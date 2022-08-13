Yesterday’s game at Port Vale was a tough one to judge. A case could be made for several Bolton players as I would say each of them dug in and played their part after the first-half red card awarded to Ricardo Santos. Given these difficult circumstances, of course exacerbated by the hellish-like weather and size of the Vale Park pitch, I think Bolton can be pleased their efforts were rewarded with an away point.

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO