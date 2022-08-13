ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Bill O'Brien should be first in line for the next CFB head coaching job

By AJ Spurr
Bill O’Brien is set to begin his second season with the Crimson Tide after a first season that saw his quarterback win the Heisman Trophy and multiple players get drafted in the first round.

The former head coach of the Houston Texans and Penn State Nittany Lions didn’t receive much interest from college head coaching jobs, though he was connected to the Jacksonville Jaguars job over the offseason.

Every season, some coaches part ways with their respective programs, which opens the door for the mayhem that is a coaching carousel.

ESPN college football expert Pete Thamel argues that Bill O’Brien should be first in line for any new job that opens up.

“He has called plays for Tom Brady in the Super Bowl, elevated Penn State from the depths of the Sandusky conviction and won the AFC South four times in seven NFL head-coaching seasons,” writes Thamel. “Upon his return to college, he helped develop Bryce Young into a Heisman Trophy winner. The relative lack of interest last season in O’Brien, 52, was strange, as he’s intrigued by a return to college head coaching.”

Without a crystal ball, no one will know which jobs will be open for hiring next offseason.

It will also be interesting to see if he wants to try to make a return to the NFL or remain at the collegiate level.

