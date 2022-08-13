ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami New Times

New Restaurants to Try This Week: Gekkō, Patio Bar & Pizza, and Vicky Bakery

Miami's latest round of openings includes two new restaurants in Fort Lauderdale and the grand opening of Gekkō, a restaurant by Dave Grutman and Bad Bunny. Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected]. Gekkō. 8 SE Eighth St., Miami. 305-423-8884. Miami restaurateur David Grutman...
MIAMI, FL
Axios Miami

City of Miami closes Virginia Key Outdoor Center over code violations

Virginia Key Outdoor Center. Photo courtesy of Esther AlonsoThe city of Miami shut down Virginia Key Outdoor Center on Friday for several code violations and more than $140,000 in past-due rent.The recreation center's director of operations and marketing, Diana Perez-Pazos, told Axios that police threatened to arrest her if she refused to sign an arrest affidavit for the code violations. The center, which is on city-owned property, shared surveillance video of the police investigation with WPLG Local 10. What they're saying: Both Perez-Pazos and the center's owner, Esther Alonso, denied the accusations. Perez-Pazos told Axios she believes the...
MIAMI, FL
southbeachtopchefs.com

6 Great Spots to Celebrate National Rum Day in Miami

National Rum Day is coming up on Tuesday, August 16, and there’s no better place to celebrate than in Miami! National Rum Day falls on a Tuesday this year, and many celebrations will occur during the week. However, there are still plenty of options for those looking to enjoy a delicious rum-based cocktail or two. So whether you’re looking for a relaxed afternoon drink or a night out on the town, be sure to check out these grand National Rum Day celebrations in the Magic City.
MIAMI, FL
calleochonews.com

“Best of the best” brunch recognizes 2 of South Florida’s most accomplished entrepreneurs

A “Best of the best” brunch celebration that took place at a Miami eatery that just earned a Michelin Bib Gourmand Award. Korbel Champagne and Dreamable, along with its CEO/Founder Elizabeth Cousins, hosted a "Best of the best" brunch in late July commending and honoring some of South Florida’s most accomplished entrepreneurs and their achievements. The event served to show appreciation for some of the city’s most active people in business and to celebrate their recent achievements within their respective industries as well as the charitable sector.
MIAMI, FL
miami.edu

FURNISHED Studio in Heart and Center of Brickell - Assigned Parking Spot Condo

Prices and availability subject to change without notice. Beautiful FULLY FURNISHED studio in the heart and center of Brickell - literally right on Brickell Avenue with a back entrance to South Miami Avenue! *VACANT* and ready for move-in now! Walk, cycle, or scooter to the Brickell Metro Rail station (0.5 miles away) to connect to campus or the medical complex just north. Modern unit with stainless steel appliances, marble flooring, and big spacious balcony with beautiful Miami views! Located in the most desirable area of Miami, in an elegant building that attracts business professionals. Amenities include gym, spa, pool, clubhouse, virtual golf, management on site, etc. Steps away from Brickell City Centre mall & entertainment. (2) month security deposit + (1) month due upfront. TEXT Leti [email removed] 786 304 0071.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

New Coconut Grove restaurant rooted in ‘golden age’ of travel

MIAMI – Miami’s oldest neighborhood has a new addition. Bayshore Club is Coconut Grove’s latest waterfront restaurant, serving up beautiful views and tasty dishes. If its location looks familiar, that’s because it set up shop where Scotty’s Landing once stood and where Pan American Airways had its first seaplane terminal.
MIAMI, FL
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Miami In 2022

Miami is known for its beaches, Cuban sandwiches, and Latin cuisines. It also has the best fresh fish in town. Moreover, what if you get a sushi craving? Which restaurant would you visit to quench this craving? You can choose an extravagant feast or a classic izakaya. Here are the 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Miami 2022.
MIAMI, FL
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel
Click10.com

Hard Rock Stadium to host 2026 CFB National Championship Game

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The College Football National Championship Game is coming back to South Florida. Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Hurricanes and Miami Dolphins, will host the 2026 CFB Playoff National Championship. The official announcement came Monday afternoon, though the venue was reported as early as...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Summer storms return

MIAMI - Summer storms are back in South Florida this weekend. The weather pattern has changed now that Saharan dust has moved away and the flow is no longer out of the east.The reason for the change in the weather pattern is because of a cold front that is stalling over Central Florida and so that is pumping in the moisture and southwesterly flow across our area.   Tropical moisture is thriving and after daytime heating, showers and storms will initially develop Saturday afternoon.The stormiest conditions will happen during the late afternoon and evening hours.  Sunday is a...
MIAMI, FL
streetfoodblog.com

South Florida eating places coming quickly

With regards to meals, South Florida is a superb place to be. So many new locations open up daily. Beneath, discover what’s coming quickly to a metropolis close to you. This Japanese izakaya chain plans to open its fourth outpost sometime later this summer, in West Boca Raton’s Mission Bay Plaza, changing the previous Rotelli. The noodle home will sport a unique design than its counterparts in east Boca Raton, Delray Seaside and West Palm Seaside, with underground Tokyo vibes and an expanded menu of stir-fry and Wagyu steak dishes, together with its regular tapas, donburi and build-your-own ramen bowls (rooster, pork, spicy lemongrass tom yum). 20449 State Highway 7, Boca Raton; RamenLabEatery.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
biscaynetimes.com

"Tiny homes" not a homeless solution in any location

While the bad reviews of Miami City Commissioner Joe Carollo's 'tiny homes' proposal for Virginia Key, now catching national and even international headlines, roll in one after another, it's essential to recognize that eliminating one terrible idea doesn't mean that the next one will be all that great. That the plan has now been put on hold 'for at least six months' according to city leaders, even if that ultimately means forever, should give us no comfort.
MIAMI, FL

