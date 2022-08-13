AARP is a democratic group! That is the reason we left! Join AMAC! It represents seniors honestly.......not like aarp!
(((( DON’T BE FOOLED )))) 😠😠 Lowering prescription drugs for seniors is just a ploy for the rest of this heinous bill !!!! This has NOTHING TO DO WITH INFLATION !!!! This bill is just a big TAX for you and I !!! It’s real funny that the Inflation caused by the Government that now they have to create a bill to reduce it , PRETTY PATHETIC 😡😡😡 Inflation is caused by ((( EXCESSIVE MONEY PRINTING ))) by the Federal Reserve, PERIOD !!! SO , this current administrations solution is to hire 87,000 New Armed IRS Agents to collect back taxes from people or households that earn 400K or more a year !!! Make Government bigger and more powerful BRILLIANT 🙄🙄🙄 The “Inflation Reduction Act” will double the exercise tax on coal 😳😳 That hurts US in the long run !! How many power plants generate power from coal in this country?? You actually think they are going to eat the cost ??? NO , WE WILL !!! Plus these 87,000 IRS Agents they are going to hire , the starting pay is from $50,700 to $89,600
Biden's United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) on Thursday stopped executive orders from Trump designed to significantly lower prescription drug prices for ordinary citizens, including insulin and epinephrine.... Thanks Brandon!
Comments / 59