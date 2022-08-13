Read full article on original website
Several Admit Mixed Feelings as Trader Joe's Sees 1st Unionized Store in MA, Many Fearing Recent Change is Unhelpful
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in Connecticut
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-Visit
Aerospace Alley Will Bring Manufacturers to Hartford for November Trade Show
USJ to Offer Introductory Nursing Summer Program for High School Students
Holyoke Fire crew put out house fire on Dwight St.
It was discovered that fire had reached the eaves, but it was quickly put out. A tenant was transported for a minor injury, no other injuries were reported.
westernmassnews.com
Sunday night news update
In this update, today is the final day of the 2022 tax holiday here in Massachusetts, a popular restaurant in Easthampton remains closed this morning after a damaging fire late Friday night, and one family is without a place to live after an apartment fire broke out on Mulberry Street in Springfield yesterday. Plus, Meteorologist Dan Brown has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
Agawam Police respond to car accident on N. Westfield Street
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Agawam responded to N. Westfield Street Sunday morning for reports of a motor vehicle accident involving a utility pole. According to Agawam Police, a portion of N. Westfield Street was closed from Provin Mountain Drive to N. West Street while crews worked. The road has since reopened.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Street Improvement Schedule Aug. 15 to 26
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Please be advised of the following work that will take place Aug. 15 and 26, as part of the city of Pittsfield’s 2022 Street Improvement Project. Monday, Aug. 15, and Tuesday, Aug. 16: raising structures on East Street. Wednesday, Aug. 17, and Thursday, Aug. 18:...
westernmassnews.com
Frustrations growing over partying, safety at Rainbow Beach in Northampton
State officials vote to raise required minimum score for MCAS tests. Students in Massachusetts must score higher on the MCAS standarized tests in order to graduate from high school. Town by Town: Indian flag raising, Mount Tom hiking, American Legion funding. Updated: 13 hours ago. Town by Town is taking...
westernmassnews.com
3 stabbed in weekend fight in front of The Still in Agawam
AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating after several people were stabbed during a fight in front of an Agawam bar and restaurant. Agawam Police Lt. Edward McGovern said that shortly after midnight Saturday, police were called to a large fight in progress at The Still on Springfield Street. Western...
westernmassnews.com
One person taken to the hospital after Olive Avenue fire in Holyoke
Dry And Seasonable To Start Off The Week. Midweek Rain?. Local businesses and shoppers benefit from Tax-free holiday. Hadley PD arrest man with warrant in CT, faces drug and firearm charges. Updated: 7 hours ago. Hadley PD arrest man with warrant in CT, faces drug and firearm charges. Crews respond...
Heavy backup on Interstate 91 south between Holyoke and Easthampton
Heavy traffic has drivers backed up several miles on Interstate 91 on Monday between Holyoke and Easthampton. Traffic reports indicated around 1 p.m. on Monday that southbound drivers were traveling in traffic stretching roughly four miles from the Oxbow to Exit 15 in Holyoke in between 15 and 20 minutes. According to both Waze and Google Maps, there was a minor crash on the highway just south of Mount Tom State Reservation.
Springfield searches for developer for North End parcel in Memorial Square
SPRINGFIELD — The city will advertise this week, seeking developers willing to buy and reuse a vacant lot at Main and Waverly streets in the Memorial Square neighborhood of the North End. The property — measuring 14,174 square feet or about a third of an acre — was once...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: update on Fuller Road construction project
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out wondering about the status of the Fuller Road project in Chicopee. “I think a lot of us have been patient to a fault. It seems like construction has been going on for years. They paved most of Fuller Road, things were looking up, only to find out a few days later it was all torn up again. Can we get an update on this?”
Springfield resident walks to raise money for cancer research
Taking part in a walk to raise money for the Jimmy Fund was Springfield resident Mike Borecki.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: I-91 in East Windsor shut down Monday morning due to tractor trailer crash
Three New Haven police officers are being credited with literally talking a woman off of a ledge. Their department released body cam video from it. WalletHub.com, a person finance website, on Monday released its report entitled “2022′s Best States to Live in.”. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Meteorologist...
Mayor, teens help improve Gloutak Woods trail in Holyoke
The Holyoke Conservation Commission along with Greenagers, a non-profit youth stewardship organization, helped improve the trail system in Gloutak Woods.
1 killed in fiery crash on I-91 in East Windsor
EAST WINDSOR, Conn. — One person is dead after a fiery crash in East Windsor on Interstate 91 late Sunday. Police are still working on identifying the driver after a crash that happened at just before exit 44. Around 11:20 p.m., a tractor-trailer and a car were heading southbound...
westernmassnews.com
Easthampton restaurant determined to “lift up from the ashes” after two-alarm fire
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A popular restaurant in Easthampton remains closed after a fire Friday night. The fire broke out at Tavern On The Hill just before 11:30 Friday night. Thankfully the fire was after hours, so the building was empty and there were no injuries. Now, restaurant owners tell us the next step is to focus on reopening.
Police investigating fake threat that led to downtown Westfield lockdown
WESTFIELD — Police on Monday were still investigating a 911 call Friday evening in which an unknown person claimed to have a rifle and explosive device intended for violent use at Park Square. The threat turned out to be a hoax. The area around the Park Square Green was...
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: Indian flag raising, Mount Tom hiking, American Legion funding
State officials vote to raise required minimum score for MCAS tests. Students in Massachusetts must score higher on the MCAS standarized tests in order to graduate from high school. Frustrations growing over partying, safety at Rainbow Beach in Northampton. Updated: 13 hours ago. Frustrations are building for boaters along the...
WWLP 22News
Three stabbed during fight at The Still in Agawam
AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people were stabbed during a fight at The Still Bar & Grill in Agawam on Saturday. According to Agawam Police Lieutenant Edward McGovern, just after midnight police were called to a report of a fight involving around 30 people at The Still located on 63 Springfield Street. When police arrived, the fight had already ended however, three people are expected to be okay after being taken to the hospital for stab wounds.
westernmassnews.com
Neighbors continue to feel uneasy after Greenfield explosion Thursday
GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The man arrested for the explosion in Greenfield Thursday appeared in court Friday afternoon. Neighbors told Western Mass News they still feel on edge today. The neighbors we spoke with say they physically felt the explosion, and it left them feeling uneasy, even today. “I couldn’t sleep...
Medical Notes: Aug. 15, 2022
AGAWAM - The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI-WM) of Western Massachusetts would like to inform the public that the NAMI Connection Recovery Support Groups have resumed in a virtual format. Mondays, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Access online with zoom: https://us02web.zom.us/j/88206475051; access by phone, 646-558-8656, meeting ID: 88206475051. Wednesdays, 6...
