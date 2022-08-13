LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster was the center of the USA Women's wrestling world over the weekend. JP McCaskey high school was the sight of the the USA Women's world team wrestle off. Kayla Miracle and Jennifer Rogers faced off in best of three for the right to represent team USA, Miracle would end up victorious but the day was dominated by just how many came out to support the event.

