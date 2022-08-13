ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

VJD
2d ago

AARP is a democratic group! That is the reason we left! Join AMAC! It represents seniors honestly.......not like aarp!

Joseph DeVito
2d ago

(((( DON’T BE FOOLED )))) 😠😠 Lowering prescription drugs for seniors is just a ploy for the rest of this heinous bill !!!! This has NOTHING TO DO WITH INFLATION !!!! This bill is just a big TAX for you and I !!! It’s real funny that the Inflation caused by the Government that now they have to create a bill to reduce it , PRETTY PATHETIC 😡😡😡 Inflation is caused by ((( EXCESSIVE MONEY PRINTING ))) by the Federal Reserve, PERIOD !!! SO , this current administrations solution is to hire 87,000 New Armed IRS Agents to collect back taxes from people or households that earn 400K or more a year !!! Make Government bigger and more powerful BRILLIANT 🙄🙄🙄 The “Inflation Reduction Act” will double the exercise tax on coal 😳😳 That hurts US in the long run !! How many power plants generate power from coal in this country?? You actually think they are going to eat the cost ??? NO , WE WILL !!! Plus these 87,000 IRS Agents they are going to hire , the starting pay is from $50,700 to $89,600

Ralph
2d ago

Biden's United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) on Thursday stopped executive orders from Trump designed to significantly lower prescription drug prices for ordinary citizens, including insulin and epinephrine.... Thanks Brandon!

Kansas Reflector

Kansas GOP sends text message asking voters to withdraw support for Dennis Pyle

TOPEKA — The Kansas Republican Party instructed voters via text message Thursday to remove their names from the signatures gathered by state Sen. Dennis Pyle in his independent campaign for governor. Pyle, who thinks Republican nominee Derek Schmidt isn’t conservative enough, denounced the “evil path” taken by “left-wing” Republicans to keep Pyle off the November […] The post Kansas GOP sends text message asking voters to withdraw support for Dennis Pyle appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Governor DeSantis Suggests That Doctors “Need To Get Sued” for Providing Gender-Affirming Care to Florida’s Kids

Gov. Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson from Omaha, Nebraska, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. At a press conference on August 3 announcing Florida's new initiative to support fentanyl addicts and their families, Governor Ron DeSantis also chose to discuss the topic of "gender-affirming care" (in air quotes), provided to transgender kids by Floridian doctors.
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Governor DeSantis Unveils New Florida License Plate Featuring Anti-Government, Libertarian 'Don't Tread On Me' Design

Florida's new license plate designTwitter of GovRonDeSantis. On July 30, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis took to Twitter to promote the state's new license plate design, featuring a coiled snake and the slogan 'Don't Tread On Me'. The license plates are being offered to Floridians and each one that's ordered will benefit the Florida Veterans Foundation.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

A Florida government official helped them register. Now they’ve been charged with voter fraud.

This story was originally published by ProPublica. His last night as a prisoner in North Florida, Kelvin Bolton couldn’t sleep. Fifty-five years old, with a wispy goatee the same color as the gray flecks in his hair, he was about to get out after serving a 2 1/2-year sentence for theft and battery. The last time he’d seen his brothers and sisters at a big family gathering, he’d marched onto the dance floor ostentatiously, turned away and wrapped his arms around himself to caress his own back. As he swayed goofily to the music, everybody laughed.
FLORIDA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Alaska senators: 'Inflation Reduction Act' will hurt middle class

(The Center Square) – A partisan bill called the "Inflation Relief Act" that is making its way through Congress will only hurt the middle class, U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, said Monday. The bill passed the Senate over the weekend after Vice President Kamala Harris broke a 50-50 tie....
ALASKA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Utah senators say $740 billion spending bill will make inflation worse

(The Center Square) - Republican leaders say a $740 billion bill passed by the Senate will make inflation worse. The Inflation Reduction Act would raise taxes on corporations, which Republicans say would drive up prices and be passed down to consumers. It would also decrease energy production and double the amount auditors at the Internal Revenue Service by spending $80 billion to hire 87,000 additional IRS agents.
UTAH STATE
Axios

Florida swing voters view Ron DeSantis as too extreme

Some Florida swing voters who former President Donald Trump won over in 2016 say Gov. Ron DeSantis' agenda is too extreme for them. Driving the news: Axios partner Engagious/Schlesinger conducted two online focus groups last week with 12 Floridians who voted for Donald Trump in 2016, then Joe Biden in 2020.
FLORIDA STATE

