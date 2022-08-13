ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisville, TX

starlocalmedia.com

Meet Gary Don Hendricks, who works to keep Celina's parks top notch

Gary Don Hendricks was looking for a town that felt like home, so he came to Celina in 2001. Today, he serves as Parks Superintendent with the city of Celina. He was named the city's employee of the year in 2020. "Gary Don embodies the spirit of our community and...
CELINA, TX
starlocalmedia.com

PHOTOS: McKinney FD responds to fire in historic downtown

The McKinney Fire Department responded to a fire on Monday in the historic downtown square. According to the department, the fire started in an alley behind businesses on Kentucky Street. "Businesses were evacuated. The fire is now out and firefighters are working on hotspots and checking for any damage to...
MCKINNEY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Allen Business Hits: New chamber members, coffee and more

The Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Coffee and Connections event from 7:15 -9 a.m. Aug. 16 at Shakertins in Allen. All are welcome to the morning business building session where members will have the opportunity to give a 30-second “elevator speech” promoting your business. Coffee will be provided.
ALLEN, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Meet Cate Robbins, a McKinney 'art coach'

Cate Robbins' art journey is a lifelong one, and it began with an oversized pencil and a box of crayons. Today, she works in several mediums and styles as an artist and also teaches at the McKinney Art House. Largely self-taught for most of her life, Robbins entered college after...
MCKINNEY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

The Leader news roundup: Flower Mound escalates water conservation measures

On Tuesday, the Town of Flower Mound announced it is entering a modified version of stage 2 of its Emergency Water Demand Management Plan. On top of the established stage 2 requirements, the Town is taking additional measures to reduce water usage throughout town by restricting outdoor watering to no more than two days per week.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Former Plano West head volleyball coach passes away

Brittany Bridge-Rodriguez, who coached the Plano West volleyball team for 14 seasons, passed away on Tuesday at age 43 following a battle with cancer. Bridge-Rodriguez helped develop the Lady Wolves into a state powerhouse on the volleyball courts, leading the program to a UIL state tournament appearance in 2007 and capturing four district championships. She was diagnosed with colon cancer in December 2017 and stepped down from her longtime post as head coach in August 2018 to manage a Ninja Nation facility in Frisco.
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Mesquite Police Department arrests 19-year-old in connection with murder

The Mesquite Police Department arrested Michelle Myahana Johnson on Saturday in connection with a fatal shooting. The Mesquite police department responded to a shooting call at around 10:35 p.m. Thursday in the 3800 block of Anthony Drive. A witness reported hearing gunshots and saw a dark-colored vehicle leaving the location, the department said.
MESQUITE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

It's back to school time in Coppell; CPD addresses back to school safety

Coppell ISD’s 2022-23 school year starts this week and while students and parents are busy gathering supplies, finding classes and practicing routines, they may also be thinking about another important aspect of sending children back to school: safety. The Coppell Police Department and Coppell ISD have a partnership that...
COPPELL, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Get to know Kody Groves an how he coached at multiple schools during his 20 years in education

Kody Groves is starting his 20th year in education. He began his career in public education in 2003 at Midlothian Middle School as a history teacher and coach. He went on to teach and coach in Midland for two years at Abell Junior High School and another three years at Midland Lee High School. Groves also had a stint in Coppell ISD as a varsity football and varsity baseball coach for a total of three years.
MESQUITE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

MISD, Celina track alums help U.S. win U-20 championships

McKinney Boyd alum Charlie Bartholomew and McKinney North alum Kody Blackwood never shared the track during their high school days. While Bartholomew was busy anchoring the Broncos in the 400-meter dash or the 4x400 relay, Blackwood was carving out his space as one of the top hurdlers in the state.
CELINA, TX
starlocalmedia.com

The Colony could have a new catalytic converter theft prevention law

In an effort to thwart a rise in catalytic converter thefts, The Colony City Council will consider an ordinance amending the city's code to enact penalties and require proof of ownership for them. If approved, the ordinance will hold that any person or entity that is not a metal recycler...
THE COLONY, TX

