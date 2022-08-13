AXS LAW wins multimillion-dollar verdict in trial over ownership of the BAOLI brand “My Boyfriend is Out of Town” theme party

Read full article on original website
2 Chainz Expands Esco Restaurant After Settling Lawsuit With Pablo Escobar’s Family
According to several confirmed reports, 2 Chainz will be expanding his Esco Restaurant And Tapas chain just six years after opening the flagship location in Atlanta in 2016. This milestone comes shortly after Chainz and his business partner Mychel “Snoop” Dillard settled a lawsuit out of court with the family of drug czar Pablo Escobar.
10-Year-Old Nigerian Boy Is 'World's Youngest Billionaire'
10-year-old Muhammed Awal Mustapha owned his first mansion at age six, travels around the world in a private jet, and is now said to be the world's youngest billionaire.
Pandora Launches Lab-grown Diamond Collection in North America
ROCKING FORWARD: Pandora is poised to make lab-grown diamonds everyone’s best friend — in North America, at least. The Danish jeweler is launching its Pandora Brilliance line in the U.S. and Canada on August 25 with diamonds grown in the U.S. from 100 percent renewable energy.More from WWDA Closer Look at WWD's All-Secondhand Luxury Fashion ShootMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 Collection “The future of luxury is here today. Lab-created diamonds are just as beautiful as mined diamonds, but available to more people and with lower carbon emissions,” said Pandora’s chief executive officer Alexander Lacik in a statement announcing the launch. Part of...
