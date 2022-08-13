Martha Stewart Laughs Off Rumors She's Dating 'Charming Boy' Pete Davidson

Martha Stewart is playfully brushing off the rumors that she's dating Pete Davidson after a picture of them holding hands made rounds on the the Internet.

The jokes started when TV writer Gennefer Gross shared a photo of the Saturday Night Live alum and the Martha Bakes host with their hands tightly clasped together at the White House Correspondent's Association Dinner. Davidson was standing next to then-girlfriend Kim Kardashian .

"We should’ve seen this coming," she captioned the snapshot.

Stewart was in Las Vegas ahead of her highly anticipated opening of her new restaurant when she responded to the rumors.

"Pete Davidson is like the son I never had," she replied. "He is a charming boy who is finding his way."

Although romance isn't in the cards for the television personality and the King of Staten Island star, Stewart hinted of a future collaboration between the two.

"I've invited him to come on my podcast and I look forward to hearing what he has to say," she shared.

As OK! previously reported, Davidson and Kardashian called it quits after dating for nine months. News broke of the surprising split on Friday, August 5, with insiders claiming the long distance and the comic's clinginess were both partially to blame for the downfall of their bicoastal romance.

"They have a lot of love and respect for each other," an insider dished at the time. "But [they] found that the long distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship."

Despite rumors that the Big Time Adolescence actor is "begging" for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians personality to give him another chance, sources say a reconciliation isn't likely.

"Pete is convinced that he can win Kim back ," a friend explained. "Remember, no one thought someone like Pete would ever date someone like Kim in the first place, but he did. Now he is going to win her back."

"Pete is a great guy but too intense. He wants to get married like yesterday, but Kim isn’t even fully divorced yet ," they continued. "What Pete is doing now isn’t a good look. It’s only confirming what Kim already knew. Pete needs to chill."

