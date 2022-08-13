Home repair program gets state funding

Harrisburg, Pa. — Pennsylvania will become the first state in the nation to enact Whole Home Repair legislation thanks to its inclusion in a bipartisan budget plan that was passed last month, said state Rep. Sara Innamorato, one of the chief architects of the bill.

The program will be geared toward low- and middle-income homeowners who are struggling to pay for repairs necessary to stay in the home, lawmakers say. Homeowners earning up to 80% of the median income in their area are eligible for grants up to $50,000. Landlords who own five properties or less are also eligible for a loan, though there is a cap to how much rent they can charge for those repaired units.

“The passage of the Whole-Home Repair Act as part of the Pennsylvania budget will help ensure that every Pennsylvanian has a safe and healthy home,” Innamorato said. “I am thankful for my fellow legislators for supporting this idea, which will create a one-stop shop for home repairs and weatherization while helping tackle blight and addressing one of the chief issues I have been working on — access to affordable housing.”

The first-in-the-nation program would provide:

Up to $50,000 as a grant or loan to repair, update and adapt homes throughout Pennsylvania. Staff to help people access the assistance they need in the order they need it.Financial support for workforce development programs in related fields.

“This legislation would not have passed without the tireless work of many organizations and individuals who organized a broad, bipartisan effort in the state House and Senate to get this bill passed, and I want to thank everyone who contributed to our cause,” Innamorato said. “We still have a lot of work ahead to address the affordable housing crisis in our commonwealth, but today is a good day and a victory for the people of Pennsylvania.”

Congress has set aside $125 million in the budget for the program.