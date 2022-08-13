ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Adams, Celtic, Juranovic, Rangers, Kilmarnock, Hearts

Southampton's Scotland striker Che Adams, 26, is high on Everton's list of potential signings as they search for a new centre-forward. (Telegraph - subscription) Former Celtic striker John Hartson has criticised the agent of Josip Juranovic after rumours linking with right-back with a move away from Glasgow. (Sun) Scotland, Celtic...
WORLD
BBC

Rangers 4-0 St Johnstone: Ibrox side ease aside visitors with late flurry

Rangers secured a third consecutive Scottish Premiership win of the season with a comfortable dismissal of St Johnstone. Striker Theo Bair squandered a good early chance for the visitors. But their threat diminished after Malik Tillman replicated his midweek scoring leap to head in off the bar. Striker Antonio Colak...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Heatley
BBC

Super League: Salford Red Devils 33-16 Huddersfield Giants

Tries: Sio, Watkins, Burgess, Brierley, Lafai, Livett Goals: Sneyd 4 Drop-goal: Sneyd. Salford Red Devils continued their pursuit of a Super League play-off spot as they scored six tries to beat third-placed Huddersfield Giants. They raced ahead thanks to Ken Sio, Kallum Watkins, Joe Burgess, Ryan Brierley and Tim Lafai...
RUGBY
SB Nation

Brighton vs. Newcastle - Match thread: Down south playin’

After kicking the season off with a victory over promoted Nottingham Forest in an admittedly easy game, Newcastle is facing Brighton Hove & Albion today. This marks the first away game for the Magpies this summer in the Premier League while Brighton will be coming home for the first time this season after defeating Manchester United away in Old Trafford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Corey Norman: Toulouse half-back faces eight-game ban following Warrington loss

Toulouse Olympique half-back Corey Norman faces a possible eight-game ban for a charge of other contrary behaviour in their loss to Warrington. The incident, which concerns contact with the Wire's Oliver Holmes, has now been referred to a tribunal. Meanwhile, Wakefield's Kelepi Tanginoa has been given a three-game suspension for...
RUGBY
BBC

Morecambe 1-1 Fleetwood Town

Morecambe and Fleetwood played out a 1-1 draw in a lively Lancashire derby. Arthur Gnahoua gave the home side the lead in the 32nd minute with a fierce shot that beat Jay Lynch from an acute angle before Danny Andrew levelled the scores with a superb right-foot curler seven minutes from time.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irish Cup#Crusaders#Talley
SB Nation

MOTM: Port Vale 0-0 Bolton Wanderers

Yesterday’s game at Port Vale was a tough one to judge. A case could be made for several Bolton players as I would say each of them dug in and played their part after the first-half red card awarded to Ricardo Santos. Given these difficult circumstances, of course exacerbated by the hellish-like weather and size of the Vale Park pitch, I think Bolton can be pleased their efforts were rewarded with an away point.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy