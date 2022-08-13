ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Let’s Remember When Mini Went Hog Wild and Built a Superleggera Roadster

By Kristen Lee
The Drive
The Drive
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZnmY0_0hG6Etec00 Mini

Aside from my annual The Italian Job viewing, I don’t find myself thinking about Mini terribly much. So you’ll excuse me for missing the train on the Mini Superleggera Vision concept car when it first came out a few years back. Did you miss this one, too? Reader, what a thing this could have been!

Unveiled at the 2014 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, the Mini Superleggera Vision dared to dream of what a classically modern Mini roadster would have been like. It was a joint project between the British automaker and Touring Superleggera, an Italian coachbuilder that’s known to take its pen and restoration efforts to Alfa Romeos, Lamborghinis, Ferraris, and Maseratis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hfLnd_0hG6Etec00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15tuO6_0hG6Etec00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26ASN7_0hG6Etec00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ULogF_0hG6Etec00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MvVyu_0hG6Etec00
Mini

Finished in a color called Como Blue, the Superleggera Vision looks as though it was made from liquid sheet metal poured from a prosecco glass. It still wears the distinctive Mini face and pushed-out wheels with small overhangs, but the smooth shape of the doors and the frameless windscreen give it distinctive flying saucer vibes. A raised, central fin runs down the car’s spine and ends at the rear with Union Jack-shaped taillights. These I’m still not 100 percent sold on, but it is a Mini.

Inside, things get even more striking with the dashboard that Mini said was made from a single sheet of exposed aluminum. The door panels feature something that looks like a bundle of sticks held together by a leather wrap and the whole thing is terrifically mini(heh)malist. I also really dig the black-on-tan color scheme. I think an all-tan interior would have been a bit overwhelming, but this walked a good balance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nja8u_0hG6Etec00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tWjlU_0hG6Etec00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U81sp_0hG6Etec00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S9QSI_0hG6Etec00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kmltf_0hG6Etec00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N2g1R_0hG6Etec00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zxlrR_0hG6Etec00
Mini

Looking back on the Mini models we got and have instead of a production version of the Superleggera Vision, I understand why Mini made the decisions that it did. It’s an exclusively small-car brand competing in a big-car market. People want trucks and SUVs; anything small and especially with the word “mini” in its name isn’t doing anyone any favors. All the same, though, a petite roadster definitely fits in the Mini ethos far better than the bigger four-door models that actually came to market. The hardtop four-door, Countryman, and Clubman all feel like they’re chasing someone else’s idea; a bonafide Mini roadster could have forged its own path. Mini could have built it on the existing Z4 platform.

Truthfully, I’m pensive on Mini right now because of Mike Spinelli’s excellent Wheelspin column from this past week: “Mini Can Still Take the States. But Where Does It Go in an SUV World?” Check it out if you haven’t already, but essentially, Spin questions the state of Mini today. The Mini conundrum, which it has always been since the brand returned to United States shores in 2002 under BMW, is how to “sustain the Mini ethos while creeping into profitable, higher-volume segments and putting more models in showrooms … Mini needs to remember that authenticity and personality are assets, not liabilities.”

There’s no doubt that Minis have more personality than nearly any other cars currently being sold. But you can also sense the clear boundaries it’s set down to rein that personality in so as not to alienate too many people and injure sales. The resulting Minis today are handsome cars that drive reasonably well, but also lack the charismatic sucker punch that Minis of yesteryear possessed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LxEya_0hG6Etec00
Mini

I have no doubt in my mind that had we gotten a production Mini Superleggera Vision, it would have been an immediate money-sink. People don’t really buy roadsters anymore (unless they are the Mazda Miata ) and Mini desperately needed to chase real profit returns instead of investing in another model that no one would buy.

Pity, though, because this concept is staggeringly cool.

Got a tip? Holla at me: kristen@thedrive.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roadster#Vehicles#Hog#Italian#British#Touring Superleggera#Como Blue
MotorAuthority

The development and history of the Bugatti W-16

Bugatti's 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged W-16 is unique in the automotive world, powering the Veyron and Chiron to production-car speed records. With the engine likely headed for extinction in the face of electrification, Bugatti recently recounted its development. The W-16 was the brainchild of former Volkswagen Group CEO Ferdinand Piëch. According to...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Cars
CAR AND DRIVER

House of Ettore: The Bugatti Château Is Where the Brand's Past Meets Its Present

Back in 1909, in the contested Alsatian French/German border town of Molsheim, the erudite artisans of the Milanese Bugatti family—son Ettore, backed by father Carlo—acquired a factory to begin producing their namesake automobiles. Engineered and designed to be the fastest and the loveliest cars in the world, intended to compete with Bentleys on the track and Rolls-Royces at the opera, Bugattis earned a name that soon became synonymous with speed, beauty, and exclusivity.
BUSINESS
Interesting Engineering

Zapata will give 25 people the chance to fly his JetRacer craft for the first time

The vehicle operates over ground or water. It is a vertical take-off and landing aircraft. No qualifications are required by pilots. You may remember Franky Zapata from when he attempted to cross the English Channel in the air - on his homemade flyboard in 2019. Now, he is offering other people the opportunity to fly another one of his inventions: the JetRacer flying car.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
insideevs.com

Ford CEO Explains F-150 Lightning Price Hikes

Only two months after starting customer deliveries of the 2022 F-150 Lightning, Ford has bumped pricing on its all-electric pickup truck by as much as $8,500, depending on the trim level. When it made the announcement last week, Ford cited "significant material cost increases and other factors" as the main...
ECONOMY
InsideHook

After 100 Years of Classic Cars, Andrea Zagato Is Ready for 100 More

Andrea Zagato was introduced to the idea of joining the family firm at an early age. Each day he was chauffeured to school in an Alfa Romeo 2.6 presidential limousine, driven by his grandfather on the way to work. He resisted at first, having every intention of becoming a veterinarian. “But curiosity more about my father [than cars] took me to the company,” Zagato tells InsideHook, “and I actually started really loving it when I realized how unique Zagato is.”
CARS
Top Speed

Audi Extremity Concept is the Quad of the Future

Audi isn’t exactly in the business of making off-roaders, but that hasn’t stopped the creativity of a certain dude to create an off-road quad-bike that can go over all terrain. It’s called the Audi Extremity Concept, and the rendering is a creation of Annan Li, wherein he imagined what an ATV from the brand with four rings will look like.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Jay Leno Drives Cadillac's V16-Powered Bugatti Chiron

Once a top-end luxury marque, Cadillac's fall from grace has seen it slip into the premium category in the last few decades. That's all set to change with the introduction of the Celestiq, an all-electric luxury sedan that will take the fight to Rolls-Royce and Bentley. Many are doubtful as to whether Cadillac can pull it off but, remember, this is a brand that was once referred to as "the standard of the world."
ENTERTAINMENT
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
55K+
Followers
10K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy