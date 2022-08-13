Read full article on original website
Man wanted for battery leads deputies on pursuit from OrcuttMent MediaOrcutt, CA
Two California individuals stole pride flags and now face hate crime chargesJosue TorresLos Olivos, CA
Why this California town should be your next choice to visit?VishnuSolvang, CA
Structure Fire displaces 10 in Los AlamosMent MediaLos Alamos, CA
Triple-digit temperatures in the forecast for Paso Robles this week
– Paso Robles should see daily high temperatures in the triple digits multiple days this week, according to Weather Underground. Monday and Tuesday’s expected high is 100 degrees, and Wednesday’s is 97 degrees. Thursday’s expected high is 98, and then temperatures should then climb into triple digits again with 100 degrees expected on Friday.
Break in an 11-inch potable water main closes San Luis Obispo intersection
A large volume of potable water and sewage was released in the vicinity of Broad Street and Ramona Drive, due to a break in an 11-inch potable water main.
Are you sea otter savvy? Scientists create a guide for SLO County beachgoers
The fluffy creatures are abundant in places like Morro Bay, but some interactions can make them “less prone to long-term survival.”
calcoastnews.com
Injured hunter rescued after plunging off Santa Barbara County cliff
A deer hunter crashed an ATV and plunged 80 to 100 feet off a cliff in Santa Barbara County, resulting in a serious leg injury. The hunter crashed in the Upper Oso area of the Los Padres National Forest, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Sometime late Late Friday night or early Saturday morning, the injured hunter shot a gun to call for help.
Lompoc Record
Monkeypox focus of webinar Wednesday with five Santa Barbara County doctors
Santa Barbara County residents can learn more about monkeypox in a free virtual town hall meeting set for Wednesday evening by a collection of health agencies and nonprofit organizations. Five doctors will provide information about the emerging disease in the Zoom meeting set for 7 p.m., said Luz Reyes-Martin, vice...
Popular pretzel shop opens in San Luis Obispo
Wetzel's Pretzels is now open in downtown San Luis Obispo. Prior to the soft pretzel store moving in, the storefront had been vacant for more than a year.
Santa Barbara Independent
Summer Vibes in Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo
I’ve been wanting to check out a show at Vina Robles Amphitheatre since it opened in 2013, and somehow despite numerous wine tasting trips to Paso Robles and an early pandemic visit to see the extremely cool outdoors-among-the-vines Field of Light at Sensorio exhibit, which is right on the same rural highway, I never managed to make the 125 mile trek until a special deal at Hotel SLO caught my eye.
santabarbaraca.com
20+ Best Burgers in Santa Barbara
Burgers are the ultimate crowd-pleasing, American comfort food. The traditional hamburger has evolved significantly over the decades, between gourmet spins on the classic beef sandwich, the infusion of globally inspired toppings, and the tasty variety of nutritious meat alternatives. Being the renowned culinary destination it is, the Santa Barbara South Coast has no shortage of amazing burgers to get your hands messy digging into—no judgment if you prefer to use a knife and fork! Think bison burgers and truffle fries paired with a local craft beer. Vegan “cheese” burgers, sriracha-spiced burgers and ahi tuna burgers … perhaps washed down with a Happy Canyon Sauvignon Blanc or Sta. Rita Hills Chardonnay. You can also go for basic burgers with something bubbly by the beach. We’ve rounded up a guide to the best burgers in the Santa Barbara South Coast, covering the full spectrum from elevated fast food and refined fare to smash burgers, veggie burgers and cult favorites.
Early morning two-car crash sends at least one to hospital in downtown Santa Barbara
A sedan and pickup truck collided just before 4:30 a.m. at De La Vina Street and W. Carrillo Street. The post Early morning two-car crash sends at least one to hospital in downtown Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kvta.com
More 101 Lane Closures Between Ventura And Carpinteria
Caltrans says motorists driving between Ventura and Carpinteria on the 101 should be ready for more traffic issues this week and next week. Both northbound and southbound 101 could be reduced to one lane in each direction starting Monday night between the hours 9 PM and 6 AM roughly between Mussel Shoals and Faria Beach.
Outage knocks out power to 1,200 SLO County customers
PG&E is investigating the cause of the outage.
Lompoc Record
Cypress Gallery hosts 'PIECEWORK: An exhibition of patchwork paintings'
“Piecework: An Exhibition of Patchwork Paintings,” will be on view from Sept. 1-25 at the Cypress Gallery, 119 E. Cypress Ave., in Lompoc. The work by Elizabeth Monks Hack is comprised of oil and mixed media on sewn canvas, a new direction for the artist. Monks Hack works in the style of contemporary realism, often incorporating abstract geometries into her compositions, emphasizing edges and other linear elements.
Noozhawk
Heat-Illness Trail Tragedy Shows Signs of Bringing Vital Information to Hikers, Solace to Family
The death of 17-year-old Jake Parks from heat illness after a hike in the mountains above Santa Barbara earlier this year was an incalculable loss for his family. Jenni and Todd Parks’ son was stricken during the May 14 outing, and died a few hours later at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Santa Maria City Council to discuss proposed five-story mixed-use development next to Town Center mall
The Santa Maria City Council is set to discuss on Tuesday night a proposed five-story mixed-use development that is planned next to the Santa Maria Town Center mall. The post Santa Maria City Council to discuss proposed five-story mixed-use development next to Town Center mall appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kcbx.org
Clouded in Crisis: The battle to access healthcare amid an ongoing doctor shortage
Para leer esta nota en español, haga clic aquí. Exposure to poor air quality on the Nipomo Mesa has long been a public health issue for people in South San Luis Obispo County. The more people are exposed to poor air quality on the Mesa, the sicker they...
Lompoc Record
Roses & Raspberries: Bouquets to VSFB working horses, schools, and Day of Hope organizers
This week we offer a bucket of oats and a bouquet of roses to Space Launch Delta 30’s military working horse program, which announced last week it would ride off into the sunset. The program was established in 1996 as part of the conservation law enforcement section of the...
Lompoc Record
Hancock College opens doors to thousands of students on Santa Maria, Lompoc campuses
Hordes of students converged on Hancock College campuses in Santa Maria and Lompoc to start the 2022-23 academic year Monday, with more than 9,700 enrolled for credit and noncredit classes, school officials said. “Our students are excited to be back on campus for in-person classes,” Hancock Superintendent/President Kevin G. Walthers...
Central Coast breweries brace for nationwide CO2 shortage
Central Coast breweries say they are bracing for the impact of CO2 shortages, adding that the issues they are facing now are enough to keep their hands, or glasses full.
SLO Fire Chief Keith Aggson announces retirement
Aggson previously had worked in Atascadero, Templeton, Paso Robles. – Following a 34-year career in the fire service, City of San Luis Obispo Fire Chief Keith Aggson has announced plans to retire in November. He has had an illustrious career on the Central Coast, working in the communities of Atascadero,...
calcoastnews.com
Consider the risks of operating an old nuclear power plant in SLO County
Our national government and several prominent figures have recently declared support for extending the operating license of Diablo Canyon in Avila Beach, and other aging nuclear power plants. Because of the grave threats posed by climate change, it may make sense to buy time to wean ourselves off fossil fuels by extending existing nuclear plant operations and possibly even building new ones with current ‘state-of-art’ technology.
