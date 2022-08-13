Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miami New Times
New Restaurants to Try This Week: Gekkō, Patio Bar & Pizza, and Vicky Bakery
Miami's latest round of openings includes two new restaurants in Fort Lauderdale and the grand opening of Gekkō, a restaurant by Dave Grutman and Bad Bunny. Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected]. Gekkō. 8 SE Eighth St., Miami. 305-423-8884. Miami restaurateur David Grutman...
City of Miami closes Virginia Key Outdoor Center over code violations
Virginia Key Outdoor Center. Photo courtesy of Esther AlonsoThe city of Miami shut down Virginia Key Outdoor Center on Friday for several code violations and more than $140,000 in past-due rent.The recreation center's director of operations and marketing, Diana Perez-Pazos, told Axios that police threatened to arrest her if she refused to sign an arrest affidavit for the code violations. The center, which is on city-owned property, shared surveillance video of the police investigation with WPLG Local 10. What they're saying: Both Perez-Pazos and the center's owner, Esther Alonso, denied the accusations. Perez-Pazos told Axios she believes the...
Click10.com
Virginia Key business owner thinks City of Miami is targeting her for speaking out against homeless camp proposal
VIRGINIA KEY, Fla. – Several days have passed since a Virginia Key business was suddenly shut down indefinitely. Its owner, Esther Alonso, has been scrambling to help find her workers new jobs. “If you have positions open please contact me,” she said. Alonso told Local 10 News the...
southbeachtopchefs.com
6 Great Spots to Celebrate National Rum Day in Miami
National Rum Day is coming up on Tuesday, August 16, and there’s no better place to celebrate than in Miami! National Rum Day falls on a Tuesday this year, and many celebrations will occur during the week. However, there are still plenty of options for those looking to enjoy a delicious rum-based cocktail or two. So whether you’re looking for a relaxed afternoon drink or a night out on the town, be sure to check out these grand National Rum Day celebrations in the Magic City.
HipHopDX.com
Rick Ross Adds Barber To His Résumé After Giving Out Back-To-School Haircuts
Miami Gardens, FL – Rick Ross is a man of many talents, and he can now add barber to his growing résumé. While hosting a back-to-school event with at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex in Miami Gardens on Saturday (August 14), Rozay picked up a pair of clippers and gave one lucky (or unlucky) kid a haircut.
WSVN-TV
Rick Ross, Foot Locker team up for back-to-school event in Miami Gardens
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rapper Rick Ross helped some South Florida schoolchildren get styled as they prepare to head back to class. The rapper teamed up with Foot Locker to host a back-to-school event at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex in Miami Gardens, Sunday afternoon. Hundreds of families...
NBC Miami
Bad Bunny Opens ‘Gekkō' Restaurant in Brickell With David Grutman
Bad Bunny’s presence has been felt across Miami this past weekend, starting with the grand opening of his restaurant on Thursday night. The world-famous recording artist partnered with Groot Hospitality’s David Grutman to open Gekkō, a "Japanese-inspired steakhouse and lounge," in Brickell. Dozens of high-profile guests attended...
islandernews.com
Is retaliation behind the closure of the Virginia Key Outdoor Center’s protest against homeless encampment?
All was quiet Saturday at the Virginia Key Outdoor Center off the Rickenbacker Causeway, a day when residents and tourists would enjoy renting a kayak and paddling out in peaceful Biscayne Bay. On the Center's website, there was a note in red letters: Hours may change under current circumstances. And,...
calleochonews.com
“Best of the best” brunch recognizes 2 of South Florida’s most accomplished entrepreneurs
A “Best of the best” brunch celebration that took place at a Miami eatery that just earned a Michelin Bib Gourmand Award. Korbel Champagne and Dreamable, along with its CEO/Founder Elizabeth Cousins, hosted a "Best of the best" brunch in late July commending and honoring some of South Florida’s most accomplished entrepreneurs and their achievements. The event served to show appreciation for some of the city’s most active people in business and to celebrate their recent achievements within their respective industries as well as the charitable sector.
miami.edu
FURNISHED Studio in Heart and Center of Brickell - Assigned Parking Spot Condo
Prices and availability subject to change without notice. Beautiful FULLY FURNISHED studio in the heart and center of Brickell - literally right on Brickell Avenue with a back entrance to South Miami Avenue! *VACANT* and ready for move-in now! Walk, cycle, or scooter to the Brickell Metro Rail station (0.5 miles away) to connect to campus or the medical complex just north. Modern unit with stainless steel appliances, marble flooring, and big spacious balcony with beautiful Miami views! Located in the most desirable area of Miami, in an elegant building that attracts business professionals. Amenities include gym, spa, pool, clubhouse, virtual golf, management on site, etc. Steps away from Brickell City Centre mall & entertainment. (2) month security deposit + (1) month due upfront. TEXT Leti [email removed] 786 304 0071.
Click10.com
New Coconut Grove restaurant rooted in ‘golden age’ of travel
MIAMI – Miami’s oldest neighborhood has a new addition. Bayshore Club is Coconut Grove’s latest waterfront restaurant, serving up beautiful views and tasty dishes. If its location looks familiar, that’s because it set up shop where Scotty’s Landing once stood and where Pan American Airways had its first seaplane terminal.
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Miami In 2022
Miami is known for its beaches, Cuban sandwiches, and Latin cuisines. It also has the best fresh fish in town. Moreover, what if you get a sushi craving? Which restaurant would you visit to quench this craving? You can choose an extravagant feast or a classic izakaya. Here are the 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Miami 2022.
Click10.com
Hard Rock Stadium to host 2026 CFB National Championship Game
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The College Football National Championship Game is coming back to South Florida. Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Hurricanes and Miami Dolphins, will host the 2026 CFB Playoff National Championship. The official announcement came Monday afternoon, though the venue was reported as early as...
Click10.com
Drone flying above Fort Lauderdale Beach observes sharks moving close to swimmers
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Local 10 News viewer captured some startling images with their drone off Fort Lauderdale Beach. In the video, multiple sharks can be seen swimming not far from the shore. Several people are swimming in the surf, unaware of the sharks swimming nearby. The video...
Miami Weather: Summer storms return
MIAMI - Summer storms are back in South Florida this weekend. The weather pattern has changed now that Saharan dust has moved away and the flow is no longer out of the east.The reason for the change in the weather pattern is because of a cold front that is stalling over Central Florida and so that is pumping in the moisture and southwesterly flow across our area. Tropical moisture is thriving and after daytime heating, showers and storms will initially develop Saturday afternoon.The stormiest conditions will happen during the late afternoon and evening hours. Sunday is a...
calleochonews.com
Environmental violations fines in Miami-Dade County have been raised substantially
Environmental violations on Biscayne Bay will now face stricter charges and penalties. As of mid June 2022, Miami-Dade ounty raised penalties on environmental violations that pollute Miami-Dade's waters, particularly in Biscayne Bay. After two decades, these fines will be changed after adjusting for inflation and the severity of the violations.
streetfoodblog.com
South Florida eating places coming quickly
With regards to meals, South Florida is a superb place to be. So many new locations open up daily. Beneath, discover what’s coming quickly to a metropolis close to you. This Japanese izakaya chain plans to open its fourth outpost sometime later this summer, in West Boca Raton’s Mission Bay Plaza, changing the previous Rotelli. The noodle home will sport a unique design than its counterparts in east Boca Raton, Delray Seaside and West Palm Seaside, with underground Tokyo vibes and an expanded menu of stir-fry and Wagyu steak dishes, together with its regular tapas, donburi and build-your-own ramen bowls (rooster, pork, spicy lemongrass tom yum). 20449 State Highway 7, Boca Raton; RamenLabEatery.com.
Bad Bunny at Hard Rock Stadium tonight was amazing
Bad Bunny at Hard Rock Stadium tonight was amazing timoni. It looks like a great show but damn those ticket prices are absurd. And you know the majority of Miami didn't have it in their budget to go but what the hell.
biscaynetimes.com
"Tiny homes" not a homeless solution in any location
While the bad reviews of Miami City Commissioner Joe Carollo's 'tiny homes' proposal for Virginia Key, now catching national and even international headlines, roll in one after another, it's essential to recognize that eliminating one terrible idea doesn't mean that the next one will be all that great. That the plan has now been put on hold 'for at least six months' according to city leaders, even if that ultimately means forever, should give us no comfort.
Click10.com
Another business owner accuses Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo of misusing power
MIAMI – Another business owner accuses Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo of misusing his power. Esther Alonso doesn’t want the city to turn Virginia Key — enjoyed by nature lovers who rented paddle boards, kayaks, and bicycles from her business — into a homeless camp. Surveillance video...
