Predicted Liverpool Squad For Opening Premier League Home Game Against Crystal Palace - Several Injuries For Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool host Patrick Viera's Crystal Palace at Anfield on Monday evening, after a disappointing draw to Fulham on the opening weekend, Liverpool find themselves with yet even more injuries. We take a look at the potential squad available to Klopp on Monday.

Liverpool host Patrick Viera's Crystal Palace at Anfield on Monday evening, after a disappointing draw to Fulham on the opening weekend, Liverpool find themselves with yet even more injuries. We take a look at the potential squad available to Klopp on Monday.

It has been a tough start to the 22/23 season for Jurgen Klopp's side, coming out of pre-season with several injuries, and more being added in the last week, the side is looking extremely depleted of late.

Klopp will be without Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Diogo Jota, Thiago Alcantara and Joel Matip for the first home fixture of the campaign.

Naby Keita looks set to return to the starting XI for Liverpool, playing in his more preferred LCM role.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

After a disappointing game against Fulham, Liverpool fans are calling for the start of Harvey Elliot in the RCM role ahead of captain Jordan Henderson, with the youngster impressing when called upon for the side.

Predicted Liverpool Squad

Goalkeepers

Alisson Becker, Adrian, Harvey Davies

Defenders

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Nathaniel Phillips, Sepp van den Berg

Midfielders

Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, James Milner, Harvey Elliott, Stefan Bajcetic

Forwards

Roberto Firmino, Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Fabio Carvalho

Predicted XI

Alisson

Trent, Gomez, Van Djik(c), Robertson

Elliot, Fabinho, Keita

Diaz, Nunez, Salah

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |