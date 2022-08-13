Read full article on original website
cancernetwork.com
Numerical Improvement in OS, PFS Noted With Avelumab Vs Chemotherapy in Advanced PD-L1+ NSCLC
The phase 3 JAVELIN Lung did not produce statistically significant overall or progression-free survival benefit with avelumab for non–small cell lung cancer. Despite longer progression-free and overall survival (OS) observed in patients with PD-L1–positive non–small cell lung cancer who were treated with avelumab (Bavencio) vs platinum-based chemotherapy, results failed to reach statistical significance in the phase 3 JAVELIN Lung 100 trial (NCT02576574).
Nature.com
KCNK3 inhibits proliferation and glucose metabolism of lung adenocarcinoma via activation of AMPK-TXNIP pathway
Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) is a primary histological subtype of lung cancer with increased morbidity and mortality. K+ channels have been revealed to be involved in carcinogenesis in various malignant tumors. However, TWIK-related acid-sensitive potassium channel 1 (TASK-1, also called KCNK3), a genetic member of K2P channels, remains an enigma in lung adenocarcinoma (LUAD). Herein, we investigated the pathological process of KCNK3 in proliferation and glucose metabolism of LUAD. The expressions of KCNK3 in LUAD tissues and corresponding adjacent tissues were identified by RNA sequencing, quantitative real-time polymerase chain reaction, western blot, and immunohistochemistry. Gain and loss-of-function assays were performed to estimate the role of KCNK3 in proliferation and glucose metabolism of LUAD. Additionally, energy metabolites of LUAD cells were identified by targeted metabolomics analysis. The expressions of metabolic molecules and active biomarkers associated with AMPK-TXNIP signaling pathway were detected via western blot and immunofluorescence. KCNK3 was significantly downregulated in LUAD tissues and correlated with patients' poor prognosis. Overexpression of KCNK3 largely regulated the process of oncogenesis and glycometabolism in LUAD in vitro and in vivo. Mechanistic studies found that KCNK3-mediated differential metabolites were mainly enriched in AMPK signaling pathway. Furthermore, rescue experiments demonstrated that KCNK3 suppressed proliferation and glucose metabolism via activation of the AMPK-TXNIP pathway in LUAD cells. In summary, our research highlighted an emerging role of KCNK3 in the proliferative activity and glycometabolism of LUAD, suggesting that KCNK3 may be an optimal predictor for prognosis and a potential therapeutic target of LUAD.
cancernetwork.com
Favorable OS Outcomes Observed With Front-Line Durvalumab Plus Tremelimumab in Metastatic NSCLC
Durvalumab plus tremelimumab in the first-line setting yielded improved overall survival vs chemotherapy in patients with metastatic non–small cell lung cancer. Patients with metastatic non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) treated with first-line durvalumab (Imfinzi) plus tremelimumab had better overall survival (OS) vs those treated with standard-of-care chemotherapy, according to an exploratory analysis of the Chinese cohort from the phase 3 NEPTUNE trial (NCT02542293) presented at the 2022 World Conference on Lung Cancer.
cancernetwork.com
Accelerated Approval Granted to Trastuzumab Deruxtecan for HER2+ NSCLC
Adults with previously treated unresectable or metastatic non–small cell lung cancer whose tumors harbor HER2 mutations may now be treated with fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki. Accelerated approval has been granted to fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki (Enhertu; T-DXd) for the treatment of patients with HER2 mutation–positive unresectable or metastatic non–small cell lung cancer following...
Nature.com
FTO promotes clear cell renal cell carcinoma progression via upregulation of PDK1 through an mA dependent pathway
FTO, as an m6A mRNA demethylase, is involved in various cancers. However, the role of FTO in clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC) remains unclear. In the present study, we discovered FTO is upregulated in ccRCC. Functionally, knockdown of FTO significantly impairs the proliferation and migration ability of ccRCC cells. Mechanistically, our data suggest FTO promotes the proliferation and migration of ccRCC through preventing degradation of PDK1 mRNA induced by YTHDF2 in an m6A-dependent mechanism. Overall, our results identify the protumorigenic role of FTO through the m6A/YTHDF2/PDK1 pathway, which could be a promising therapeutic target for ccRCC.
A Potential New Cancer Treatment Halts The Growth of Aggressive Multiple Myeloma in Mice
A decoy receptor causes multiple myeloma cell death in Mice. Researchers at Stanford University have created “decoy receptor” molecules that prevent the development of diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and multiple myeloma (MM) in mice. The molecules were found to be safe for monkeys in a study published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM) toay. This suggests that they could be used to treat people with either of these two deadly blood cancers, which are among the most common in the world.
2minutemedicine.com
Methotrexate reduces functional burden of disease in patients with arthralgia at-risk of developing rheumatoid arthritis
1. Compared to placebo, methotrexate did not significantly reduce the risk of the development of clinical arthritis in at-risk patients. 2. Methotrexate significantly improved patient-reported symptoms, MRI-detected join inflammation, and physical impairments compared to placebo. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune disease which...
docwirenews.com
Stroke Risk Factors Despite Anticoagulation in Patients with Atrial Fibrillation
Using data from the GLORIA-AF registry, researchers evaluated the incidence and risk factors for residual adverse events in patients with atrial fibrillation. Lead author Wern Yew Ding and colleagues identified several predictive variables for ischemic stroke and ultimately judged that, despite use of anticoagulation therapy, patients with atrial fibrillation remain at high risk for complications.
Nature.com
Neurofibromatosis type 2 with mild Pierre-Robin sequence showing a heterozygous chromosome 22q12 microdeletion encompassing NF2 and MN1
Pierre-Robin sequence (PRS) is a rare, congenital defect presenting with micrognathia, glossoptosis, and airway obstruction with variable inclusion of a cleft palate. Overlapping PRS with neurofibromatosis type 2 (NF2) is a syndrome caused by a chromosome 22q12 microdeletion including NF2. We describe a patient with severe early-onset NF2 overlapping with PRS that showed micrognathia, glossoptosis, and a mild form of cleft palate. We detected a de novo chromosome 22q12 microdeletion including MN1 and NF2 in the patient. Previous cases of overlapping PRS and NF2 caused by the chromosome 22q12 microdeletions showed severe NF2 phenotypes with variable severity of cleft palate and microdeletions of varying sizes. Genotype-phenotype correlations and comparison of the size and breakpoint of microdeletions suggest that some modifier genes distal to MN1 and NF2 might be linked to the cleft palate severity.
Nature.com
Obstructive sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and hypertensive microvascular disease: a cross-sectional observational cohort study
Hypertensive microvascular disease is associated with an increased risk of diastolic heart failure, vascular dementia and progressive renal impairment. This study examined whether individuals with obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA) had more retinal hypertensive microvascular disease than those with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and hospital controls. This was a single-centre, cross-sectional, observational study of participants recruited consecutively from a general respiratory clinic and a general medical clinic. OSA was diagnosed on overnight polysomnography study (apnoea:hypopnoea index â‰¥"‰5), and controls with COPD had a forced expiratory volume/forced vital capacity (forced expiratory ratio) <"‰70%. Individuals with both OSA and COPD were excluded. Hospital controls had no COPD on respiratory function testing and no OSA on specialist physician questioning. Study participants completed a medical questionnaire, and underwent resting BP measurement, and retinal photography with a non-mydriatic camera. Images were deidentified and graded for microvascular retinopathy (Wong and Mitchell classification), and arteriole and venular calibre using a semiautomated method at a grading centre. Individuals with OSA (n"‰="‰79) demonstrated a trend to a higher mean arterial pressure than other hospital patients (n"‰="‰143) (89.2"‰Â±"‰8.9Â mmHg, p"‰="‰0.02), and more microvascular retinopathy (p"‰<"‰0.001), and narrower retinal arterioles (134.2"‰Â±"‰15.9Â Î¼m and 148.0"‰Â±"‰16.2Â Î¼m respectively, p"‰<"‰0.01). Microvascular retinopathy and arteriolar narrowing were still more common in OSA than hospital controls, after adjusting for age, BMI, mean arterial pressure, smoking history and dyslipidaemia (p"‰<"‰0.01, p"‰<"‰0.01, respectively). Individuals with OSA demonstrated a trend to a higher mean arterial pressure than those with COPD (n"‰="‰132, 93.2"‰Â±"‰12.2Â mmHg and 89.7"‰Â±"‰12.8Â mmHg respectively, p"‰="‰0.07), and more microvascular retinopathy (p"‰="‰0.0001) and narrower arterioles (134.2"‰Â±"‰15.9 and 152.3"‰Â±"‰16.8, p"‰<"‰0.01). Individuals with OSA alone had more systemic microvascular disease than those with COPD alone or other hospital patients without OSA and COPD, despite being younger in age.
cancernetwork.com
Pembrolizumab Plus Lenvatinib Confers Promising Efficacy in Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma
Results from the phase 2 PEMMELA trial revealed positive treatment benefits in patients with malignant pleural mesothelioma who were given pembrolizumab plus lenvatinib. Patients with malignant pleural mesothelioma treated with pembrolizumab (Keytruda) plus lenvatinib (Lenvima) experienced promising clinical activity and safety, according to results from the phase 2 PEMMELA trial (NCT04287829) presented at the 2022 World Conference on Lung Cancer.
targetedonc.com
FDA Grants Regular Approval to Capmatinib for Patients With METex14-Positive NSCLC
An accelerated approval by the FDA for capmatinib has be converted to a regular approval based on new data from adults patients with metastatic non–small cell lung cancer whose tumors have a mutation leading to MET exon 14 skipping. Regular FDA approval has been granted to capmatinib (Tabrecta) for...
neurologylive.com
Diabetes Linked With Increased Levels of Neurofilament Light, Neuroaxonal Damage in Parkinson Disease
Investigators identified increased levels of neurofilament light that corresponded significantly with patients’ diabetic status, even after adjustment for age, BMI, and vascular risk factors. Confirming previous reports, new post hoc data from a recently published study showed an association between Parkinson disease (PD), diabetes mellitus (DM), and more severe...
cancernetwork.com
Venetoclax Schedule Modifications Linked to Longer OS in Real-World Newly Diagnosed AML
Patients with newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia had longer overall survival with a modified dosing schedule of venetoclax plus a hypomethylating agent. Real-world data suggest addressing and treating newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with venetoclax (Venclexta) plus hypomethylating agents requires appropriate toxicity management, including dosing and schedule modifications, according to a study published in The Oncologist.
Nature.com
COVID-19 mRNA booster vaccine induces transient CD8+ T effector cell responses while conserving the memory pool for subsequent reactivation
Immunization with two mRNA vaccine doses elicits robust spike-specific CD8+ T cell responses, but reports of waning immunity after COVID-19 vaccination prompt the introduction of booster vaccination campaigns. However, the effect of mRNA booster vaccination on the spike-specific CD8+ T cell response remains unclear. Here we show that spike-specific CD8+ T cells are activated and expanded in all analyzed individuals receiving the 3rd and 4th mRNA vaccine shots. This CD8+ T cell boost response is followed by a contraction phase and lasts only for about 30-60 days. The spike-specific CD8+ T memory stem cell pool is not affected by the 3rd vaccination. Both 4th vaccination and breakthrough infections with Delta and Omicron rapidly reactivate CD8+ T memory cells. In contrast, neutralizing antibody responses display little boost effect towards Omicron. Thus, COVID-19 mRNA booster vaccination elicits a transient T effector cell response while long-term spike-specific CD8+ T cell immunity is conserved to mount robust memory recall targeting emerging variants of concern.
Nature.com
LncRNA in tumorigenesis of non-small-cell lung cancer: From bench to bedside
Lung cancer has been one of the leading causes of cancer-related death worldwide, and non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) accounts for the majority of lung cancer morbidity, yet the pathogenesis of NSCLC has not been fully elucidated. Recently, long-chain non-coding RNA (lncRNA) has attracted widespread attention. LncRNA is a type of non-coding RNA whose transcript length exceeds 200 nucleotides. After constant research, academics updated their understanding of lncRNA, especially its role in the biological processes of cancer cells, including epigenetic regulation, cell proliferation, and cell differentiation. Notably, examination of lncRNAs could serve as potential hallmarks for clinicopathological features, long-term prognosis, and drug sensitivity. Therefore, it is necessary to explore the functions of lncRNA in NSCLC and innovate potential strategies against NSCLC based on lncRNA-related research. Herein, we reviewed the functions of lncRNA in the occurrence, diagnosis, treatment, and prognosis of NSCLC, which not only help promote a comprehensive view of lncRNA in NSCLC, but also shed light on the potential of lncRNA-based diagnosis and treatment of NSCLC.
targetedonc.com
Canakinumab Does Not Improves DFS in Patients with NSCLC
The phase CANOPY-A study has missed its primary end point of disease-free survival improvement in patients with stages II to IIIA and IIIB completely resected non-small cell lung cancer. The phase 3 CANOPY-A trial (NCT03447769) did not meet its primary endpoint of disease-free survival (DFS) compared with placebo, according to...
cancernetwork.com
Tanio S. Bekaii-Saab, MD, on Panitumumab/FOLFOX as Standard for Left-Sided, RAS Wild-Type CRC From the PARADIGM Trial
Data from the PARADIGM trial that were presented at 2022 ASCO demonstrated that panitumumab plus FOLFOX should be standard of care for patients with left-sided, RAS wild-type colorectal cancer, according to Tanio S. Bekaii-Saab, MD. When asked by CancerNetwork® about the most important data to come out of the 2022...
Nature.com
Geriatric nutritional risk index as a potential prognostic marker for patients with resectable pancreatic cancer: a single-center, retrospective cohort study
In pancreatic cancer, postoperative complications (POCs) are associated with disease outcomes. The geriatric nutritional risk index (GNRI) is known to predict POCs after pancreatoduodenectomy (PD) or distal pancreatectomy (DP) in patients with hepatobiliary pancreatic tumors, including pancreatic cancer. Through POC occurrence risk, we aimed to determine whether GNRI could predict prognosis in patients who underwent PD or DP for resectable pancreatic cancer. This retrospective study examined 139 patients who underwent radical pancreatectomy for resectable pancreatic cancer at Ehime University. All patients were subjected to nutritional screening using GNRI and were followed up for POC diagnosis and patient outcomes such as overall survival (OS). Patients were divided based on the GNRI value of 99 (Low group: N"‰="‰74, GNRI"‰<"‰99; High group: N"‰="‰65, GNRI"‰â‰¥"‰99), which was determined by receiver operating characteristic curve analysis. Multivariate analysis showed that GNRI"‰<"‰99 was statistically correlated with POCs after curative pancreatic resection (p"‰="‰0.02). Univariate and multivariate analyses confirmed that GNRI"‰<"‰99 was significantly associated with long OS (p"‰="‰0.04). GNRI could be a potential prognostic marker for resectable pancreatic cancer after curative pancreatic resection despite being a simple and noninvasive approach.
Nature.com
Activating IGF1R hotspot non-frameshift insertions define a novel, potentially targetable molecular subtype of adenoid cystic carcinoma
Activation of the tyrosine kinase receptor IGF1R is targetable with existing tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) and monoclonal antibodies, but mutations in IGF1R have not been systematically characterized. Pan-cancer analysis of 326,911 tumors identified two distinct, activating non-frameshift insertion hotspots in IGF1R, which were significantly enriched in adenoid cystic carcinomas (ACCs). IGF1R alterations from 326,911 subjects were analyzed by variant effect prediction class, position within the gene, and cancer type. 6502 (2.0%) samples harbored one or more alterations in IGF1R. Two regions were enriched for non-frameshift insertions: codons 663"“666 at the hinge region of the fibronectin type 3 domain and codons 1034"“1049 in the tyrosine kinase domain. Hotspot insertions were highly enriched in ACCs (27.3-fold higher than in the remainder of the pan-cancer dataset; P"‰="‰2.3"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’17). Among salivary gland tumors, IGF1R hotspot insertions were entirely specific to ACCs. IGF1R alterations were most often mutually exclusive with other ACC drivers (9/15, 60%). Tumors with non-frameshift hotspot IGF1R insertions represent a novel, potentially targetable subtype of ACC. Additional studies are needed to determine whether these patients respond to existing IGF1R inhibitors.
