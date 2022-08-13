ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ksl.com

The science behind the meteor-caused sonic boom heard over Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox was one of many who heard the boom Saturday morning. The governor reported he was out for a run in Salt Lake City when the loud crash rattled the Wasatch Front, northern Utah and even parts of southern Idaho shortly after 8:30 a.m. He wasn't alone, as evidenced by all the social media posts and the sudden spike in Utahns searching terms like "earthquake," "explosion" and "boom" within the first 30 minutes, according to Google Trends.
kslnewsradio.com

Salt Lake City

Officials said trouble began in Big Cottonwood Canyon after a dump truck rolled near the Storm Mountain picnic area. 3300 South between Main Street and State Street had several road closures over the weekend and into Monday morning after a water main break. 16 hours ago. Aimee Cobabe. How much...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Lehi, UT
Utah State
KSLTV

Utah officials tour the Draper prison before its demolition

DRAPER, Utah — The Draper prison facility is officially closed. It’s the conclusion of one chapter and the beginning of a new chapter in this area. While demolition will start soon on the closed Draper prison, there will be a piece of it that is saved. The persevered...
DRAPER, UT
ABC4

Moisture remains over Utah Sunday, flood watches remain

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Sunday, Utah! Unsettled weather will finish off the weekend and continue for some areas next week.  Area flood watches that have been in place throughout last week continue for Sunday in portions of Central and Southern Utah. Monsoon moisture in place today will begin to move south as northwest flow […]
UTAH STATE
Patrick Wiggins
kjzz.com

Meteor confirmed as source of loud boom heard over Utah, Idaho, Wyoming

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The National Weather Service in Salt Lake confirmed the source of a loud boom heard from northern Utah, southern Idaho and part of Wyoming was a meteor exploding upon entry of Earth's atmosphere. Dozens of people have reported hearing a loud boom over the...
ABC4

UPDATE: Footage of meteor over Snowbasin Resort released

UPDATE: 8/14/22 11:25 A.M. UTAH (ABC4) – National Weather Service Salt Lake City has confirmed that the loud boom felt throughout Utah Saturday morning was a meteor. See below for footage of the meteor passing over Snowbasin Resort: ORIGINAL STORY: 8/13/22 10:01 A.M. UTAH (ABC4) – An extremely loud boom was heard throughout Utah Saturday […]
MORGAN COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Flooding damages highway, delays travel in southern Utah

MONTICELLO, Utah, Aug. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Flooding caused by heavy rain Sunday damaged and closed State Route 211 and delayed travel on U.S. 191 in San Juan County. Photos tweeted by the Utah Highway Patrol at 6:30 p.m. show a section of SR-211 where the highway has been washed away.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, UT
kpcw.org

Loud booms startle residents in Summit and Wasatch counties

A couple of loud booms were heard throughout Northern Utah Saturday morning, startling residents. Many thought it was an earthquake or an explosion. Christopher Everett was sitting in his hot tub in Trailside when he heard the noise. “It was loud. It was like being kind of at the ski base area when they are blowing dynamite. It was about that loud. They were in rapid succession," said Everett.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
Boston 25 News WFXT

Loud ‘boom’ heard across northern Utah likely a meteor, NWS says

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — A loud “boom” that some residents said was strong enough to shake their homes in its wake echoed across northern Utah early Saturday morning. While Salt Lake City-area residents speculated that everything from military activity to an earthquake could be responsible, the National Weather Service deduced that a meteor hurtling through the air was the culprit, KSTU reported.
ABC4

Wirth Watching – Old Utah vacation motels

UTAH (ABC4) – For many folks, road trips are the best part of summertime. They bring back memories of packing the car to the roof in suitcases and hitting the road. Families went from motel to motel. The kids would jump into the small motel swimming pools and then jump up and down on the […]
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Cox says chapel at old Utah State Prison site will remain

DRAPER, Utah — The old Utah State Prison is now a thing of the past. On Monday, Gov. Spencer Cox and former Gov. Gary Herbert walked through the facility one last time. Cox says a chapel is the only part of the facility that will remain. However, Cox says...
DRAPER, UT
ABC4

Man struck by pickup truck in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – A man was struck by a pickup truck in South Salt Lake on Saturday, according to police. The South Salt Lake Police Department reports that the accident occurred at 325 West 3400 South. The man was reportedly taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Police say the 33rd […]
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
ksl.com

Most gun deaths in Utah are suicides. Could this law help prevent them?

SALT LAKE CITY — Suicides account for the vast majority of gun deaths in Utah, and more than half of all suicides in the state are by firearm. A similar trend can be seen nationally with firearm suicides accounting for 54% of gun deaths and 53% of suicides involving a firearm, according to Pew Research Center.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Idaho Falls girl walks to Grantsville, Utah

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — With thoughts of family, some audiobooks, and her father to keep her company, 11-year-old Laneah Knickerbocker started a journey on foot from Arimo on Monday. The first steps officially kicked off what has become known as "Laneah's Walk," a 251-mile trek to Grantsville, Utah, to visit a cousin.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

