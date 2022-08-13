ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

westernmassnews.com

Sunday night news update

In this update, today is the final day of the 2022 tax holiday here in Massachusetts, a popular restaurant in Easthampton remains closed this morning after a damaging fire late Friday night, and one family is without a place to live after an apartment fire broke out on Mulberry Street in Springfield yesterday. Plus, Meteorologist Dan Brown has your latest forecast.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Agawam Police respond to car accident on N. Westfield Street

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Agawam responded to N. Westfield Street Sunday morning for reports of a motor vehicle accident involving a utility pole. According to Agawam Police, a portion of N. Westfield Street was closed from Provin Mountain Drive to N. West Street while crews worked. The road has since reopened.
AGAWAM, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Street Improvement Schedule Aug. 15 to 26

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Please be advised of the following work that will take place Aug. 15 and 26, as part of the city of Pittsfield’s 2022 Street Improvement Project. Monday, Aug. 15, and Tuesday, Aug. 16: raising structures on East Street. Wednesday, Aug. 17, and Thursday, Aug. 18:...
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Frustrations growing over partying, safety at Rainbow Beach in Northampton

State officials vote to raise required minimum score for MCAS tests. Students in Massachusetts must score higher on the MCAS standarized tests in order to graduate from high school. Town by Town: Indian flag raising, Mount Tom hiking, American Legion funding.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

3 stabbed in weekend fight in front of The Still in Agawam

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating after several people were stabbed during a fight in front of an Agawam bar and restaurant. Agawam Police Lt. Edward McGovern said that shortly after midnight Saturday, police were called to a large fight in progress at The Still on Springfield Street. Western...
AGAWAM, MA
westernmassnews.com

One person taken to the hospital after Olive Avenue fire in Holyoke

Dry And Seasonable To Start Off The Week. Midweek Rain?. Local businesses and shoppers benefit from Tax-free holiday. Hadley PD arrest man with warrant in CT, faces drug and firearm charges.
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Heavy backup on Interstate 91 south between Holyoke and Easthampton

Heavy traffic has drivers backed up several miles on Interstate 91 on Monday between Holyoke and Easthampton. Traffic reports indicated around 1 p.m. on Monday that southbound drivers were traveling in traffic stretching roughly four miles from the Oxbow to Exit 15 in Holyoke in between 15 and 20 minutes. According to both Waze and Google Maps, there was a minor crash on the highway just south of Mount Tom State Reservation.
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: update on Fuller Road construction project

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out wondering about the status of the Fuller Road project in Chicopee. “I think a lot of us have been patient to a fault. It seems like construction has been going on for years. They paved most of Fuller Road, things were looking up, only to find out a few days later it was all torn up again. Can we get an update on this?”
CHICOPEE, MA
FOX 61

1 killed in fiery crash on I-91 in East Windsor

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. — One person is dead after a fiery crash in East Windsor on Interstate 91 late Sunday. Police are still working on identifying the driver after a crash that happened at just before exit 44. Around 11:20 p.m., a tractor-trailer and a car were heading southbound...
EAST WINDSOR, CT
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: Indian flag raising, Mount Tom hiking, American Legion funding

State officials vote to raise required minimum score for MCAS tests. Students in Massachusetts must score higher on the MCAS standarized tests in order to graduate from high school. Frustrations growing over partying, safety at Rainbow Beach in Northampton.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
WWLP 22News

Three stabbed during fight at The Still in Agawam

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people were stabbed during a fight at The Still Bar & Grill in Agawam on Saturday. According to Agawam Police Lieutenant Edward McGovern, just after midnight police were called to a report of a fight involving around 30 people at The Still located on 63 Springfield Street. When police arrived, the fight had already ended however, three people are expected to be okay after being taken to the hospital for stab wounds.
AGAWAM, MA
westernmassnews.com

Neighbors continue to feel uneasy after Greenfield explosion Thursday

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The man arrested for the explosion in Greenfield Thursday appeared in court Friday afternoon. Neighbors told Western Mass News they still feel on edge today. The neighbors we spoke with say they physically felt the explosion, and it left them feeling uneasy, even today. “I couldn’t sleep...
GREENFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Medical Notes: Aug. 15, 2022

AGAWAM - The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI-WM) of Western Massachusetts would like to inform the public that the NAMI Connection Recovery Support Groups have resumed in a virtual format. Mondays, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Access online with zoom: https://us02web.zom.us/j/88206475051; access by phone, 646-558-8656, meeting ID: 88206475051. Wednesdays, 6...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

