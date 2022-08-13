ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 armed suspects break into Sherman Oaks home, still at large

By CBSLA Staff
 2 days ago

Three armed suspects are on the loose after breaking into a home in Sherman Oaks Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 3600 block of Beverly Ridge Drive in Sherman Oaks.

Police said a homeowner locked himself inside a bedroom, where he retrieved a weapon and opened fire on the home invaders through a door.

Officers arrived with guns drawn, searched the home and did not find any suspects.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The suspects were still on the loose as of 8:17 a.m. Saturday. They fled armed with handguns, police added.

Kimberly Farha
2d ago

These robbers are following people around to see where they shop at.See what neighborhood they live in.Then break in the expensive houses.Its got to stop before someone gets killed.

