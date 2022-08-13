Rescuers respond to SOS signal from injured hiker near Hyalite Reservoir parking lot Friday

Once a year the folks over at Warriors and Quiet Waters put on an event that is without a doubt, one of the best times you will have all year long. Of course, we're talking about the annual Warrior Taste Fest, which is an evening dedicated to food, drink, art, and raising money for Warriors and Quiet Waters. This year's event happened this past weekend over at the Gallatin Country Fairgrounds and was sold out.

