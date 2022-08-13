Read full article on original website
2022 Mundy's Mill Tigers Football Preview
Most teams say they have a tough schedule but for Mundy’s Mill in 2022 that’s not just rhetoric. The Tigers will play seven teams that made it to the state high school football playoffs last year, including a season opener against county and region opponent Lovejoy on Aug. 19.
2022 Morrow Mustangs Football Preview
After back-to-back one-win football seasons, the Morrow Mustangs are looking to get back on track in 2022. In 2019, the Mustangs enjoyed their first winning season since 1998, going 6-5 and making the Class AAAAAA state playoffs but went 1-7 in 2020 and 1-9 last year. “Working hard and committing...
Meet the Big 22: Elijah Griffin
WJCL 22 News is proud to recognize the top high school football players in Southeast Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry. The Big 22 features the best 22 prep players in the area entering the 2022 season. The entire squad will be revealed during a 30-minute special on Thursday, August 18 at 7:30 p.m. on WJCL ABC 22.
High school cross country: Gainesville's Jessup runs outstanding time at North Georgia Stage Race
Gainesville High senior John Jessup opened the cross country season by posting an outstanding time of 9 minutes, 36 seconds at the North Georgia two-mile stage race on Saturday at East Jackson High. His time was good enough for first overall in the boys division. As a team, Gainesville finished...
