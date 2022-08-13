Read full article on original website
Cherokee Freedmen story unfolds in new exhibit at Cherokee National History Museum
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. – Examine the history of Black slavery in Cherokee Nation through a new exhibit “We Are Cherokee: Cherokee Freedmen and the Right to Citizenship.”. The exhibit opens this week at the Cherokee National History Museum and details the fight Cherokee Freedmen endured to take back their treaty-protected right to Cherokee Nation citizenship.
Gift for a crow: An unexpected gift of friendship at Tulsa Botanic Garden
TULSA, Okla. — Registration is now open for the Tulsa Botanic Garden's Scarecrow Contest. Every year creative scarecrow entries are voted upon during "Autumn in the Garden," and it seems there may be a special judge this fall — a crow who has taken a garden employee under his wing.
Inaugural Pride Event Begins In Broken Arrow
Broken Arrow hosted its first PRIDE Fest on Saturday. Festivities wrapped up around 5 p.m. at Broken Arrow Event Park. The event unofficially kicked off last weekend with a brunch, drag show and bike ride through Broken Arrow. Saturday's free, family-friendly event had food trucks, 35 vendors, performers and even...
Tulsa Foundation For Architecture To Give Tunnel Tours
Dozens of people will be seeing a part of Tulsa Saturday that many people may not know exist!. The Tulsa Foundation for Architecture is giving 24 tunnel tours for people to get a glimpse of a moment in history beneath the streets of Tulsa. People will be able to see...
Alice Cooper ignites Hard Rock Tulsa Oct. 28
TULSA, Okla. – The iconic Alice Cooper, known for pioneering a theatrical brand of hard rock designed to shock, is making his way to Tulsa and performing at Hard Rock Live inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on Friday, Oct. 28. Tickets start at $89.50 and go on...
Formerly incarcerated minister gives back to community with school supply drive
TULSA, Okla. — A woman who started her ministry after a prison stint is giving back to her community with a school supply drive. North Tulsa families picked up some last minute school supplies at a back-to-school drive put together by local evangelist Raittia Rogers on August 14 near the corner of E. 36th St. North and N. Peoria.
3 Oklahomans Advance In Hooch Pod Chili Cook-Off Competition
Some of the best chili makers went head-to-head in a state championship this weekend. The annual "Hooch Pod Chili Cook-off" took place at American Legion Post 1, just east of Downtown Tulsa. Organizers say the cook-off had a great turnout with this year's two-day event, including at least 35 cooks...
Muskogee Public Schools students head back to school
The Muskogee Public School District starts school on August 17th. Superintendent Dr. Jarod Mendenhall says there are several new features and programs coming to the school district this school year.
Broken Arrow farm shares stories of unusual friendship between a duck an 165-pound dog
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — You could call five-pound Olaf the duck a “small king.” He thinks he’s in charge of his Broken Arrow farm home, and he roams the back yard, making sure all the other animals are okay. Even the other ducks know to follow...
Welltown Brewing Brings 500 Foot Slip-N-Slide To Downtown Tulsa
A giant slip 'n slide is coming to downtown Tulsa this weekend, closing off the Boulder Avenue Bridge. This is the second year Welltown Brewery has brought the slide to town. Osage SkyNews 6 Pilot Dustin Stone showed us more.
Tulsa Little League Team Rewarded For Show Of Sportsmanship
The Tulsa National Little League team put a smile on peoples hearts this week and taught a lesson in humanity. As News On 6's Dan Hawk shows us, that lesson was rewarded on Saturday.
Woman walks out on bill, steals donation money meant for Blue Star Mothers from Claremore bar
CLAREMORE, Okla. — FOX23 is learning more about a woman in Claremore who police say skipped out on paying her tab and stole money from a tip jar meant to benefit the Blue Star Mothers. Police said it was all caught on camera. It happened earlier this week at...
Off-duty nurse saves Oklahoma woman's life
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Shyanne Brandon, B.S.N., RN, was honored by INTEGRIS Health Miami Hospital Chief Executive Jonas Rabel for the life-saving measures she performed off-duty. Brandon was attending an employee appreciation event as a guest at Miami Nation's Prairie Sun and Prairie Moon Casinos when she saw a...
Did You Know Oklahoma Has a Haunted Parking Lot?
If you thought parallel parking was scary, try paranormal parking at this haunted Oklahoma parking lot. That's right, the Sooner State has a haunted parking lot. Sure, why not? I mean we have every other kind of haunting you can think of. There are haunted houses, restaurants, hospitals, bars, forests, theaters, cemeteries, bridges, and hotels. We can add a parking lot to this endless list of scary places you can visit in Oklahoma!
Union 8th Grade Center introduces new cell phone policy
TULSA, Okla. — Union 8th grade students will start a new school year with a stricter approach to cell phone use in class. The new policy asks students to turn their phone off completely “from the first bell to the last bell of the school day.”. School officials...
160 miles of yard sales taking place along Arkansas Highway 64
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The 23rd Bargains Galore on 64 is taking place this week along Arkansas Highway 64. From Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 160 miles of yard sales, antiques and collectibles will be along Highway 64. The sales will take place in Fort Smith past Conway and on to Beebe.
Swanstrom defeats Musi to win 2022 NPK Tulsa
Street Outlaws No Prep Kings star Justin Swanstrom won on Saturday. However, according to online posts, there will be no points awarded for this race. Swanstrom defeated Lizzy Musi in the final round at Tulsa Raceway Park in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He will remain in fourth place despite the win. There...
Okmulgee woman gets help for a neglected property
When you take care of your home and property, it’s frustrating if a neighboring property runs down, seemingly out of control.
24’ Tiny Cabin is Packed with Utilities, Appliances
Newly built, packed with utilities and appliances and an affordable price tag- it just doesn’t get better with this 24’ tiny cabin, which might be the perfect budget friendly tiny house you might want to move into. Scroll down and take a quick look at all the features.
Former resident of burned Tulsa home arrested, investigators offer update
TULSA, Okla. — It’s been six months since a home in south Tulsa burned to the ground, and investigators are still trying to piece together what happened. Crews spent hours battling the blaze on a frigid evening last February. Firefighters told FOX23 that they could see the flames from the station, which was about a quarter of a mile away.
