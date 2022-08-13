Rescuers respond to SOS signal from injured hiker near Hyalite Reservoir parking lot Friday

Read full article on original website
branfordseven.com
Crews respond to two rescue missions in the Madison Valley
TWIN BRIDGES, Mont. - On Sunday, August 7th, 2022, Ruby Valley Search & Rescue was called out on a mission to assist Madison Valley SAR in the rescue of an individual who was injured in a fall just under Sphinx Mountain in the Madison Range. Several members of RVSAR responded...
montanarightnow.com
Multi-vehicle crash closes both lanes on Highway 287 near Cameron
BELGRADE, Mont. - A multi-vehicle crash is closing both lanes Highway 287 at mile-marker 28 south of Cameron Friday. The Madison County Sheriff's Office said via Facebook there are detours set up on Highway 191 between West Yellowstone and Belgrade, and I-15 to eastern Idaho. Drivers are asked to avoid...
This Magical Fairy Village is a Fascinating Montana Treasure
There are many things in Montana that might surprise you, but this magical fairy village in Bozeman has quickly become an annual favorite. The Bumblewood Thicket Fairy Village is a place to let your imagination run wild. It's unlike anything else you'll find in Montana. The folks at Random Acts of Silliness have partnered with Gallatin Valley Land Trust and Bozeman Parks and Recreation for the 3rd Annual Bumblewood Thicket Fairy Village.
Gallatin County Detention Center in need of nurses
“We usually have several applications when we have an opening, and we have not had any since October,” Young said.
NBCMontana
Near record temperatures possible by midweek, storms by late week
With a broad ridge of high pressure in control, we've got mostly dry skies and hot temperatures for the majority of the week. Today & tomorrow we'll see temperatures mainly into the 90s, but by Wednesday and Thursday we'll see highs in the 90s and low 100s. Near record highs are forecast for Missoula and MSU Bozeman. Overnight lows will be mainly in the 50s and low 60s this week.
Montana hospitals facing unprecedented financial crisis
The nation’s hospitals are facing unprecedented financial losses as labor shortages, wage pressures and inflation follow a global pandemic — and the same is true in Montana. Record high hospitalizations during surges of COVID-19 infections led to burnout among nurses and front-line workers, resulting in an exodus from...
One Bozeman Business That Is Still Missed Today
This business was a place for kids and adults could enjoy, and we still miss it to this day. Bozeman businesses have closed down due to staffing issues or the ramifications from COVID-19 over the past couple years. One spot that's been closed for a while, and many locals still miss this place today.
Surprising Choice For Best Traditional Restaurant in Montana
When I think of a traditional restaurant, I think of classic American fare, but maybe I am wrong. Reader's Digest put together a list of the Best Traditional Restaurant in Every State, and I had to learn what they meant. What Reader's Digest means by a traditional restaurant is a restaurant that offers meals that reflect the style of the city or state. So what restaurant did they choose for Montana?
NBCMontana
Headwaters Country Jam brings hot country acts to Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — Organizers say the Headwaters Country Jam in Cardwell is slated to be one of the biggest weekends of the summer, featuring a lineup of well-known country artists. Artists include Lee Brice, Hardy, Chris Janson and more. The concert runs Aug. 18-20. Passes, parking and camping information...
Food And Fun Results In Sold Out Event For Fundraiser In Bozeman.
Once a year the folks over at Warriors and Quiet Waters put on an event that is without a doubt, one of the best times you will have all year long. Of course, we're talking about the annual Warrior Taste Fest, which is an evening dedicated to food, drink, art, and raising money for Warriors and Quiet Waters. This year's event happened this past weekend over at the Gallatin Country Fairgrounds and was sold out.
Bozeman Woman Owes IRS Over $2 Million in Unpaid Business Taxes
In Missoula Federal District Court this week, 43-year-old Melissa Horner was sentenced to nearly three years in prison and must pay $2.8 million in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service. Instead of paying the IRS the employee and employer taxes owed by H&H Earthworks, a Bozeman construction company of which...
This Tiny Town is the Smallest in Montana
Montana is full of small towns with tons of cool history, and a lot of them have odd names such as Nimrod, Ekalaka, and Two Dot, just to name a few. Believe it or not, Bozeman was once considered a small town in Montana. That was long before it became one of America's fastest-growing "Zoom Towns."
