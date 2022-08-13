Justin Bieber Put A Spicy Spin On Spider-Man & Fans Are Loving It

Photo: Getty Images

Justin Bieber just proved that it's never too early to celebrate Halloween.

The " Ghost " singer stunned Instagram on Saturday (August 13) morning with a fairly spicy photo of him in a Spider-Man costume, albeit only on one shoulder. In one photo, he's staring directly at the camera wearing his one-shouldered Spidey costume and slightly disheveled hair. In another, he's getting cozy with wife Hailey Bieber , also in costume. The two are surrounded in Halloween decorations and were spotted snacking on some of their favorite festive snacks.

"Spider Bieber🔥," one fan commented.

"Tobey maguire who ? I Stan This Peter Parker 🕷," said another.

These photos were seemingly taken hours after Justin got off the stage in Budapest, Hungary. The European leg of the "Justice Tour" is in full swing after a brief hiatus due to his recent health diagnosis .

The Biebs was also snapped singing with his band in what looks like his home studio, complete with superhero projections on the wall behind him. He also channeled his inner Peter Parker and squatted on a ledge and tried his best Spider-Man pose .

In a video making the rounds on social media, Bieber was also spotted with longtime DJ and MC DJ Tay James behind the booth wearing his costume.

It's no secret that Justin is a fan of the Spider-Man franchise — he's been known to make remarks about the latest franchise movies on social media. "The new spiderman is so sick!!" he tweeted in July 2012 after watching The Amazing Spider-Man featuring Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone .

He also showed praise to Tom Holland in 2017, saying he's an "Icon!" and the " Best Spider-Man ive seen ."