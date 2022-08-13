Attorney General James Stops Robocall Company Hired in Scheme to Suppress Black Voters Ahead of 2020 Election

Former New York City mayor and long-time Trump confidant Rudy Giuliani is squarely in the sights of prosecutors in Georgia. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis notified Giuliani’s lawyer in Georgia that he is now a “target” in the county’s criminal investigation into 2020 election interference, Bob Costello, another lawyer repping Giuliani, told The Daily Beast on Monday. Giuliani had been resisting a subpoena to testify before the special grand jury investigating potentially illegal election meddling by Trump and his associates. According to The New York Times, he’s scheduled to testify Wednesday and is expected to cooperate, though his attorneys forewarned he’s likely to use attorney-client privilege if asked about Trump. The disbarred attorney is in the throngs of several other probes, including the House Committee’s investigation of the Capitol riot and a DOJ probe into a scheme to use false electors.Read it at The New York Times

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO