ST. LOUIS & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 15, 2022-- Nerdy Inc. (NYSE: NRDY), developer of Varsity Tutors, the popular online tutoring platform used by students from elementary school through college and adulthood, today announced that it is adding immersive coding classes to its fast-growing library of academic and enrichment programs. The acquisition of Codeverse, an award-winning creative online platform where kids build apps and games with real code, will enable Nerdy to meet the growing demand for computer science and coding education with consumers and in schools. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220815005629/en/ Varsity Tutors is adding immersive coding classes to its fast-growing library of academic and enrichment programs through the acquisition of Codeverse, an award-winning creative online platform where kids build apps and games with real code. (Graphic: Business Wire)

EDUCATION ・ 14 HOURS AGO