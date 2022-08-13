ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Justin Bieber Put A Spicy Spin On Spider-Man & Fans Are Loving It

By Dani Medina
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nFNRt_0hG6GIVV00
Photo: Getty Images

Justin Bieber just proved that it's never too early to celebrate Halloween.

The " Ghost " singer stunned Instagram on Saturday (August 13) morning with a fairly spicy photo of him in a Spider-Man costume, albeit only on one shoulder. In one photo, he's staring directly at the camera wearing his one-shouldered Spidey costume and slightly disheveled hair. In another, he's getting cozy with wife Hailey Bieber , also in costume. The two are surrounded in Halloween decorations and were spotted snacking on some of their favorite festive snacks.

"Spider Bieber🔥," one fan commented.

"Tobey maguire who ? I Stan This Peter Parker 🕷," said another.

These photos were seemingly taken hours after Justin got off the stage in Budapest, Hungary. The European leg of the "Justice Tour" is in full swing after a brief hiatus due to his recent health diagnosis .

The Biebs was also snapped singing with his band in what looks like his home studio, complete with superhero projections on the wall behind him. He also channeled his inner Peter Parker and squatted on a ledge and tried his best Spider-Man pose .

In a video making the rounds on social media, Bieber was also spotted with longtime DJ and MC DJ Tay James behind the booth wearing his costume.

It's no secret that Justin is a fan of the Spider-Man franchise — he's been known to make remarks about the latest franchise movies on social media. "The new spiderman is so sick!!" he tweeted in July 2012 after watching The Amazing Spider-Man featuring Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone .

He also showed praise to Tom Holland in 2017, saying he's an "Icon!" and the " Best Spider-Man ive seen ."

Comments / 1

Related
E! News

See Justin and Hailey Bieber Cuddle Up in Bed for Cozy Family Photo

Watch: Justin Bieber Returns to Touring After Recent Health Scare. Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are feeling extra cozy this morning. On Aug. 3, the "Peaches" singer shared a picture of him and his wife cuddling in bed with their Yorkie, Oscar, snuggled in between them. Justin captioned the sweet Instagram post, "GOOD MORNING FROM THE BIEBER FAMILY."
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Hailey Bieber Gushes Over Husband Justin As He Returns To Tour After Ramsay Hunt Syndrome

Hailey Bieber is incredibly happy to see her husband Justin back doing what he loves: performing. The 25-year-old model shared a video of Justin, 28, singing for a packed crowd in Italy, for his first performance since being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. Hailey caught a backstage video of the “Peaches” popstar wow-ing an audience at the Lucca Summer Festival on Sunday, July 31.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Tobey Maguire
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Andrew Garfield
Person
Emma Stone
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Selena Gomez Embraced Her "Real Stomach" in a Swimsuit-Clad TikTok

Selena Gomez has always been an advocate for body positivity, and her latest TikTok included a self-confident message that's a major mood. On Wednesday, the actress embraced her curves while posing in a purple and orange patterned one-piece bathing suit with a balconette bra and crisscrossing straps in the back. She accessorized with gold dangling earrings, and slicked her hair back into a messy bun.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
In Style

Catherine Zeta-Jones Looks Almost Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair

San Diego Comic-Con is proving to be as much fun for science-fiction and fantasy geeks as it is for beauty die-hards. Today, during a panel with Disney+ Catherine Zeta-Jones made an appearance (via video) alongside her co-stars promoting the streamer's new National Treasure show. Sadly, the show won't feature Nicholas Cage, but it does star Zeta-Jones, who transformed her signature dark hair and went blonde (most likely thanks to a hardworking wig) to play Billie, who we don't know much about just yet.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Halloween Decorations#European#Ig Sto
HOLAUSA

Selena Gomez stuns in a beautiful Versace gown

Selena Gomez is welcoming a new decade with glamour. The singer and actress, who recently celebrated her 30th birthday, shared a couple of photos while wearing a gorgeous Versace gown. RELATED: Selena Gomez celebrates her birthday with Taylor Swift: See their best moments together ...
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Sophie Turner Steps Out In Miami And Shows Off Her Incredible Figure After Welcoming Second Baby With Joe Jonas—Congrats!

Sophie Turner was spotted on a summery afternoon walk in Miami with her husband Joe Jonas and their daughter last week, and she looks incredible! The Game of Thrones star, 26, stepped out with the Jonas Brother, 32, and her eldest daughter Willa, 2, for the first time since she gave birth to their second child (another baby girl) who they announced publicly on July 14.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
RadarOnline

Marc Anthony Forced To Deny His Shockingly Frail, Disheveled Appearance Due To Drug Use After Jaw-Dropping Photos Emerge

Superstar singer Marc Anthony stunned onlookers last Thursday when he was photographed looking frail, skinny and drawn out in a series of images on board a Miami yacht alongside pal David Beckham and his son Romeo.The ex-husband of recently married pop star Jennifer Lopez looked “slim and wide-eyed with unkempt hair” as he knocked back Bud Light, according to one report.It prompted friends to raise concern about Anthony, 53, who recently announced his engagement to model Nadia Ferreira with a diamond ring that looked identical to one of his ex-wife’s rings. “Marc is fine,” a source insisted to Radar. “He...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Why Clint Eastwood, Bruce Willis, and Other Hollywood A-Listers Turned Down Roles In Sylvester Stallone’s ‘The Expendables’

The Expendables is arguably one of Sylvester Stallone’s biggest and most popular projects. Three complete installments of the film feature a host of Hollywood A-listers. Several include Jason Statham, Arnold Schwarzenneger, Terry Crews, and more. However, while the franchise’s cast features some of the biggest names in cinema, there are even more Hollywood stalwarts, like Clint Eastwood and Bruce Willis, that actually turned down roles in the Sylvester Stallone productions.
MOVIES
E! News

Adele Sets the Record Straight on Rich Paul Engagement Rumors

Watch: Adele's BF Rich Paul Sits Next to Her Ex-Husband at Concert. Haven't you heard the rumors about Adele and Rich Paul?. The superstar singer and the sports agent have been sparking engagement speculation for months, ever since she was spotted wearing a diamond ring on that finger at the 2022 BRIT Awards. At the time, Adele played coy about the rumors, deciding not to confirm or deny their engagement. But now, in a recent interview with Elle, the "Easy On Me" artist set the record straight on her relationship status.
CELEBRITIES
Floor8

Camila Cabello is Rapunzel reimagined in sultry black silk slip

This weekend, Camila Cabello flashed some skin on her Instagram page while sporting drenched-Rapunzel-style hair. The 25-year-old pop star, a former member of the girl group Fifth Harmony, performed a few quick dance moves on her social media page on Saturday. She moved around in a skimpy peekaboo dress that...
CELEBRITIES
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

172K+
Followers
19K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy