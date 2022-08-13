Predicted Liverpool Squad For Opening Premier League Home Game Against Crystal Palace - Several Injuries For Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool host Patrick Viera's Crystal Palace at Anfield on Monday evening, after a disappointing draw to Fulham on the opening weekend, Liverpool find themselves with yet even more injuries. We take a look at the potential squad available to Klopp on Monday.
It has been a tough start to the 22/23 season for Jurgen Klopp's side, coming out of pre-season with several injuries, and more being added in the last week, the side is looking extremely depleted of late.
Klopp will be without Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Diogo Jota, Thiago Alcantara and Joel Matip for the first home fixture of the campaign.
Naby Keita looks set to return to the starting XI for Liverpool, playing in his more preferred LCM role.
After a disappointing game against Fulham, Liverpool fans are calling for the start of Harvey Elliot in the RCM role ahead of captain Jordan Henderson, with the youngster impressing when called upon for the side.
Predicted Liverpool Squad
Goalkeepers
Alisson Becker, Adrian, Harvey Davies
Defenders
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Nathaniel Phillips, Sepp van den Berg
Midfielders
Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, James Milner, Harvey Elliott, Stefan Bajcetic
Forwards
Roberto Firmino, Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Fabio Carvalho
Predicted XI
Alisson
Trent, Gomez, Van Djik(c), Robertson
Elliot, Fabinho, Keita
Diaz, Nunez, Salah
