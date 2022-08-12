Read full article on original website
Legislators willing to re-examine hot pursuit law in wake of recent deadly accidents
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The police chase that started in Pearl and ended in Flowood Sunday is again putting the state’s hot pursuit law under the microscope. The state law leaves all the details up to the locals, but this isn’t the first time that pursuits have ended in a deadly crash and called people’s attention to the law.
MBI investigating “officer-involved” shooting
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting, involving Capitol Police. The alleged incident occurred Sunday near Adelle and Lamar streets in Jackson. No details were given regarding the alleged incident. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is assessing the alleged incident and gathering evidence.
$500,000 Powerball ticket purchased in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A $50,000 win became a $500,000 bonanza for A Mississippi Lottery player who spent the extra dollar for the Powerplay multiplier for the Saturday Powerball® drawing. The ticket was bought in McComb. The player selected their own numbers and matched four out of five white...
American Medical Association president visits Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some of the top physicians are attending the Mississippi State Medical Association’s annual meeting, including top leaders with the State Department of Health. Dr. Jack Resneck, the President of the American Medical Association, says it’s an incredible opportunity to travel around the country to talk...
Alabama Democrats elect new party chair
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Democratic Party has a new leader. Rev. Randy Kelley, of Huntsville, was elected to lead the party and is the second chair in only three years. Democrats from across the state gathered in Birmingham Saturday for their yearly organizational meeting - a time for...
Alabama Republican Party votes to close primary
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s Republican leaders voted to support significant changes to the state’s election process. The party held their organizational meeting Saturday and adopted a resolution that supports a closed primary election and added a new requirement for people wanting to run for office on a Republican ticket.
