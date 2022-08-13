ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Pro Football Rumors

Saints sign veteran LB Jon Bostic

Bostic has spent the last three years as a starter in Washington. His stay in DC was his first extended tenure with a team since the two years he spent in Chicago as a second-round pick. He never quite found his footing in Chicago earning several starts but also a few healthy scratches. The Bears traded him to the Patriots, in exchange for a sixth-round pick, who played him so reservedly that he only accumulated two total tackles in New England. The Patriots traded him for a seventh-round pick to Detroit. Bostic sat all year on injured reserve with the Lions.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
AthlonSports.com

Seahawks, Eagles Reportedly Agree On Significant Trade This Monday

We have breaking news out of Philadelphia and Seattle. The Eagles and Seahawks have reportedly agreed on a significant trade, swapping a defensive back for a wide receiver. According to a report, the Eagles are sending wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to Seattle in exchange for Seahawks defensive back Ugo Amadi.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

DeVonta Smith reacts to incredible return to Eagles practice after groin injury

Philadelphia Eagles star wide receiver DeVonta Smith was recently dealing with a groin injury, but he returned to practice Sunday for the first time since Aug. 4. Smith made quite the impression in his return with a number of standout plays. Smith made one especially impressive catch for a touchdown on a jump ball from […] The post DeVonta Smith reacts to incredible return to Eagles practice after groin injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Young Eagles cornerback turning heads at new position

The Eagles have a bunch of young corners battling for just a couple roster spots this summer. Josiah Scott has found a way to stick out. For the past few weeks, the Eagles’ backup nickel cornerback has been taking practice and games reps at safety. The extended look at him in a new position is probably a good boost for his roster chances.
NFL
Person
Jason Kelce
NBC Sports

Flyers opt to not sign defensive prospect, lose his rights

The Flyers did not extend an entry-level contract to college prospect Jack St. Ivany, a source confirmed, making the 2018 fourth-round pick a draft-related unrestricted free agent. The club's rights to the defenseman expired Monday, which was the deadline to sign him. The 23-year-old righty shot played two seasons at...
NHL

