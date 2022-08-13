ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rexburg, ID

ksl.com

Idaho Falls girl walks to Grantsville, Utah

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — With thoughts of family, some audiobooks, and her father to keep her company, 11-year-old Laneah Knickerbocker started a journey on foot from Arimo on Monday. The first steps officially kicked off what has become known as "Laneah's Walk," a 251-mile trek to Grantsville, Utah, to visit a cousin.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
deseret.com

Inside the battle to make Idaho more conservative

Josh Wheeler entered the world of local politics for two reasons: family and community. A Republican and self-described conservative, Wheeler decided to run for city council in his hometown of Ammon, Idaho, after witnessing the overwhelming community support given to him and his family in the wake of his son’s death.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

One man dies, three people injured in three separate weekend motorcycle crashes

One man died and three people were injured in three separate East Idaho motorcycle crashes this weekend. The first incident occurred around 11:55 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 30 at milepost 360 near McCammon, according to Idaho State Police. Mark Allan Waller, 58, of Bancroft, was driving a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on Highway 30 near BJ Barnes Trucking when he struck a deer in the roadway, authorities said. ...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Ammon man runs boardgaming brand out of his basement

AMMON – For Mark Hanny of Ammon, playtime is serious business. The Rigby High School grad has worked in local media for 40 years and is currently employed with Local News 8. But he moonlights as the owner of Joe Magic Games and creator of numerous boardgames, a passion he has nurtured for decades.
AMMON, ID
Rexburg, ID
nevadabusiness.com

Aha! Inaugurates New Nonstop Service Between Idaho Falls and Reno-Tahoe with Free Tickets for the First 100 Passengers

RENO, Nev., August 11, 2022 — aha!, powered by veteran ExpressJet Airlines and one of the fastest growing airlines in the Western U.S., today inaugurated new nonstop service between Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA) and Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO) – connecting Eastern Idaho with the tourism-rich areas of beautiful Lake Tahoe and the “Biggest Little City in the World.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Fire inflicts extensive damage on local home, leaves residence uninhabitable

IDAHO FALLS — Just after 2 p.m. on Friday, the Bonneville County/Idaho Falls Dispatch Center received a call from an individual reporting that their neighbor’s house was on fire and that there was smoke and large flames. The neighbor did not know if there was anybody inside the home. The Idaho Falls Fire Department and Bonneville County Sheriff's Office responded to the 6000 block of Foxrun Drive in Bonneville County. ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local girl airlifted to hospital after suffering serious injuries in dirt bike crash

A local girl was airlifted to the hospital Sunday morning after crashing her dirt bike below Palisades Dam along the Snake River. The incident occurred shortly before 10 a.m. and left the 14-year-old girl from Idaho Falls with serious injuries, the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office reported. The girl was airlifted via Air Idaho helicopter from the scene to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. The Sheriff's Office said she's expected to survive. The girl's name has not been released. Bonneville County sheriff's deputies and Idaho Falls Ambulance also responded to the crash.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
newslj.com

Motorcyclist rides off cliff, dies on Teton Pass

JACKSON (WNE) — A motorcyclist died Sunday afternoon after his motorcycle went off the cliff on Teton Pass. Roger Davis, 56, was traveling eastbound into Jackson when Wyoming Highway Patrol received the call at 11:44 a.m. Highway patrol said Davis was returning from West Yellowstone, Montana, to his home in Georgia at the time of the crash.
bulletin-news.com

5 people in 1 car hospitalized after crash on U.S. Highway 20

At milepost 364 in Fremont County, a two-vehicle injury collision on U.S. Highway 20 is being looked into by the Idaho State Police. The accident happened at roughly 5 o’clock. August 6th, Saturday. According to police accounts, the driver of a Subaru Legacy was moving west when he crossed...
FREMONT COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Lawyers discuss merits of sting as former BYU-Idaho student gets rider for child enticement

A former student of Brigham Young University-Idaho was sentenced to retained jurisdiction Thursday for attempting to meet up with a 14-year-old girl for sex. District Judge Michael Whyte accepted Defense Attorney Curtis Smith’s recommendation after Smith pointed out the prison sentence advocated by the prosecution would not result in more time, given that Spencer Rawlings, 26, had already spent a year in jail. Rawlings was caught in a sting after...
REXBURG, ID
spotonidaho.com

Bonneville County home a total loss after fire causes $350,000 in damage

Photos: Kerry Hammon | Idaho Falls Fire Department IDAHO FALLS - A home in Bonneville County was destroyed after catching fire Friday afternoon. It happened in the 6000 block of Foxrun Drive and was reported just after 2 p.m., according to a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire...
Idaho State Journal

Missing East Idaho man found dead

TETONIA — Mitch Smaellie was found deceased on Friday evening after a search involving the Teton County Sheriff’s Office, Teton County Idaho Search & Rescue, Air Idaho Rescue and numerous community members. Smaellie, age 66, left his home on North First Street in Tetonia a little before noon on Thursday. In a Facebook post, his daughter-in-law Kelsey Smaellie said that he had departed on a four-wheeler without his phone or wallet. ...
TETONIA, ID
Idaho State Journal

Bear World responds to PETA complaint about worker safety in OSHA investigation

REXBURG — Yellowstone Bear World President Courtney Ferguson has defended the safety protocols of his animal park in response to an inquiry by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. “Yellowstone Bear World has a strong safety record, which demonstrates that the training and safety protocols in place are effective, and we expect them to remain that way into the future,” Ferguson wrote in an official response to OSHA. OSHA opened...
REXBURG, ID
rexburgstandardjournal.com

Young man killed at Sand Dunes Saturday

Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries reported a fatality at the St. Anthony Sand Dunes Saturday. The accident happened Saturday afternoon.
eastidahonews.com

Beloved local restaurant is forced to close its doors due to rising costs

IDAHO FALLS – Diabla’s Kitchen, a much-loved local restaurant, is officially closing its doors after 11 years. Owner and chef, Deanna Brower, tells EastIdahoNews.com that due to rent increases and a hefty increase on the price of food in the past couple years, maintaining the restaurant became impossible.

