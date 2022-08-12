Read full article on original website
William (Bill) F. Jobes Jr., 91
William (Bill) Finley Jobes Jr. After a long illness, Bill (age 91) passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by his family. Bill was born June 20, 1931, in Canton, OH, to William and Coral (Steffey) Jobes. He was a graduate of Minerva High School in 1949 and the...
Patricia E. Moyer, 80
Patricia E. Moyer (Pat), 80, of East Canton passed away peacefully with her family by her side Aug. 13, 2022. Born May 3, 1942, she was the daughter of William and Lucille Schrecengost. Pat loved life, her family, friends and her grandchildren. She loved to camp, fish, hunt, play cards...
Hornet football goals: improve each day, compete for IVC title
Malvern Football Head Coach Matt Chiurco will lead a young team this year but, he has a lot of experience returning. Of the 13 lettermen returning, only two are seniors. The team lost several to graduation, including Tristan Phillips, Bryson White, KJ Thomas, Noah Ball (IVC North Player of the Year), Sam Foster, Will Steinberg, Kaden Grinder, Johnny Walker and Trevor Slider.
Goals remain simple for 2022 Warriors grid team
Fifteen players were lost to graduation from a Carrollton football team that posted an 8-4 regular season record and garnered second place in the Eastern Buckeye Conference (EBC) with a 5-1 mark. The Warriors won their first Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) playoff game over Cambridge before falling to St. Clairsville in the second round.
Conotton Valley sets big goals for season
Head Coach Don Hertler noted the Conotton Valley football set four goals for the season which include winning a play-off game. On the way to winning a play-off game, Hertler wants his team to get better each week, play their best games last and earn a home spot for an Ohio Valley Athletic Conference (OVAC) play-off game.
