BBC
Scottish Gossip: Adams, Celtic, Juranovic, Rangers, Kilmarnock, Hearts
Southampton's Scotland striker Che Adams, 26, is high on Everton's list of potential signings as they search for a new centre-forward. (Telegraph - subscription) Former Celtic striker John Hartson has criticised the agent of Josip Juranovic after rumours linking with right-back with a move away from Glasgow. (Sun) Scotland, Celtic...
BBC
Rangers 4-0 St Johnstone: Ibrox side ease aside visitors with late flurry
Rangers secured a third consecutive Scottish Premiership win of the season with a comfortable dismissal of St Johnstone. Striker Theo Bair squandered a good early chance for the visitors. But their threat diminished after Malik Tillman replicated his midweek scoring leap to head in off the bar. Striker Antonio Colak...
SkySports
Kilmarnock 0-5 Celtic: Scottish Premiership champions go top of the table on goal difference from Rangers
Celtic cruised to a 5-0 win at Kilmarnock as the Scottish Premiership champions maintained their 100 per cent start to the new season. The visitors took just seven minutes to make the breakthrough thanks to Kyogo Furuhashi's tap-in, before Jota doubled their lead with another spectacular long-range strike. Two soon...
BBC
Heart of Midlothian 4-1 Dundee Utd: Hosts prepare for Zurich tie with convincing victory
Heart of Midlothian added to Dundee United's misery as early goals in each half helped secure a comfortable Scottish Premiership home win. United still looked shell-shocked from Thursday's Europa Conference League thumping by AZ as Lawrence Shankland clipped the opener within a minute. Barrie McKay thumped in the second just...
BBC
Super League: Salford Red Devils 33-16 Huddersfield Giants
Tries: Sio, Watkins, Burgess, Brierley, Lafai, Livett Goals: Sneyd 4 Drop-goal: Sneyd. Salford Red Devils continued their pursuit of a Super League play-off spot as they scored six tries to beat third-placed Huddersfield Giants. They raced ahead thanks to Ken Sio, Kallum Watkins, Joe Burgess, Ryan Brierley and Tim Lafai...
SB Nation
Brighton vs. Newcastle - Match thread: Down south playin’
After kicking the season off with a victory over promoted Nottingham Forest in an admittedly easy game, Newcastle is facing Brighton Hove & Albion today. This marks the first away game for the Magpies this summer in the Premier League while Brighton will be coming home for the first time this season after defeating Manchester United away in Old Trafford.
BBC
Corey Norman: Toulouse half-back faces eight-game ban following Warrington loss
Toulouse Olympique half-back Corey Norman faces a possible eight-game ban for a charge of other contrary behaviour in their loss to Warrington. The incident, which concerns contact with the Wire's Oliver Holmes, has now been referred to a tribunal. Meanwhile, Wakefield's Kelepi Tanginoa has been given a three-game suspension for...
BBC
Morecambe 1-1 Fleetwood Town
Morecambe and Fleetwood played out a 1-1 draw in a lively Lancashire derby. Arthur Gnahoua gave the home side the lead in the 32nd minute with a fierce shot that beat Jay Lynch from an acute angle before Danny Andrew levelled the scores with a superb right-foot curler seven minutes from time.
SB Nation
MOTM: Port Vale 0-0 Bolton Wanderers
Yesterday’s game at Port Vale was a tough one to judge. A case could be made for several Bolton players as I would say each of them dug in and played their part after the first-half red card awarded to Ricardo Santos. Given these difficult circumstances, of course exacerbated by the hellish-like weather and size of the Vale Park pitch, I think Bolton can be pleased their efforts were rewarded with an away point.
BBC
One-Day Cup: Hampshire beat Lancs to maintain winning Group B start, while Middx top Group A
Hampshire won a 13th successive game in all competitions as the T20 Blast winners repeated last month's Edgbaston triumph against Lancashire to maintain their 100 per cent One-Day Cup start. On a day of nine centurions, six 300-plus scores and three double-century stands, the Hants-Lancs Group B table-topper served up...
