York County, PA

Semi Truck Driver Dies in Accident on I-81

(Dauphin County, PA) -- Pennsylvania State Police have confirmed the death of a semi-truck driver in a fiery crash Sunday afternoon. They've not yet released the name of the man who was killed in the one-vehicle crash near the Interstate-81 overpass at the Cameron Street exit. He was the only person inside of the semi when it left the road and came to rest near a light pole in a median. Investigators say it burst into flames shortly after that. The tractor trailer was operated by a company in Jacksonville, Florida.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
1 dead after I-81 crash in Dauphin County: state police

A tractor-trailer crash killed one person on Interstate 81 Sunday afternoon near Harrisburg, Pennsylvania State Police said. Trooper Megan Frazer said I-81 north shut down around 2:35 p.m. after a tractor-trailer crashed between exit 67 to Cameron Street in Harrisburg, and exit 69 to Progress Avenue in Susquehanna Township. One...
HARRISBURG, PA
York County, PA
York County, PA
Coroner called to crash and fire on I81 in Dauphin County

Pennsylvania State Police have confirmed the driver of the 18- wheeler, an adult male - was killed –police believe he was the only person in the truck at the time of accident – which happened near the -I-81 overpass at the Cameron Street exit. Only one vehicle was...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Motorcyclist killed in central Pa. collision with pickup truck

A 43-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of a Sunday night crash on a Lancaster County road, the coroner’s office said. Tyrone Gardner, 44, of Coatesville, Chester County, was driving a motorcycle that collided with a pickup truck around 10:30 p.m. on Lincoln Highway East at Route 30 in East Lampeter Township, according to the coroner’s office.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Coroner called to crash on Interstate 81 North in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash and subsequent vehicle fire has turned deadly. The crash closed a lane on a portion of Interstate 81 north near Front Street in Harrisburg. According to PennDOT, the crash occurred on I-81 northbound between Exit 67: US 22 EAST/PA 230 EAST – HARRISBURG/CAMERON ST and Exit 69: PROGRESS AVENUE.
HARRISBURG, PA
Golf cart driver killed in collision with car at Chester County course

A golfer at Loch Nairn Golf Club was killed Saturday night in a collision with a car on Church Road in West Marlborough Township, authorities said. The man was driving across Church Road, near McCue Road, when the collision occurred around 8 p.m. He suffered fatal injuries after he was ejected from the cart. He died at the scene.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Coroner called to crash in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Officials with Lancaster County 911 dispatch confirmed that the coroner was called to a vehicle crash in Lancaster County. First responders were dispatched to the crash in East Lampeter Township at 10:10 p.m. on Aug. 14. There is no word yet on how many vehicles...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Pet stolen during Nottingham burglary, shots fired in Middle River

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several assaults and burglaries that were reported this month. At around 4 a.m. on Saturday, August 6, an individual entered a home in the 6600-block of Aaron Mee Way in Rosedale (21237) via an unlocked basement door. The suspect stole various items once inside the location.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
Woman dies in York County crash

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A York County woman died in a crash just after midnight Friday. According to the coroner, 25-year-old Zoraida Soto was driving west on Route 30, when the vehicle went off the road, just before the Mount Zion exit. The coroner says the vehicle crashed through...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Two Children Injured in Home Shooting, Two Arrested for Drugs at Scene

>Two Children Injured in Home Shooting, Two Arrested for Drugs at Scene. (Swatara Township, PA) -- Two small children are in the hospital after someone fired into their home. Investigators say it happened at a residence in the 4900 block of Cumberland Street Thursday night. Their condition has not been released and the gunman has not been caught. Officials did take two men into custody while responding to the shooting call. They say they found large amounts of marijuana, crack cocaine and what appeared to be fentanyl inside the home.
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, PA
Vacant bar catches fire for the second time this month

ENOLA, Pa. — The same building in Cumberland County has caught fire twice in the last eight days. Monday morning fire departments were called to the scene of an abandoned bar ablaze on the 100 block of South Enola Drive. In the early morning of August 7, the same bar was damaged by arson, police say.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Nearly 60 inspection stickers stolen during burglary

Lebanon County — PSP - Jonestown were called to the scene of Sattizahn Auto Sales in Fredericksburg due to a burglary of numerous Pennsylvania inspection and emissions stickers. Between the hours of August 11 at 8:45PM and August 12 at 6:15AM, unknown suspect(s) entered the car dealership, without force,...
FREDERICKSBURG, PA

