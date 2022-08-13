Read full article on original website
3 Restaurant Highlights In and Around Lancaster, PA [Summer 2022]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Upcoming Community Fairs in and Around Lancaster, PA [2022]Melissa FrostLancaster County, PA
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenAdamstown, PA
Small Business Spotlight: DJ's Taste of the 50's in Smoketown, PAMelissa FrostSmoketown, PA
Where Students Can Receive Free Backpacks and School Supplies in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
FOX43.com
Dallastown's Kenny Johnson joins the Sunday Sitdown
DALLASTOWN, Pa. — Ask any defensive back in District 3, and they'll tell you that catching up with Dallastown's Kenny Johnson is easier said than done. Luckily for FOX43 Sports, he was sitting down when we had him as a guest for the Sunday Sitdown. In June, the senior...
South Western pushing for more in Year 2, FNF 2022 Preview
HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — South Western shocked the YAIAA last season with a 6-4 record, making the playoffs under first year head coach Tony Shermeyer. The Mustangs had one of the most dynamic offenses in York Adams, and completely transformed the way opponents had to prepare for South Western. Shermeyer runs a RPO style offense, […]
FOX43.com
Cedar Crest grad signed by Barnstormers | Spotlight
LANCASTER, Pa. — Waiting for your name to be called or your phone to ring during the draft process is daunting. Not knowing if or when you will be selected. Cedar Crest graduated, Joseph Carpenter knows that feeling, all too well. The draft didn’t go as he would have planned. But, another opportunity brought him back home.
FOX43.com
JP McCaskey high school hosts USA Wrestling Women’s World Team Wrestle-off
LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster was the center of the USA Women's wrestling world over the weekend. JP McCaskey high school was the sight of the the USA Women's world team wrestle off. Kayla Miracle and Jennifer Rogers faced off in best of three for the right to represent team USA, Miracle would end up victorious but the day was dominated by just how many came out to support the event.
easternpafootball.com
2022 Team Preview: Manheim Central Barons (3)
Head Coach: Dave Hahn (28 years, 8th as HC 69 – 17) NUMBER OF STARTING PLAYERS LOST TO GRADUATION FROM LAST SEASON: Offense– 7 / Defense- 5 NUMBER OF STARTING PLAYERS RETURNING FROM LAST SEASON: Offense – 4 / Defense – 6 Offensive Starters Returning: (4)
Middletown Tough, 2022 FNF Preview
MIDDLETOWN, Pa (WHTM) — There are few programs as historic as the Middletown Blue Raider football team. Their program is spread across the record books, with five District lll titles in Class 3A. And last season under first-year head coach Scott Acri, they made it back into the district playoffs before being bounced by eventual […]
Central Dauphin gearing up for tough season-opener against Central York
The heat cut Central Dauphin, and for that matter much of central Pa., a break Friday morning and as the Rams made it onto the field just before 10 a.m. for another heat acclimation practice the temps were tolerable. Especially considering how the week began — it felt like 105...
PGA Tour
Five Things to Know: Wilmington CC
Wilmington CC will host the second stop of FedExCup Playoffs with the BMW Championship. (Western Golf Association) The second stop in the FedExCup Playoffs goes to The First State, as the BMW Championship arrives at Wilmington (Del.) Country Club. While the course has more than a century of history and has hosted a variety of high-level events, this will be the first time the PGA TOUR visits.
FOX43.com
Shark week at Knoxville; Wagaman picks up first win | Fast Lane
ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. — It's the race that's talked about and probably most anticipated throughout the entire season. Everyone vying for that Knoxville Nationals title and a for a spot in the 'Avenue of Champions.'. Shark Racing out of Hanover will bring home a bunch of hardware and probably, collectively,...
Middletown superintendent confirms investigation into football team hazing
Middletown Area School District Superintendent Chelton Hunter acknowledged an ongoing investigation into the high school’s football team for “improper conduct” in a letter to parents on Monday. The investigation into hazing occurring within the football team was confirmed by Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo on Saturday.
Police investigating hazing incident on Middletown football team
Editor’s note: This story was updated at 5:30 p.m. with new details. Lower Swatara police are investigating reports of hazing on the Middletown high school football team, Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo confirmed Saturday. Police learned of the incident Friday and detectives coordinated with the child abuse coordinator...
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (8/13/22)
Alan S. Wilt, 68, of Hummelstown passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. He was born April 21, 1954, to Gene and Ruthetta (Aumon) Wilt. He was a 1972 graduate of West Perry High School, where he excelled in baseball, basketball and football; a member of Zion United Church of Christ, Blain; and was an avid golfer and fan of Oklahoma University football and the Pittsburgh Pirates and Penguins.
Who has Harrisburg’s Best BBQ? One site just ranked its top spots near the city
It’s August, football is back on the TV with preseason action going, and it’s never a bad thing to match the pigskin on the tube with some nicely cooked, sauced or dry-rubbed pig on your plate. Good barbecue isn’t always easy to find, but there’s a neat site...
Cheap restaurant meals; Harrisburg claims first RBI title; best BBQ: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
High: 71; Low: 65. Showers. Before the borough of Nescopeck could finish grieving 10 victims of a house fire on Aug. 5, a bizarre and tragic twist occurred when a car slammed into the crowd at a benefit for the victims’ families in neighboring Berwick. Hazing allegations: A report...
Lawyer sworn in to replace district judge jailed for corruption of minors
Newport’s Magisterial District Court 41-3-04 has a new judge. Sworn in on July 18, with his grandchildren holding the Bible for his oath, Juniata Twp resident Jeffrey John Wood, 69, is ready to serve his community. Having had nearly 40 years of legal experience, Wood brings a lot to...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
New Oxford, PA USA
What a lovely surprise! While walking my dog I found my beautiful Quilted heart hanging in a tree above a bench bordering the woods. Such joy overcame me at finding a beautiful heart. Had to find out what this was about and wanted to participate. Thank you for the unexpected...
susquehannastyle.com
7 Local Waffle Destinations
Who doesn’t love a good waffle? We rounded up seven waffle bistros throughout the Valley to enjoy at any time of the day for every occasion! From chicken and waffles to waffles and ice cream, these waffle spots go above and beyond when satisfying your cravings. Dough Heads Stuffed...
Best Eats near Hersheypark; Little League playoffs; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, August 12, 2022. How to get this free newsletter and others emailed to you. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Gettysburg Bicycle Ride to Benefit Trail Development
On Saturday, October 1, Healthy Adams Bicycle/Pedestrian, Inc (HABPI) will host its 7th Annual Ride for Trails to raise money for trail development in and around Gettysburg. Three different routes are being offered to accommodate riders of all experience levels: 12 miles, 25 miles, and 40 miles. All rides begin at the Gettysburg Rec Park, 545 Long Lane, and travel through the Gettysburg National Military Park and over picturesque Sachs Covered Bridge. The longer rides also wind through the quiet country roads to the south of Gettysburg with a rest stop halfway through to recharge. All rides end at the Rec Park, where a free lunch is offered to riders beginning at 11 a.m.
Former Harsco headquarters purchased by new company
It was the Harsco building for half a century, but Harsco has moved to Philadelphia.
