psychologytoday.com
The Role of Contradictions in Creativity
Most thought follows a path of least resistance and is not creative. Embracing contradictions can be a fruitful path for creativity. Teams embrace contradictions only when they are motivated to want to think deeply about a problem. Research on creativity points out that most thinking follows a path of least...
JOBS・
Remote Work is Better for Both Employees as Well as Employers. Here’s Why
Oftentimes anything that goes well at work feels like trying to get a bigger piece of the pie, where you’ll get resistance because it means someone else gets less. As a boss, you might want your employee to put in extra hours, but they are reluctant because they will lose family time.
Psych Centra
Adulting Responsibilities 101: Life Skills to Live a Fulfilling Life
Adulting can be demanding. Learning and improving basic life skills, such as self-care, may help you live a better quality of life. Basic skills in various areas are needed to be successful as an adult. You may have learned some of these skills already, or there could be some you’d...
psychologytoday.com
Taking Photos of the Good Increases Gratitude and Well-Being
It's easy to become pessimistic about the town in which we live. Research shows sharing photos of the lovely and the meaningful increases gratitude and well-being and strengthens connections. Gratitude increases well-being. My wife and I have often told a pretty bleak story about the town in which we live....
Nerdy Acquires Coding Education Startup as Demand for Computer Science Education Grows
ST. LOUIS & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 15, 2022-- Nerdy Inc. (NYSE: NRDY), developer of Varsity Tutors, the popular online tutoring platform used by students from elementary school through college and adulthood, today announced that it is adding immersive coding classes to its fast-growing library of academic and enrichment programs. The acquisition of Codeverse, an award-winning creative online platform where kids build apps and games with real code, will enable Nerdy to meet the growing demand for computer science and coding education with consumers and in schools. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220815005629/en/ Varsity Tutors is adding immersive coding classes to its fast-growing library of academic and enrichment programs through the acquisition of Codeverse, an award-winning creative online platform where kids build apps and games with real code. (Graphic: Business Wire)
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Health and WELL-being for senior living operators
Over the past few months, I have had the pleasure of connecting directly with some of the most respected senior living owners, operators and designers from all across the country. From my seat as president and CEO of the International WELL Building Institute, an organization committed to transforming health and well-being with our people-first approach to buildings, organizations and communities, I was interested in their perspective on several key questions:
psychologytoday.com
Looking for Different and Better Outcomes?
Our results in life are directly correlated to our pattern of choices. Focusing on small (micro) choices and habits will produce better results over time. Revamping your decision schema, or mental framework, enables a better system for deciding. How do you gauge success in your life? Are you generally happy...
ValueWalk
75% Of SMEs Change Business Direction In Some Way From Original Plan
Three quarters of small business owners change business direction in some way from original plan. Only 30% of SME owners say they achieved their short-term business goals in the time frame initially set. 75% of SME owners changed direction of business in some way, with 17% making big changes to...
psychologytoday.com
Why We Catastrophize
An optimistic outlook can quiet fear in some cases, but in others, people may choose to mentally confront it. Sometimes, believing in the worst possible outcome–i.e., catastrophizing—makes anxiety worse. Catastrophizing is a strategy people use to make sense of their fear. In the face of the unknown, interestingly,...
ceoworld.biz
The 3 C’s of Software Onboarding
Onboarding is a fundamental process which centers on hiring within a business, such as employees. However, onboarding is a complex process which is in fact usually mixed with the concept of orientation too. What differentiates onboarding from other terms, such as orientation, is that onboarding is a long process that doesn’t occur once and also has a specific role within the business to be achieved.
psychologytoday.com
The Most Important Skill Set in Mental Health
We analyzed 54,633 studies to learn what really helps people make a change. The most common pathway of change was psychological flexibility and mindfulness skills. Psychological flexibility is about greater awareness, openness, and values-based engagement in life. Why does psychotherapy work? Until relatively recently, many scientists studying methods of improving...
Phys.org
Exploring the mental health impacts of COVID on Australian teachers
La Trobe University research has revealed the mental health impacts of COVID on Australian teachers. The survey findings have been published in the journal Psychology in the Schools. The landmark study, led by Dr. Paulina Billett from La Trobe University's Department of Social Inquiry, surveyed 532 teachers nationally in June...
psychologytoday.com
Improve Communication in Dementia With the Three Time Principles
You can improve communication with your loved one by taking your time, asking one thing at a time, and offering timely praise. Take your time to have unhurried interactions with your loved one. One thing at a time means not asking your loved one with dementia to follow complicated, multi-step...
psychologytoday.com
How Parents Can Teach Adolescents Responsibility
Responsibility is learned by owning personal decisions, complying with social rules, and keeping promises and agreements. Adolescents can resist responsibility when truth feels painful to tell, when compliance feels restrictive, and when promises are hard to keep. Responsibility requires dealing with outcomes of choices which are sometimes welcome, and sometimes...
KIDS・
psychologytoday.com
Do Paranormal Beliefs Indicate Poor Mental Health?
People have a stereotype that people who believe in the paranormal are to some degree mentally unstable. Belief in paranormality may be adaptive and protective for some people. New data suggests that believing in paranormal themes does not necessarily indicate psychopathology. Most of us have had the experience of talking...
Patient Engagement Amidst Modern Challenges
Engaging Patients In Their Care Is A Necessity But Having A Modern Digital Logistics That Ensure Cyber Physical Human Role Balance Is A Must!. Patient engagement is one of the hot topics of discussion among healthcare leaders worldwide. The concept rests on the means of encouraging patients to actively participate in their healthcare, from making decisions to changing behaviors and lifestyles toward a more prolonged and wholesome life.
4 Leadership Lessons I Learned While Fighting the Housing Crisis
In my mission to combat the housing shortage, I've learned a few lessons along the way. Whether you're looking for a new career path or a budding entrepreneur looking to make a global impact, here are a few insights that I hope inspire you.
NFL・
psychologytoday.com
Exercising Kindness
The practice of kindness has been shown to improve self-esteem, mood, empathy, and compassion. Practicing kindness can help people live longer and healthier lives. It is important to remember to be kind to yourself, which can include use of self-hypnosis. Kindness can be defined as being friendly, helpful, generous and...
psychologytoday.com
Isolation in Chronic Illness
The use of public spaces adds value to one's quality of life. Public spaces tend to lack privacy and predictability, creating challenges for chronically ill people. People who live with chronic illness can take steps to improve comfortable access to public spaces. The COVID pandemic has taught us all that...
psychologytoday.com
Understanding the Rules of Talk
There are 4 main conversational "maxims" that guide us in conversation. These "maxims" are unspoken rules that help us recognize what's appropriate to say. Apparent "breaking" of these rules helps us make inferences about what people mean. Ever wonder how it is that we all seem to know how to...
