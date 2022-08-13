ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Home repair program gets state funding

By NCPA Staff
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GTIzV_0hG6HMVG00

Harrisburg, Pa. — Pennsylvania will become the first state in the nation to enact Whole Home Repair legislation thanks to its inclusion in a bipartisan budget plan that was passed last month, said state Rep. Sara Innamorato, one of the chief architects of the bill.

The program will be geared toward low- and middle-income homeowners who are struggling to pay for repairs necessary to stay in the home, lawmakers say. Homeowners earning up to 80% of the median income in their area are eligible for grants up to $50,000. Landlords who own five properties or less are also eligible for a loan, though there is a cap to how much rent they can charge for those repaired units.

“The passage of the Whole-Home Repair Act as part of the Pennsylvania budget will help ensure that every Pennsylvanian has a safe and healthy home,” Innamorato said. “I am thankful for my fellow legislators for supporting this idea, which will create a one-stop shop for home repairs and weatherization while helping tackle blight and addressing one of the chief issues I have been working on — access to affordable housing.”

The first-in-the-nation program would provide:

Up to $50,000 as a grant or loan to repair, update and adapt homes throughout Pennsylvania. Staff to help people access the assistance they need in the order they need it.Financial support for workforce development programs in related fields.

“This legislation would not have passed without the tireless work of many organizations and individuals who organized a broad, bipartisan effort in the state House and Senate to get this bill passed, and I want to thank everyone who contributed to our cause,” Innamorato said. “We still have a lot of work ahead to address the affordable housing crisis in our commonwealth, but today is a good day and a victory for the people of Pennsylvania.”

Congress has set aside $125 million in the budget for the program.

Comments / 1

Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Rep. Masser highlights budget funding for police, mental health

Harrisburg, Pa. — State Rep. Kurt Masser (R-107) announced new funding for the state police, along with federal funding for gun violence and mental health in the newly-passed budget. "Ensuring the health and safety of all Pennsylvania residents is a core function of government," Masser said in a newsletter released Friday. "That’s why the 2022-23 state budget continues significant investments in support of that goal." The additional fundig will allow...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pennsylvania non-profit announces mini-grant program winners

(WTAJ) — The Lumber Heritage Region (LHR) announced its recipients for its 2022-23 Mini-Grant Program on Monday, Aug. 15. The non-profit, focused on the importance of the lumber industry across 15 Pennsylvania counties, is funding more than $66,000 to the following groups and organizations throughout the Commonwealth: Allegheny Hardwood Utilization Group — Multiple Counties — […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOLF

Nurses Strike Imminent in Healthcare Chains in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania — Nursing home workers at 39 facilities in three of the biggest healthcare chains in Pennsylvania are voicing concerns, unsure of the future of care in the state and threats of a strike are imminent. They say they’re underpaid, understaffed and under resourced and it’s affecting care....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania among top 15 best states to live in: study

The Keystone State has been ranked amongst the top 15 best to live in. SIMILAR STORIES: Are Pennsylvania’s cities pet-friendly? This study says at least one is. Conducted and published by WalletHub, the study first compared all 50 states across five main dimensions: “Affordability;” “Economy;” “Education & Health;” “Quality of Life;” and “Safety.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Hiker rescued in Pennsylvania by helicopter

A hiker was rescued in Pennsylvania over the weekend. The hiker was on the Gorge Trail at Cedar Creek Park in Westmoreland County. The Rostraver Central Fire Department says they used a Stokes basket to package and extricate the victim by manual carry from an isolated area to a landing zone. The name and condition of […]
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Audit: $30,000 in missing funds from Pennsylvania firemen's association

(The Center Square) – The auditor general has asked the district attorney of Centre County in Pennsylvania to investigate a local firemen’s relief association after a financial audit found almost $30,000 in missing funds. “I’ve asked the District Attorney’s office to take a closer look to determine whether...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Home Repairs#Landlord#Whole Home Repair
NorthcentralPA.com

Federal law makes recreational marijuana a complicated ask in Pennsylvania

The Center Square — The Pennsylvania General Assembly has spent a lot of time in committee meetings discussing whether to legalize recreational marijuana, but federal holdups may matter more than state-level action. Even if state politicians strike a deal to approve recreational use, federal prohibition – and the risk that follows – causes trouble for marijuana-related businesses and private citizens. Though Pennsylvania's medical marijuana program has existed since 2016, its...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Kristen Walters

Pennsylvania resident seeking live organ donor

Imagine learning that you need a new liver, then having to face the difficult reality that it could be years before you can get one through the transplant list. According to a recent news report by WJAC Channel 6, a Pennsylvania man named Doug Fregly is currently seeking a live liver donor, and we wanted to help spread the word.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX43.com

PennDOT launches Little League World Series traffic maps

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation encourages fans traveling to the Little League World Series in Williamsport to plan their trip using the real-time travel and alternate-route information at 511pa.com. The page, hosted through PennDOT's traveler information website, is dedicated to monitoring traffic conditions on the primary...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WTAJ

Pennsylvania lumberjacks competition underway in Bedford County

SCHELLSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Lumberjack Championship and Outdoor Show is underway this weekend at Camp Living Water in Schellsburg. Visitors can see more than thirty of the top lumberjacks in the world as they compete for more than twenty-thousand dollars in the pro-lumberjack competition. The founder of the competition Zach Brouse says its a […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NorthcentralPA.com

Fish & Boat Commission awards grants for education programs

Reprinted from PA Environment Digest On August 8, the Fish and Boat Commission awarded $201,837 in grant funding through the R3 Education Grant Program to support 13 fishing and boating education projects in nine counties. Recruiting new participants, retaining existing participants, and reactivating former participants is collectively known as R3. This grant program aims to increase the number of anglers and boaters in Pennsylvania. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

New PA school year: Underfunded districts, unresolved lawsuit

After eight years, the Pennsylvania school-funding lawsuit is in the hands of the judge, creating a waiting game heading into the new school year. Oral arguments ended in July. Advocates argued the way Pennsylvania schools are funded violates the education clause and equal-protection provision of the state constitution. Deborah Gordon Klehr, executive director of the Education Law Center, said students of color are disproportionately affected in underfunded districts in low-wealth...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

Pennsylvania's acting health secretary responds to indictments of nursing home officials

PITTSBURGH — In the wake of indictments against top nursing home officials, the state health secretary said her priority is keeping nursing home residents safe. The CEO and four other top officials at Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center and Mt. Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center were indicted on federal health care fraud charges. The nursing homes, themselves, were also charged.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

State officials: Bushy Run staff must consult with Native groups before staging reenactments

If historic Bushy Run Battlefield Park intends to host future reenactments or programs portraying Native Americans, park management first will have to consult with appropriate Native groups. That’s the policy of the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, which oversees the Penn Township park. The commission says it also must approve...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

New conservation efforts underway for forests of western and central Pennsylvania

A conservation organization protecting forests of the Eastern U.S. and Canada has expanded conservation efforts into western and central Pennsylvania. The Open Space Institute (OSI) organizes many conservation efforts through its Appalachian Landscapes Protection Fund (ALPF) project, which will now include Pennsylvania. The new $4 million expansion, catalyzed with a...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania reports 1st case of avian flu in backyard flock

UPPER MOUNT BETHEL, Pa. (KDKA) — The first case of avian flu in a non-commercial backyard flock was reported in Pennsylvania, the state Department of Agriculture announced Friday. Chickens and a duck from a flock in Upper Mount Bethel Township in Northampton County were confirmed to be infected with highly pathogenic avian influenza after a dead turkey vulture was found on the property, the agriculture department said. The department is reminding poultry owners -- backyard flocks and commercial producers -- to be vigilant, especially as wild bird migration season picks up again. The department said the newest infections come amid a weeks-long...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy