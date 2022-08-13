>Two Children Injured in Home Shooting, Two Arrested for Drugs at Scene. (Swatara Township, PA) -- Two small children are in the hospital after someone fired into their home. Investigators say it happened at a residence in the 4900 block of Cumberland Street Thursday night. Their condition has not been released and the gunman has not been caught. Officials did take two men into custody while responding to the shooting call. They say they found large amounts of marijuana, crack cocaine and what appeared to be fentanyl inside the home.

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO