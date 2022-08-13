ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lompoc, CA

calcoastnews.com

Injured hunter rescued after plunging off Santa Barbara County cliff

A deer hunter crashed an ATV and plunged 80 to 100 feet off a cliff in Santa Barbara County, resulting in a serious leg injury. The hunter crashed in the Upper Oso area of the Los Padres National Forest, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Sometime late Late Friday night or early Saturday morning, the injured hunter shot a gun to call for help.
Santa Barbara Independent

Summer Vibes in Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo

I’ve been wanting to check out a show at Vina Robles Amphitheatre since it opened in 2013, and somehow despite numerous wine tasting trips to Paso Robles and an early pandemic visit to see the extremely cool outdoors-among-the-vines Field of Light at Sensorio exhibit, which is right on the same rural highway, I never managed to make the 125 mile trek until a special deal at Hotel SLO caught my eye.
santabarbaraca.com

20+ Best Burgers in Santa Barbara

Burgers are the ultimate crowd-pleasing, American comfort food. The traditional hamburger has evolved significantly over the decades, between gourmet spins on the classic beef sandwich, the infusion of globally inspired toppings, and the tasty variety of nutritious meat alternatives. Being the renowned culinary destination it is, the Santa Barbara South Coast has no shortage of amazing burgers to get your hands messy digging into—no judgment if you prefer to use a knife and fork! Think bison burgers and truffle fries paired with a local craft beer. Vegan “cheese” burgers, sriracha-spiced burgers and ahi tuna burgers … perhaps washed down with a Happy Canyon Sauvignon Blanc or Sta. Rita Hills Chardonnay. You can also go for basic burgers with something bubbly by the beach. We’ve rounded up a guide to the best burgers in the Santa Barbara South Coast, covering the full spectrum from elevated fast food and refined fare to smash burgers, veggie burgers and cult favorites.
kvta.com

More 101 Lane Closures Between Ventura And Carpinteria

Caltrans says motorists driving between Ventura and Carpinteria on the 101 should be ready for more traffic issues this week and next week. Both northbound and southbound 101 could be reduced to one lane in each direction starting Monday night between the hours 9 PM and 6 AM roughly between Mussel Shoals and Faria Beach.
Lompoc Record

Cypress Gallery hosts 'PIECEWORK: An exhibition of patchwork paintings'

“Piecework: An Exhibition of Patchwork Paintings,” will be on view from Sept. 1-25 at the Cypress Gallery, 119 E. Cypress Ave., in Lompoc. The work by Elizabeth Monks Hack is comprised of oil and mixed media on sewn canvas, a new direction for the artist. Monks Hack works in the style of contemporary realism, often incorporating abstract geometries into her compositions, emphasizing edges and other linear elements.
calcoastnews.com

Consider the risks of operating an old nuclear power plant in SLO County

Our national government and several prominent figures have recently declared support for extending the operating license of Diablo Canyon in Avila Beach, and other aging nuclear power plants. Because of the grave threats posed by climate change, it may make sense to buy time to wean ourselves off fossil fuels by extending existing nuclear plant operations and possibly even building new ones with current ‘state-of-art’ technology.
