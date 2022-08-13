Preseason Class 2B football rankings for Washington in 2022: Is this the year the title returns East?

With so many seniors graduated, can defending state champion Kalama still make noise? Is this the season Napavine breaks through again? Can Okanogan, Lind-Ritzville or even Columbia-Burbank interrupt the west-side dominance?

* 2022 PRESEASON CLASS 2A RANKINGS

* 2022 PRESEASON CLASS 1A RANKINGS

* 2022 PRESEASON CLASS 1B RANKINGS

SBLive surveyed Washington high school Class 2B football coaches to compile a comprehensive look at the statewide landscape entering the 2022-23 school season.

Here are the fall 2022 preseason Class 2B Top-10 rankings:

---

2021 record: 12-1

Sustained high-level consistency at the state level - Napavine has reached at least the 2B semifinals for six consecutive seasons - has been remarkable. But it's time to go win another state title, especially with 18 returners who saw significant varsity minutes. Defense and skill-position depth are team's strengths, led by QB Ashton Demarest, a dual threat in his third season as a starter.

2021 record: 10-1

Here starts the run of east-side state championship hopefuls - and a program that won it all in 2014 and 2015. Physically, the Bulldogs have shown they can match up with any contender. RBs Johnny Swartsel and Steel Rico, and WB Taggert Groomes will pace the rushing attack, and first-year starting QB Carter Kuchenbuch has a D1 target to look for in TE Jaden Radke.

2021 record: 9-1

If longtime ex-coach Greg Whitmore had stuck around, he knew he had one of his best teams returning. Now it's up to first-year coach Brendan Bermea, who spent the past three seasons as a Tonasket assistant, to harness all of this burgeoning talent. QB Chase Galbreath is a good runner for a tall passer, and physical RBs Brock Kinch and Brody Boness are versatile enough to line up in slot.

2021 record: 6-6

It would be foolish to underestimate the team in purple, even though the strength of this team is in its sophomore class. Junior QB Kayden Mozingo needs to take that next step as a playmaker in the triple offense - and has shown a better read-it-and-run-it understanding of how this offense works. Headliner of all-sophomore running-back rotation could be FB Case McGraw.

2021 record: 8-2

There's no bigger luxury than having a bellcow rusher who can pass any U.S. Marine Corps fitness test - and the Spartans have that in junior RB Nate Dahlgren, who rushed for nearly 1,300 yards and 17 touchdowns a year ago. He could be asked to do much more as Forks breaks in a new undetermined starting quarterback. RBs Walker Wheeler and Sloan Tumaua will also see carries.

2021 record: 12-0

Gone from the defending state champions are all-state QB Jackson Esary and offensive-mastermind coach Sean McDonald, who was hired at Woodland. Now it's now up to Mike Phelps, a six-year assistant, to continue the tradition, even though the Chinooks graduated 20 seniors. Watch out for sophomore ATH Aiden Brown, who could be the team's next great signal caller.

2021 record: 10-1

If you want pure fun blended in your football diet, then take a look at this group of athletes from the 2B EWAC - especially the offensive backfield in QB Michael Lenke and RB Elijah Kinsey. The Coyotes are expecting Lenke to take a big step forward as a passer, and have WRs Shaun Wilder and Quincy Scott (from the basketball team) to target. Team will need to replace three graduated offensive linemen.

2021 record: 10-3

For five consecutive seasons, Toledo has one at least one game in the state playoffs, including the past four trips under Mike Christensen. Not sure that streak ends in 2022 with a better balance of returning starters. All-league FB Geoffrey Glass is the hammer of the rushing attack, and if QB Austin Norris, a converted split end, shows the same command of offense as in spring ball - this team should be fine.

2021 record: 9-2

Mix in a frustrating scheme to try and stop (double wing) with plenty of senior experience running it - this is a physical bunch that should be on everyone's radar this fall. FB Sam Schneider and WB Brenick Soliday pace the rushing attack, and QB Evan Gunning, a third-year starter, also makes plays with his legs. Two-time 2B champions have not won a state playoff game since 2017.

2021 record: 9-2

Plenty of worthy candidates could fill out the rankings, but the nod goes to the team with the all-state QB candidate in Kade Bomberger, who threw for more than 2,300 yards and 28 touchdowns a year ago. He's a third-year starter who might be on the move more in 2022. Shifty slot WRs Riker Hanning and Josh Smith, and Cameron Groves on the outside should see steady diet of targets.

Next in line : Adna Pirates (4-4), Brewster Bears (4-6), Liberty of Spangle Lancers (5-4), River View Panthers (8-3), Pe Ell/Willapa Valley Trojans (6-4).