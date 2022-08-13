ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

Comments / 2

deeznutz
2d ago

But the electric busses they have now are always broken and out of service being repaired. They even bought 8 new gas powered busses bc the problem is so bad with electric ones. This is a waste of money.

Reply(1)
3
Related
lynnwoodtimes.com

BREAKING: Snohomish County to purchase second hotel for homeless

Snohomish County, Wash., August 15, 2022 – Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers announced that the County is using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to purchase a second hotel to convert to time-limited bridge housing with wraparound services. The America’s Best Value Inn in Edmonds will provide 55 new units of time-limited, bridge housing for individuals living without shelter.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
kpug1170.com

Port of Bellingham votes to move forward with plan for waterfront building

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Port of Bellingham commissioners have voted to move forward on a plan to redevelop the Boardmill Building on the Bellingham waterfront. Port of Bellingham staff recommended a plan proposed by a Whatcom County team of contractors and developers called the Boardmill Group. The commission voted to...
BELLINGHAM, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Whatcom County, WA
State
Washington State
Whatcom County, WA
Government
Whatcom County, WA
Traffic
City
Ferndale, WA
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Traffic
Local
Washington Cars
MyNorthwest

Whatcom County’s Lummi Island is getting a new ferry

The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded a $25 million grant to replace the 60-year-old Whatcom Chief ferry with a new and improved electric-hybrid ferry. U.S. Representatives Rick Larsen and Suzan DelBene helped secure the grant. The money comes at the right time, U.S. Representative Rick Larsen tells KIRO Newsradio, as...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maria Cantwell
marinelink.com

BP Cherry Point Terminal Final Environmental Impact Statement Released

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has released the Final Environmental Impact Statement for the North Wing of the BP Cherry Point Marine Terminal, which is located near Ferndale, Wash. The Notice of Availability was published in the Federal Register by the Environmental Protection Agency today. The Final EIS examines...
FERNDALE, WA
Chronicle

Displaced Washington Flood Survivors ‘in Limbo’ While Awaiting Federal Aid

Note: This story was produced as part of a collaboration with the Center for Public Integrity, Columbia Journalism Investigations and Type Investigations. From her driveway in the early evening of Nov. 14, Maryann Snudden could see the Nooksack River — its bank typically a mile away — creeping over the main road in Everson, a city of 2,500 tucked in the foothills of the Cascade mountains in northwest Washington. The swelling river swallowed roadside shrubs and drew closer to her doorstep. And closer.
EVERSON, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Bus#Federal Grants#Whatcom Transit Authority#Lummi Nation#Wta#Dot
KGMI

Carl’s Mower and Saw moving into new expanded location

FERNDALE, Wash. – If you live anywhere near Ferndale and have done any kind of yard work, you’ve probably found your way into Carl’s Mower and Saw. Now the business is moving to a larger space next Monday, August 15th. Carl’s new location will be 6195 Portal...
FERNDALE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
whatcom-news.com

Traffic Alert: Expect delays on Haxton Way Tuesday (8/16)

LUMMI PENINSULA, Wash. — Whatcom County Public Works has scheduled pavement striping work on over 6 miles of Haxton Way between Slater Road and Lummi Shore Drive Tuesday, August 16th, between 6am and 6pm. Drivers are warned to expect delays on Haxton Way and alternative routes are recommended while...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
anacortestoday.com

Lady Washington: 2003

The tall ship replica Lady Washington has been a visitor to Anacortes many times over the years. This shot is from August 2003. A fourth generation Skagit County native who was moved kicking and screaming from this island community in 1960. I finally reclaimed an Anacortes address in 1980, and I have been in constant celebration of my return since that time. Many of us who call Anacortes home love Fidalgo Island for its natural assets: among them are rugged beaches, pristine lakes, thousands of acres of forestland and some awesome views of the Skagit Valley and surrounding islands. Another element of my love affair with this community is its people, both natives and immigrants. They will “star” in many of my journal entries.
ANACORTES, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy