WGAL
Truck driver killed in fiery crash on Interstate 81 in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A truck driver was killed in a fiery crash Sunday afternoon on Interstate 81 in Dauphin County. The crash happened around 2 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-81 near the overpass at the Cameron Street exit. The crash only involved the tractor-trailer, which left...
iheart.com
Semi Truck Driver Dies in Accident on I-81
(Dauphin County, PA) -- Pennsylvania State Police have confirmed the death of a semi-truck driver in a fiery crash Sunday afternoon. They've not yet released the name of the man who was killed in the one-vehicle crash near the Interstate-81 overpass at the Cameron Street exit. He was the only person inside of the semi when it left the road and came to rest near a light pole in a median. Investigators say it burst into flames shortly after that. The tractor trailer was operated by a company in Jacksonville, Florida.
1 dead after I-81 crash in Dauphin County: state police
A tractor-trailer crash killed one person on Interstate 81 Sunday afternoon near Harrisburg, Pennsylvania State Police said. Trooper Megan Frazer said I-81 north shut down around 2:35 p.m. after a tractor-trailer crashed between exit 67 to Cameron Street in Harrisburg, and exit 69 to Progress Avenue in Susquehanna Township. One...
2 killed, 1 injured, in Cockeysville crash early Sunday
Two men were killed, and a third was injured, in a crash in Cockeysville early Sunday morning. Investigators determined the vehicle struck a fire hydrant and several trees, then overturned.
WGAL
Off-duty Cumberland County police officer charged in crash that killed man
An off-duty police officer is facing charges in an April crash that killed a man along Interstate 81. The Dauphin County district attorney said East Pennsboro Township police officer Keith Morris will face three summary offenses, including violations of careless driving resulting in death as well as the state's move over law.
WGAL
Coroner called to crash and fire on I81 in Dauphin County
Pennsylvania State Police have confirmed the driver of the 18- wheeler, an adult male - was killed –police believe he was the only person in the truck at the time of accident – which happened near the -I-81 overpass at the Cameron Street exit. Only one vehicle was...
Coroner called to scene of tractor-trailer crash on I-81N in Dauphin County: police
The coroner was called Sunday afternoon to the scene of a tractor-trailer crash on I-81 northbound in Dauphin County, according to Pa. State Police Public Information Officer Megan Frazer. The crash has closed a portion of Interstate 81 north near Front Street in Harrisburg since early this afternoon. It between...
Motorcyclist killed in central Pa. collision with pickup truck
A 43-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of a Sunday night crash on a Lancaster County road, the coroner’s office said. Tyrone Gardner, 44, of Coatesville, Chester County, was driving a motorcycle that collided with a pickup truck around 10:30 p.m. on Lincoln Highway East at Route 30 in East Lampeter Township, according to the coroner’s office.
Upper Allen Township police looking for juveniles who hit elderly woman with rock
Police in Upper Allen Township, Cumberland County, say an elderly woman was struck in the head by a rock or similar object.
abc27.com
Coroner called to crash on Interstate 81 North in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash and subsequent vehicle fire has turned deadly. The crash closed a lane on a portion of Interstate 81 north near Front Street in Harrisburg. According to PennDOT, the crash occurred on I-81 northbound between Exit 67: US 22 EAST/PA 230 EAST – HARRISBURG/CAMERON ST and Exit 69: PROGRESS AVENUE.
phillyvoice.com
Golf cart driver killed in collision with car at Chester County course
A golfer at Loch Nairn Golf Club was killed Saturday night in a collision with a car on Church Road in West Marlborough Township, authorities said. The man was driving across Church Road, near McCue Road, when the collision occurred around 8 p.m. He suffered fatal injuries after he was ejected from the cart. He died at the scene.
Coroner called to crash in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Officials with Lancaster County 911 dispatch confirmed that the coroner was called to a vehicle crash in Lancaster County. First responders were dispatched to the crash in East Lampeter Township at 10:10 p.m. on Aug. 14. There is no word yet on how many vehicles...
WGAL
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Route 462 in Lancaster County
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County, on Sunday night. The crash, which involved the motorcycle and a pickup truck, happened around 10:10 p.m. on Route 462 between the exits for Route 30 and the Strasburg Pike. The...
Nottingham MD
Pet stolen during Nottingham burglary, shots fired in Middle River
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several assaults and burglaries that were reported this month. At around 4 a.m. on Saturday, August 6, an individual entered a home in the 6600-block of Aaron Mee Way in Rosedale (21237) via an unlocked basement door. The suspect stole various items once inside the location.
WGAL
Woman dies in York County crash
SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A York County woman died in a crash just after midnight Friday. According to the coroner, 25-year-old Zoraida Soto was driving west on Route 30, when the vehicle went off the road, just before the Mount Zion exit. The coroner says the vehicle crashed through...
WGAL
Second fire in eight days being investigated as possible arson in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A second fire in the past eight days is being investigated as arson in Cumberland County. The fire happened in a vacant building near the intersection of South Enola Drive and East Manor Avenue. The Cumberland County public information office said there were no utilities...
iheart.com
Two Children Injured in Home Shooting, Two Arrested for Drugs at Scene
>Two Children Injured in Home Shooting, Two Arrested for Drugs at Scene. (Swatara Township, PA) -- Two small children are in the hospital after someone fired into their home. Investigators say it happened at a residence in the 4900 block of Cumberland Street Thursday night. Their condition has not been released and the gunman has not been caught. Officials did take two men into custody while responding to the shooting call. They say they found large amounts of marijuana, crack cocaine and what appeared to be fentanyl inside the home.
Vacant Enola bar damaged by arson catches fire again
The state police fire marshal was on the scene of a fire at an abandoned bar on the 100 block of Enola Drive in Cumberland County Monday morning -- the same bar that was damaged by arson last week.
local21news.com
Vacant bar catches fire for the second time this month
ENOLA, Pa. — The same building in Cumberland County has caught fire twice in the last eight days. Monday morning fire departments were called to the scene of an abandoned bar ablaze on the 100 block of South Enola Drive. In the early morning of August 7, the same bar was damaged by arson, police say.
local21news.com
Nearly 60 inspection stickers stolen during burglary
Lebanon County — PSP - Jonestown were called to the scene of Sattizahn Auto Sales in Fredericksburg due to a burglary of numerous Pennsylvania inspection and emissions stickers. Between the hours of August 11 at 8:45PM and August 12 at 6:15AM, unknown suspect(s) entered the car dealership, without force,...
