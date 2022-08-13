Thomas Rhett Celebrates Daughter Ada James 5th Birthday With Heartwarming Post

Thomas Rhett is on the road, but he doesn’t forget birthdays. He has a big family now, and one of his daughters just turned five-years-old. Check out his message to Ada James below.

“Happy 5th birthday baby girl.. I love you so much and I can’t wait to see you on Sunday!! I can’t wait to see who you become over the next years,” he captioned the post on Friday.

Thomas Rhett is currently on a West Coast swing, so perhaps the family is flying out to join him later this weekend. Ada James is his second oldest child. Willa Gray is six-years-old, while Lennon Love is two-years-old and Lillie Carolina is eight months. Thomas and Lauren Akins have shared much about their parenting journey along the way. They adopted Willa Gray in Uganda when she was just two-years-old. That came when Lauren was working with the 147 Million Orphans organization.

Not long after meeting Willa, Lauren learned that she was pregnant with Ada James. Their family is the subject of Thomas Rhett’s 2017 single “Life Changes.”

He shared a lot of time with his family earlier this summer. They had a big time on the Fourth of July.

Rhett is on his ‘Bring the Bar to You’ tour, and he was recently forced to cancel a performance in Tuscaloosa, Ala. due to severe weather. So, he brought the tour to the bar. After the disappointing announcement, Thomas Rhett made a surprise appearance at Gallette’s and covered the Garth Brooks classic “Friends in Low Places.”

Thomas Rhett Brings the Bar to You

Thomas Rhett’s ‘Bring the Bar to You’ tour continues into October. He’ll make up that Tuscaloosa date on September 8. He’s got an incredible supporting cast along the way. Parker McCollum and newcomer Conner Smith open all dates, and the trio has been having a lot of fun on the road. Next up is Isleta Amphitheater in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Saturday. Then it’s up to the Pacific Northwest next week for a show at White River Amphitheater in Seattle and a pair of dates at Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend, Ore.

There’s plenty of great scenery on the rest of his run. Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, Calif. is after that stop on August 25. He’ll also make a couple of stops in Montana: Bozeman and Missoula. It all wraps at WSU Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio on October 15. Check out all of the dates and get ticket information at his website.