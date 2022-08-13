Read full article on original website
Updates on the status of the $1 million donation at the Re-opening this Friday at the Texas African American MuseumTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Congratulations to Pastor Rosia J Harmon on your 60th Birthday July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Internet goes wild after fans of the Jetsons say George Joesph Jetson will supposedly be born on July 31, 2022Tour Tyler Texas
Tour Tyler Texas sales tax holiday this weekend August 5 - 7, 2022 on clothing, diapers, backpacks, school suppliesTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
National Avocado Day In 2022, it is celebrated on July 31stTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Gilmer enters stage 3, mandatory water restrictions
GILMER, Texas — City of Gilmer has announced a stage 3 mandatory water conservation to be in effect immediately. Residents with even house numbers can water on Sunday and Thursday. On Saturday and Wednesday, odd numbers can water. All watering can be done between the hours of 12 a.m....
Portion of W Marshall Ave. in Longview closed due to structure fire
LONGVIEW, Texas — According to the Longview Fire Department, a structure is on fire at 109 W. Marshall Ave. Officials say the roadway is blocked off and to use alternate route. CBS19 will update this article with more information.
Gregg County commissioners authorize negotiations with contractor for parking garage project
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Gregg County commissioners voted Monday to authorize moving forward in negotiations with a contractor for the building of a parking facility in downtown Longview. They are negotiating with SpawGlass, a contractor which specializes in the building of parking facilities. This comes after the rejection of two...
Semi fire closes down portion of I-20 in Van Zandt County
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — An 18-wheeler fire has led to lane closures on Interstate 20. According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), crews are on scene in the eastbound lanes of I-20 near SH 19, north of Canton. TxDOT crews are assisting with traffic control. Cleanup is...
Gilmer enters stage 3 of drought contingency plan
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Gilmer has declared they are entering Stage 3 of their drought contingency plan. Stage 3 of Gilmer’s water conservation plan is being initiated after a city council meeting last Tuesday, which recognized Upshur County is classified as being in an “extreme drought” according to drought.gov.
Getting Answers: Farris Bridge Road
A wreck has closed traffic on the off-ramp of State Highway 110 on Toll 49. DPS dispatch has confirmed the wreck is a fatality. A wildfire in Harrison County has officials rerouting traffic on I-20 between Longview and Hallsville. 1 dead in wreck with 18-wheeler in Gregg County. Updated: Jun....
TRAFFIC ALERT: 18-wheeler on fire causes lane closures near Canton
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An 18-wheeler on fire has caused lane closures on I-20 near State Highway 19 north of Canton. TxDOT crews are assisting with traffic control, according to officials while the eastbound lanes are closed, and cleanup is expected to last four hours.
Crash on I-20 near Lindale leads to inside lane closure
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A crash along I-20 westbound in Smith County has led the inside lane to be closed to oncoming traffic. At around 2:40 p.m., the Texas Department of Transportation Tyler branch posted a tweet informing the public that a crash on I-20 westbound near mile marker 556, which is US 69 in Lindale, has led to the inside lane being closed to all oncoming traffic.
Car fire damages Longview business
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview business owner said a woman drove her already-on-fire car next to his shop before exiting it. According to KLTV’s Jamey Boyum, the owner of German Precision Auto Sales & Service, in the 100 block of W. Marshall Street, informed him the woman was driving a vehicle that was already on fire and parked it under an overhang near a bay door at the shop. The vehicle fire became so intense that it eventually melted some siding. The owner said they used a garden hose to try and douse the flames.
TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update
TYLER — TxDOT schedules another week’s worth of roadwork in the Tyler District. In Gregg County, Longview Maintenance will be performing base repair on SH 31 eastbound between FM 3053 and FM 1639. Crews will also be performing base repair on FM 349 westbound from just east of the intersection at FM 2276. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic on both jobs. In Smith County, Tyler Maintenance will have a base failure crew on FM 3271 just off of SH 110. This will be under flagging operation. Also, a sweeper and herbicide unit will be in various locations throughout the county. Click here for a complete rundown of roadwork around the district.
Nonprofit will bring ‘art huts’ to area elementary schools this fall
Gregg County commissioners selected a contractor Monday to begin the process of connecting broadband internet across the county. Longview receives A rating in TEA 2022 accountability ratings. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The TEA (Texas Education Agency) has released its 2022 accountability ratings and East Texas districts are seeing how...
Mark Is Back 6PM
Gregg County commissioners selected a contractor Monday to begin the process of connecting broadband internet across the county. Longview receives A rating in TEA 2022 accountability ratings. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. The TEA (Texas Education Agency) has released its 2022 accountability ratings and East Texas districts are seeing how...
Tyler woman arrested for 2021 Rusk County fatal crash
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler woman was arrested Friday for her involvement in a Rusk County fatal crash on February 27, 2021. Khamila Tavion Bradford-Burnley, 25, of Tyler was charged with criminally negligent homicide for the death of Jose Gustavo Servin, 22, of Henderson. The crash report states that...
Gregg County Broadband
The TEA (Texas Education Agency) has released its 2022 accountability ratings and East Texas districts are seeing how they stand. Longview doctor warns against dangers of heat and pregnancy. Updated: 27 minutes ago. |. We all have a tough time handling the Texas heat, but doctors say pregnant women are...
Man with undiagnosed dementia found at residence on Highway 110
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A man with undiagnosed dementia who went missing near Lindale has been found alive at home on State Highway 110. The Smith County Sheriff's Office said Jose Cansino Ybarra, 63, was found extremely hot and thirsty. "He is receiving medical attention and will recover," the...
Gas leak in Gladewater causes road closures, partial evacuation
GLADEWATER – Officials say about 15 homes were evacuated Friday after a gas leak caused road closures on Lee Street including Willow and Briar Cove in Gladewater. The gas line was hit by contract crews according to Gladewater Fire personnel, who said the leak resulted in a partial neighborhood evacuation. According to our news partner KETK, officials said the homes were evacuated for safety and roadways were blocked while fire personnel worked to locate the source of the leak. Gladewater police and public works staffers were also on the scene helping with road closures. Fire officials say CenterPoint was able to “locate and cap the line then continue on to make the final repair.”
Tyler woman dies after car overturns, catches fire
WINONA, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler woman lost control of her vehicle Sunday afternoon and died after running off the road, according to a DPS release. DPS says Marcy Turner, 22, was eastbound on CR 334 about 5 miles southwest of Winona when she began to drift toward the south barrow ditch. She reportedly overcorrected and crashed into the north ditch, overturning the car, which caught fire.
Cherokee County commissioner arrested on DWI, evading arrest charges
Titus County commissioners seek $2M in Rescue Plan funds for road projects. KLTV 7′s Kristine Guevara speaks with Titus County Judge Brian Lee about American Rescue Plan Act funds. Lee says the commissioners are requesting to use $2 million of the $6.3 million for road funding. Each of the four precincts will have $500,000 to use for their projects in the coming years.
Gregg County commissioners select contractor for broadband internet project
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Gregg County commissioners selected a contractor Monday to begin the process of connecting broadband internet across the county. Judge Bill Stoudt said commissioners selected the company Conterra. He says the county is fortunate since it installed hard line to all of its precinct outlets about ten years ago.
DPS identifies Tyler woman killed in fiery, rollover crash
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A Tyler woman is dead following a Sunday afternoon crash in Smith County,. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to the one-vehicle crash around 1:50 p.m. on County Road 334, just southwest of Winona,. The preliminary crash report indicates a car,...
