Kathy
2d ago

Oh, here we go again with a bunch of "enviromentalists" trying to tell us what we should and should not eat. It's not about enviroment, it' about control.

Eric Nickell
2d ago

Please look at Norway, this is the first step to that. Our farmers are our backbone.

Insurance rates will not rise due to new Oregon wildfire risk map, state regulators now say

Concerns that a new map showing wildfire risks across Oregon will lead to property insurance hikes are unfounded, state financial regulators said Friday. Insurers have not filed the paperwork to raise rates for high-risk properties and have told officials at the Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services, which regulates property insurance, they do not intend to use the maps in their coverage and rate assessments.
Dysfunction at Oregon public defense agency revealed in memo

The meeting between Stephen Singer, the pugnacious head of the state’s public defense agency, and Oregon’s chief justice went off the rails almost immediately. Instead of untangling the growing crisis of defendants without legal representation in Marion County, Singer blew his top, according to an account of the April 28 virtual meeting from the chair of the commission that hired him.
OREGON DEPARTMENT OF FORESTRY DOUSING FIRES QUICKLY THANKS TO MORE PEOPLE AND EQUIPMENT

SALEM, Ore.— “Frankly, our people have been kicking butt,” said the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Tim Holschbach, Deputy Chief of Policy and Planning for the Fire Protection Division.As of today, ODF Districts have suppressed 418 fires, and held them to 582 acres total. The 10-year average for this point in the fire season is 590 fires and 56,121 acres burned.“Although there is a possibility for holdover fires from the recent lightning to add fires to the map, ODF’s firefighters have been doing a remarkable job keeping them small,” Holschbach said.
Editorial: Oregon should lift ban on self-serve gas

Among the actions temporarily adopted during last month’s heat wave was one that the state should make permanent: Allowing residents to pump their own gas. The lifting of Oregon’s ban on self-serve gas, authorized by the State Fire Marshal during July’s extended heat wave, sought to limit the amount of time gas station attendants would have to work outside. But it shouldn’t take climate emergencies to trigger a common-sense change that 48 other states in the country adopted long ago. Today, only Oregon and New Jersey persist in broadly requiring that a gas station attendant fill drivers’ tanks.
Oregon’s 4th bird flu outbreak

State and federal agricultural officials confirmed a fourth outbreak of bird flu in backyard flocks in Deschutes County, bringing to 980 the number of birds euthanized to curb the spread of the avian influenza disease, according to the Oregon Capital Chronicle. Among those birds are 40 chickens and ducks. Although...
Oregon Supreme Court Chief Justice removes entire public defense commission

Oregon Supreme Court Chief Justice Martha Walters is set to remove all nine members of the Public Defense Services Commission by tomorrow. In a letter Monday, Walters notified board members of her intent to remove them. Last week, the board voted 4-4, with one member gone, against removing Steve Singer, the executive director of the Office of Public Defense Services. Walters, who is a nonvoting member of the commission, spoke strongly in favor of removing Singer, calling him untrustworthy, needlessly combative and slow to address the state’s public defense crisis.
J.R. Heimbigner

New tax credit can give you thousands in Oregon

photo of money in envelopePhoto by Karolina Graboska (Creative Commons) Would you like to have thousands of dollars more each year? If so, you'll definitely want to consider the government benefits you can receive by going using solar energy in Oregon. Solar energy lowers (or eliminates) your electric bill, raises your home value, reduces your carbon footprint, and even earns you money back on your investment. (source) Let's look closer at the details.
Oregon triples bag limit for invasive green crabs

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — New Oregon regulations allow recreational crabbers to catch triple the number of invasive green crabs from the state’s bays and inlets. KLCC reports the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission increased the bag limit of European green crab from 10 to 35 per day. It’s...
California’s climate countdown: Can the state power through it?

Starting Monday and lasting through Thursday, generators and transmission-line operators should delay any scheduled maintenance to avoid possible power outages as Californians crank up their air conditioners to deal with an expected onslaught of 100-plus degree heat, the state’s electric grid operator said Friday. The California Independent System Operator’s...
Oregon Nurses File Lawsuit Over Payroll “Theft”

A class-action lawsuit filed by an Oregon nurse has already attracted at least 200 other medical workers who plan to join or already have. The suit is fast picking up steam. The Oregon Nurses Association, or ONA, is the largest union representing nurses and related medical workers in the state. A class-action lawsuit has been filed by an ONA member, claiming Providence St. Joseph Health, claiming they're using a faulty pay system that shortchanges workers. According to a statement released Monday by the ONA:
Oregon Dept. of Fish & Wildlife Advisory for Netarts Bay Recreational Crabbing and Clamming after Sewage Spill August 5th; Q&A Provides Details into Spill, Lack of Public Notification, Confusing, Conflicting Information

On Tuesday August 9th, the Tillamook County Pioneer received information about a Netarts Bay sewage spill that had occurred on August 5th and expected to receive a press release about the spill and closures. It was a full week since the incident and no press release or details had been released only rumors and brief information from Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS about the cancellation of their clamming excursion had been received. Yesterday, August 12th the Pioneer sent a series of questions to the agencies involved. Below are answers to our questions and the following brief press release was issued by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife:
Betsy Johnson Hired Craigslist Petitioners To Qualify For Oregon Governor (Latest News)

As a non-affiliated candidate for governor, Betsy Johnson has relied on her “Betsy Brigades,” teams of volunteers who distribute petitions, to collect the almost 24,000 signatures she needs to be included on the November ballot. However, according to state campaign finance records, she reportedly hired a Washington-based company...
How a ‘little old lady’ nearly gutted Oregon’s growth rules

OPB senior political reporter Jeff Mapes spent more than a year researching, reporting and producing “Growing Oregon,” a six-part podcast and web series looking at the evolution of Oregon’s unique approach to growth and the impact it has on our lives today. Here’s the story behind the story. In Part 1 we visited a time when Oregon’s farms and scenic beauty were under attack. In Part 2, we told the story of how Oregon leaders managed to write the state’s unique and controversial growth limits. In Part 3, we told the story of how unlikely activists pushed Oregon to mandate quality housing for everyone. Part 4 looked at the battle over a proposed freeway, and how its opponents ultimately run. Today we visit some of the opposition to Oregon’s land-use laws, and what happens when Oregonians don’t like what they’re told about what they can do on their own property. Listen to the story here:
Oregonians urged to sign up for SOLVE’s Statewide Beach & Riverside Cleanup Sept. 17

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Come together with thousands of Oregonians on Saturday, Sept. 17, for SOLVE’s Beach & Riverside Cleanup, in partnership with the Oregon Lottery. Volunteer registration is now live, and all Oregonians, from Astoria to Brookings, Pendleton to Sunriver, are encouraged to sign up for this statewide cleanup event.

