localsyr.com
City of Syracuse announces southbound lane closure on East Avenue in Meadowbrook
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The City of Syracuse Department of Public Works (DPW) has announced a southbound lane closure on East Avenue from Salt Springs Road to East Genesee Street beginning Monday, August 15. The project will reconstruct the sidewalks on the west side of East Avenue. Signs will be...
wxhc.com
Cortland DPW Announces Road Paving Dates
Beginning on Monday, August 15th with weather permitting the City of Cortland DPW will begin to remove existing curbs on Maple Ave. (between Woodruff St. to Homer Ave.). The DPW will then prepare the road for installation of new granite curbing. Then on Tuesday, August 16th paving will begin on...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
No One Injured After Transformer Explosion on Henry Street Over the Weekend
No injuries were reported after a transformer exploded underground next to the Verizon building on Henry Street this past Saturday, August 13th. According to the Binghamton Fire Department Facebook Page, firefighters responded to a report of an explosion and building fire at 64 Henry Street and found smoke coming from grates in the sidewalk.
Binghamton Fire Department Reports No Injuries in Downtown Verizon Building Explosion
What could have been a catastrophic situation with an explosion at a downtown Binghamton business over the weekend remarkably ended with no injury and minimal damage. According to reports by the City of Binghamton Fire Department posted on social media, an explosion and fire Saturday afternoon, August 13 at the Verizon Building on Henry Street can be traced to a possible transformer problem in the basement of the building.
Update on Auburn City Parking Garage
After years of construction, the parking garage in downtown Auburn is essentially complete. City Councilor Jimmy Giannettino says that, while some work still needs to be done, the renovations are nearly complete. He adds the repairs should extend the life of the garage another 25 years. Currently the garage offers...
newyorkalmanack.com
1758: The Fall of Fort Frontenac
The expedition left from the Oneida Carrying Place, a several mile long portage where boats had to be dragged between the Mohawk River and Wood Creek. It is was located at what is now Rome, Oneida County, NY. The Rome Historical Society will host “Fall of Fort Frontenac,” a program...
Hundreds without power after FedEx truck crashes into utility pole in Clay
Update: As of 4:30 p.m., most customers’ power had been restored, according to National Grid. Clay, N.Y. — More than 600 people in Clay were without power after a FedEx truck crashed into a utility pole shortly after 2 p.m. Monday. The truck crashed into the pole near...
NewsChannel 36
Lane to Close on I-86 in Chemung County August 15
CHEMUNG, NY (WENY) -- Travelers on Interstate 86 in the town of Chemung should be aware of a lane closure that will go into effect on Monday. Beginning August 15th, westbound traffic near Exit 58 in the town of Chemung will be reduced to one lane. Road crews will be working to make bridge repairs during that time. The work is expected to last until mid-September, according to the New York State Department of Transportation.
Fatal motorcycle crash on Route 7 in Afton
Yesterday, at approximately 5:44 p.m., law enforcement responded a fatal motorcycle crash on State Route 7 in the Village of Afton.
Auburn State Street Plaza Opens with Ribbon Cutting (Photos)
Friday afternoon was the official ribbon cutting ceremony for the City of Auburn’s State Street Plaza. Representing New York State was Commissioner of the Office of Parks, Recreation, & Historic Preservation Erik Kulliseid, who said locations like these are vital to communities. The 1.4 million dollar plaza, located at...
14850.com
Welcome to Ithaca! A dining guide for visitors and new arrivals.
This week the Ithaca area is welcoming thousands of students and their families to town, some for the first time, and 14850 Dining has some suggestions on where to dine whether you’re a new arrival, a visitor, or a longtime Tompkins County resident. Starting the day off right. They...
whcuradio.com
IPD looking to ID suspect in alleged theft at restaurant
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A wallet was reportedly stolen Saturday from a restaurant worker in Ithaca. Police say a man went to the restaurant in the 100 block of West State Street and asked for a glass of water. When the man left, officers say the female employee noticed her wallet was missing from her purse. Inside was cash and her credit and debit cards.
WKTV
Purple Heart car show rolls into town
Utica, N.Y.-- Nearly 100 classic cars and motorcycles took over the Parkway Center parking lot on Saturday afternoon for a good cause. The 2nd annual Veterans' Custom Race Car and Motorcycle Show raises money for the Purple Heart Veterans Central New York 490 Military Order of the Purple Heart, which raises funds for gold-star families in need. Last year's event raised $13,000.
localsyr.com
Bouckville antique show kicks off Monday with over 2000 dealers & vendors on site
BOUCKVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Antique lovers are not going to want to miss this! New York’s largest antique and collectibles show is back, starting August 15 until August 21. According to madison-bouckville.com, over 2,000 dealers and vendors will be on-site and have an array of collectibles from past centuries...
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland County COVID-19 wrap-up for Saturday, Aug. 13
Here is a breakdown of COVID-19 numbers in Cortland County for the week starting Aug. 8. It is based on recorded information from the Cortland County Health Department and the New York State Department of Health. The county health department noted as of Aug. 12, the level of COVID-19 transmission...
Fulton Block Builder Block Celebrations Begin
FULTON – As part of the Fulton Block Builder program, participating homeowners are asked to work together, share resources, and plan a celebratory event in addition to the exterior improvements they make on their homes. Michelle Narad is the Block leader for a very active group near Lanigan School...
Take a tour with the Finger Lakes Rail Riders
PENN YAN, NY (WETM)- Family and friends are encouraged to come out and experience rail biking for themselves. The Finger Lakes Rail Riders lets you get a workout in while also learning the history of Penn Yan and the rail system. “We showcase the pristine farm lands here and the scenery,” says tour guide Dave […]
Dangerous Algal Bloom in Cayuga Lake
A trip to the Finger Lakes this weekend could be spoiled by an aquatic plant. The Tompkins County Health Department is reporting a Harmful Algal Bloom (cyanobacteria bloom) in the Tompkins County portion of Cayuga Lake. The health department cautions Harmful Algal Bloom, or HABS can cause illness in some...
Have Family Fun At No Cost At This Central NY Zoo
If you want to take advantage of a night of free family fun with the family here in Central New York, then this is the event for you. The Utica Zoo is hosting their annual FREE Admission Nights this summer. Their second free night this year allows parents to bring the entire family to the zoo at no additional cost.
New Café to Open Soon On Hooper Road in Endwell
A Broome County woman is putting the finishing touches on a coffee shop that's about to start operating in Endwell. Annie Walck said she hope The Bright Side Café at 519 Hooper Road can have a soft opening later this week.. The business will be located in a small...
