into Sargent County. The condition of...
RICHLAND COUNTY, ND
wdayradionow.com

Mund touring state, collecting signatures for November ballot

(Fargo, ND) -- Bismarck native and former Miss America Cara Mund is traveling North Dakota in her bid for a congressional nomination. Mund was in Fargo at the West Acres Mall over the weekend collecting signatures for her petition to be added to the November ballot for the U.S. House of Representatives. She needs a thousand signatures to qualify to run as an independent.
FARGO, ND
fargounderground.com

Jasper Hotel’s Music at The Square – Free Concert!

Jasper Hotel and Broadway Square have partnered to bring you a night of free, live music at The Square! On August 11th, experience Space Monkey Mafia – a new take on high-powered, horn-driven rock. Quickly earning a reputation for their energetic and danceable live performances, this band showed an immediate eagerness to get in the van and bring their music to as many ears as possible and their next stop is Fargo.
fargounderground.com

Run for the Fallen Car, Bike, and Airplane Show

The Fargo Air Museum, partnered with the Second Brigade Motorcycle Club, will host a classic car show. The event will include a silent auction, family-friendly games, food, entertainment, and more. Admission is a free-will donation. Starting at 10 am will also be a poker-style bike run that will begin and...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Man’s Body Found In Downtown Fargo Sunday Morning

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Police in Fargo are investigating the death of a man whose body was found downtown just before 9 Sunday morning. First responders were sent to a medical assist call in the 50 block of north Broadway when they found the man’s body by a structure.
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Fire displaces Fargo family

(Fargo, ND) -- A house fire has left a South Fargo family displaced. The Fargo Fire Department tells WDAY Radio the blaze tore through the home around 9:19 a.m. Sunday morning in the 14-hundred block of Eleventh Avenue South. Crews say when they arrived flames were shooting out of the front of the home on the first and second floors.
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Moorhead mulling rules on the sale of THC edibles

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – A number of cities in Minnesota have put moratoriums on cannabis edibles since the food and drinks containing THC from hemp became legal in the state on July 1. Others have banned their sale. In Moorhead, the city’s director of Goverment Affairs says city officials are researching the recently enacted law and plan to bring a recommendation to the City Council in the coming months.
MOORHEAD, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Motorists enjoying slightly lower than average gas prices in North Dakota

(Bismarck, ND) -- Gas prices continue to hover slightly below the national average in North Dakota. As reported by Triple-A, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fell slightly Friday to settle at roughly three dollars, 93 cents, compared to the corresponding national average of just under three 98.
CASS COUNTY, ND
valleynewslive.com

Free back-to-school haircuts for kids on Monday

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A business and non-profit are partnering up to get kids geared up for another school year. School-age children can get free haircuts on Monday, August 15 at Josef’s School of Hair Design. Josef’s is partnering with The Salvation Army to provide the free...
FARGO, ND

