Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Fort Worth is Going to Lower Your Property Tax by 2 CentsTom HandyFort Worth, TX
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Fort Worth ISD Instituting New Security Measures for the New School YearLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Related
starlocalmedia.com
Downtown McKinney restaurant experiences some interior damage following Monday fire
The McKinney Fire Department responded to a structure fire call from the Grand Hotel located at 114 W. Kentucky St. at 10:30 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find a fire in an alley courtyard between two businesses near the hotel. Everyone was evacuated from the adjacent buildings and firefighters extinguished the fire.
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Gary Don Hendricks, who works to keep Celina's parks top notch
Gary Don Hendricks was looking for a town that felt like home, so he came to Celina in 2001. Today, he serves as Parks Superintendent with the city of Celina. He was named the city's employee of the year in 2020. "Gary Don embodies the spirit of our community and...
starlocalmedia.com
PHOTOS: McKinney FD responds to fire in historic downtown
The McKinney Fire Department responded to a fire on Monday in the historic downtown square. According to the department, the fire started in an alley behind businesses on Kentucky Street. "Businesses were evacuated. The fire is now out and firefighters are working on hotspots and checking for any damage to...
starlocalmedia.com
Get to know Jan Jungmann, the key connector between Allen residents, businesses and the city
Jan Jungmann moved to Allen 18 years ago and currently works in the Allen Economic Development Corporation as a business retention and expansion manager. She has taken on many roles including being a teacher, coach and a driver of large vehicles. How did you get involved with the Allen EDC?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
starlocalmedia.com
Allen Business Hits: New chamber members, coffee and more
The Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Coffee and Connections event from 7:15 -9 a.m. Aug. 16 at Shakertins in Allen. All are welcome to the morning business building session where members will have the opportunity to give a 30-second “elevator speech” promoting your business. Coffee will be provided.
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Cate Robbins, a McKinney 'art coach'
Cate Robbins' art journey is a lifelong one, and it began with an oversized pencil and a box of crayons. Today, she works in several mediums and styles as an artist and also teaches at the McKinney Art House. Largely self-taught for most of her life, Robbins entered college after...
starlocalmedia.com
The Leader news roundup: Flower Mound escalates water conservation measures
On Tuesday, the Town of Flower Mound announced it is entering a modified version of stage 2 of its Emergency Water Demand Management Plan. On top of the established stage 2 requirements, the Town is taking additional measures to reduce water usage throughout town by restricting outdoor watering to no more than two days per week.
starlocalmedia.com
The Leader community profile: Rev. Meredith Scruggs of Flower Mound United Methodist Church discusses her faith, suffering and more
Rev. Meredith Scruggs is an associate pastor at Flower Mound United Methodist Church and a speech pathologist by trade. She joined the ministry at her church in 2011 and became an elder 10 years later. How did you get into your line of work in ministry, and how did it...
IN THIS ARTICLE
starlocalmedia.com
Tune-up time: Plano ISD, Lewisville ISD football teams gear up for annual scrimmages
With a week of practice in the books for many of the area’s Class 5A and 6A high school football teams, the next hurdle to clear requires lining up against an actual opponent. Most teams will get that chance this week when participating in a scrimmage. It’ll give teams...
starlocalmedia.com
Mesquite Business briefs: See what volunteer opportunities are available in the community
The Mesquite Chamber of Commerce is hosting a senior laundry day from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Aug. 23 at Wave Max 529 N. Galloway Ave., Suite 16. Attendees who bring their Medicare card will qualify for a prize. The Mesquite Chamber of Commerce will also provide funds for seniors to pay for their laundry.
starlocalmedia.com
Coppell community profile: Coppell Community Chorale director John Sauvey discusses his career and his advocacy for LGBTQ+ adoption.
John Sauvey is the musical director of the Coppell Community Chorale, a post he was appointed to in mid-July. He also serves as the director of music ministries at Ridglea Presbyterian Church in Forth Worth. Although he works in Coppell, Sauvey lives in Fort Worth with his husband and two...
starlocalmedia.com
Former Plano West head volleyball coach passes away
Brittany Bridge-Rodriguez, who coached the Plano West volleyball team for 14 seasons, passed away on Tuesday at age 43 following a battle with cancer. Bridge-Rodriguez helped develop the Lady Wolves into a state powerhouse on the volleyball courts, leading the program to a UIL state tournament appearance in 2007 and capturing four district championships. She was diagnosed with colon cancer in December 2017 and stepped down from her longtime post as head coach in August 2018 to manage a Ninja Nation facility in Frisco.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
starlocalmedia.com
Mesquite Police Department arrests 19-year-old in connection with murder
The Mesquite Police Department arrested Michelle Myahana Johnson on Saturday in connection with a fatal shooting. The Mesquite police department responded to a shooting call at around 10:35 p.m. Thursday in the 3800 block of Anthony Drive. A witness reported hearing gunshots and saw a dark-colored vehicle leaving the location, the department said.
starlocalmedia.com
It's back to school time in Coppell; CPD addresses back to school safety
Coppell ISD’s 2022-23 school year starts this week and while students and parents are busy gathering supplies, finding classes and practicing routines, they may also be thinking about another important aspect of sending children back to school: safety. The Coppell Police Department and Coppell ISD have a partnership that...
starlocalmedia.com
Get to know Kody Groves an how he coached at multiple schools during his 20 years in education
Kody Groves is starting his 20th year in education. He began his career in public education in 2003 at Midlothian Middle School as a history teacher and coach. He went on to teach and coach in Midland for two years at Abell Junior High School and another three years at Midland Lee High School. Groves also had a stint in Coppell ISD as a varsity football and varsity baseball coach for a total of three years.
starlocalmedia.com
MISD, Celina track alums help U.S. win U-20 championships
McKinney Boyd alum Charlie Bartholomew and McKinney North alum Kody Blackwood never shared the track during their high school days. While Bartholomew was busy anchoring the Broncos in the 400-meter dash or the 4x400 relay, Blackwood was carving out his space as one of the top hurdlers in the state.
starlocalmedia.com
The Colony could have a new catalytic converter theft prevention law
In an effort to thwart a rise in catalytic converter thefts, The Colony City Council will consider an ordinance amending the city's code to enact penalties and require proof of ownership for them. If approved, the ordinance will hold that any person or entity that is not a metal recycler...
starlocalmedia.com
Allen freshman headed to 15U national team trials; Marcus head coach on staff
Just three days after the start of his freshman year in Allen, Chandler Hart was en route to Tempe, Ariz., on Saturday with his sights set on earning a spot alongside some of the top teenage baseball players in the country. On the heels of a productive summer on the...
starlocalmedia.com
Ushering in a new era: Wiley holds first practices as Coppell head football coach
In one of the first team meetings that first-year Coppell head football coach Antonio Wiley held with the Cowboys, he told his players the type of attitude that he wants them to bring every day. He said that practices were going to be fast, physical, aggressive and at an up-tempo pace.
Comments / 0