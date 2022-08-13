ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

FOX43.com

Dallastown's Kenny Johnson joins the Sunday Sitdown

DALLASTOWN, Pa. — Ask any defensive back in District 3, and they'll tell you that catching up with Dallastown's Kenny Johnson is easier said than done. Luckily for FOX43 Sports, he was sitting down when we had him as a guest for the Sunday Sitdown. In June, the senior...
DALLASTOWN, PA
abc27 News

South Western pushing for more in Year 2, FNF 2022 Preview

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — South Western shocked the YAIAA last season with a 6-4 record, making the playoffs under first year head coach Tony Shermeyer. The Mustangs had one of the most dynamic offenses in York Adams, and completely transformed the way opponents had to prepare for South Western. Shermeyer runs a RPO style offense, […]
HANOVER, PA
FOX43.com

Cedar Crest grad signed by Barnstormers | Spotlight

LANCASTER, Pa. — Waiting for your name to be called or your phone to ring during the draft process is daunting. Not knowing if or when you will be selected. Cedar Crest graduated, Joseph Carpenter knows that feeling, all too well. The draft didn’t go as he would have planned. But, another opportunity brought him back home.
LANCASTER, PA
FOX43.com

JP McCaskey high school hosts USA Wrestling Women’s World Team Wrestle-off

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster was the center of the USA Women's wrestling world over the weekend. JP McCaskey high school was the sight of the the USA Women's world team wrestle off. Kayla Miracle and Jennifer Rogers faced off in best of three for the right to represent team USA, Miracle would end up victorious but the day was dominated by just how many came out to support the event.
LANCASTER, PA
easternpafootball.com

2022 Team Preview: Manheim Central Barons (3)

Head Coach: Dave Hahn (28 years, 8th as HC 69 – 17) NUMBER OF STARTING PLAYERS LOST TO GRADUATION FROM LAST SEASON: Offense– 7 / Defense- 5 NUMBER OF STARTING PLAYERS RETURNING FROM LAST SEASON: Offense – 4 / Defense – 6 Offensive Starters Returning: (4)
MANHEIM, PA
abc27 News

Middletown Tough, 2022 FNF Preview

MIDDLETOWN, Pa (WHTM) — There are few programs as historic as the Middletown Blue Raider football team. Their program is spread across the record books, with five District lll titles in Class 3A. And last season under first-year head coach Scott Acri, they made it back into the district playoffs before being bounced by eventual […]
MIDDLETOWN, PA
PGA Tour

Five Things to Know: Wilmington CC

Wilmington CC will host the second stop of FedExCup Playoffs with the BMW Championship. (Western Golf Association) The second stop in the FedExCup Playoffs goes to The First State, as the BMW Championship arrives at Wilmington (Del.) Country Club. While the course has more than a century of history and has hosted a variety of high-level events, this will be the first time the PGA TOUR visits.
WILMINGTON, DE
FOX43.com

Shark week at Knoxville; Wagaman picks up first win | Fast Lane

ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. — It's the race that's talked about and probably most anticipated throughout the entire season. Everyone vying for that Knoxville Nationals title and a for a spot in the 'Avenue of Champions.'. Shark Racing out of Hanover will bring home a bunch of hardware and probably, collectively,...
ABBOTTSTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Obituaries from the Perry County Times (8/13/22)

Alan S. Wilt, 68, of Hummelstown passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. He was born April 21, 1954, to Gene and Ruthetta (Aumon) Wilt. He was a 1972 graduate of West Perry High School, where he excelled in baseball, basketball and football; a member of Zion United Church of Christ, Blain; and was an avid golfer and fan of Oklahoma University football and the Pittsburgh Pirates and Penguins.
HUMMELSTOWN, PA
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

New Oxford, PA USA

What a lovely surprise! While walking my dog I found my beautiful Quilted heart hanging in a tree above a bench bordering the woods. Such joy overcame me at finding a beautiful heart. Had to find out what this was about and wanted to participate. Thank you for the unexpected...
NEW OXFORD, PA
susquehannastyle.com

7 Local Waffle Destinations

Who doesn’t love a good waffle? We rounded up seven waffle bistros throughout the Valley to enjoy at any time of the day for every occasion! From chicken and waffles to waffles and ice cream, these waffle spots go above and beyond when satisfying your cravings. Dough Heads Stuffed...
LANCASTER, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg Bicycle Ride to Benefit Trail Development

On Saturday, October 1, Healthy Adams Bicycle/Pedestrian, Inc (HABPI) will host its 7th Annual Ride for Trails to raise money for trail development in and around Gettysburg. Three different routes are being offered to accommodate riders of all experience levels: 12 miles, 25 miles, and 40 miles. All rides begin at the Gettysburg Rec Park, 545 Long Lane, and travel through the Gettysburg National Military Park and over picturesque Sachs Covered Bridge. The longer rides also wind through the quiet country roads to the south of Gettysburg with a rest stop halfway through to recharge. All rides end at the Rec Park, where a free lunch is offered to riders beginning at 11 a.m.
GETTYSBURG, PA

