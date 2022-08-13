ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Kingsport Moose Lodge hosts ‘Kids Fishing Derby’

By Van Jones, John Jenco
WJHL
WJHL
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jBx9i_0hG6BXK700

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Many participants took advantage of the beautiful weather to take part in the Kids Fishing Derby at Warriors Path State Park.

52 kids took part in the event held by the Kingsport Moose Lodge, and each left with a free fishing rod, tackle box, or life preserver.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hptr8_0hG6BXK700
Photo: WJHL

The fishing derby was free to attend thanks to donations to the Moose Lodge 972.

Food Truck Park opens in Bristol

“Memories is something that you can’t replace, that you’ll have the rest of your life. And if it changes one kid’s life, fishing, time together, they’ll remember it,” said Vickie Compton from the Kingsport Moose Lodge.

Compton adds that the derby was a success and she hopes that the event will instill a passion for fishing and the outdoors in the kids who attended.

The Mosse Lodge is a service organization that works primarily with children and underserved communities.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

Cherokee Heritage day to bring living tribal history to Sycamore Shoals

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park is set to host multiple demonstrations and experiences surrounding Cherokee culture later in August, and the public is invited to attend. According to a release from the park, educational and artistic events will begin at 10 a.m. on August 27 and continue until 5 p.m. that […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
erwinrecord.net

Blooms enhance downtown Erwin’s small town atmosphere

Residents of Unicoi County may have noticed the lively red dragon wing begonias overflowing from hanging baskets and planters along North Main Avenue. According to Town of Erwin Public Works Director Tim Bailey, the potted flowers were donated by Unicoi County High School’s Career and Technical Education program, which housed and nurtured the plants before sending them out to add a bit more glamour to the downtown scene in lush plantings.
ERWIN, TN
WJHL

Kingsport Splash Pad closed Monday & Tuesday for repairs

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Splash Pad will be closed for a few days while repairs are made. A release from Kingsport Parks and Recreation states that the splash pad will be closed Monday and Tuesday while the drain in the pump room is repaired. The City of Kingsport expects the splash pad to […]
KINGSPORT, TN
elizabethton.com

First Baptist Elizabethton to host free food bag distribution

First Baptist Church in Elizabethton will be hosting a free food bag distribution on Thursday, Aug. 18, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. The distribution will be outside as a drive-through pick-up. First Baptist Elizabethton is located at 212 E. F St. For more information, please call 423-543-1931.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Kingsport, TN
Lifestyle
City
Kingsport, TN
Kingsport, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Society
City
Bristol, TN
Kingsport, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Fairfield Sun Times

Memories of the 1899 five day meeting at the Grassy Creek Freewill Baptist Church.

The following story is derived from journals written by a Rogersville resident in the 1960’s. “My name is Victoria McCurry Russell I was fifteen years old the summer they had the big Association meeting down at Grassy Creek. I remember it well. As a matter of fact, sometimes the past like a mist closes around me and it seems like lately I’ve been living on yesterdays.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
John M. Dabbs

Twin Cities Welcome Tri-Pride with Parade and Festival in Downtown Bristol This Month

Bristol will host its first city-wide public Pride Parade and Festival in the twin cities on August 27, 2022. Tri-Pride is making history as it holds a parade, presented by CITI, down State Street in Bristol, Tennessee and Bristol, Virginia. CITI has been the sponsor of the parade since 2018. The event will be the first Pride event in the U.S. to occur in two states at the same time. The parade begins at 11:00 a.m. The festival is scheduled to begin immediately after the parade - around 12:00 p.m. at Cumberland Square Park in Bristol, Virginia.
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Tri-Cities skate scene grows, new Bristol park in the works

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport unveiled their new skate park just over a month ago, and there’s one currently in the works for Bristol, Tennessee. Rooster Front Park in Bristol serves as a temporary skate park as the community awaits a bigger and better one. Founder of Skate Bristol, George Linke, has been spearheading efforts […]
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Hot dog hero: Wonder Dogs aims to focus on quality

KINGSPORT — Christina Hall’s kind of wonder dog dons mustard, ketchup and sometimes coleslaw rather than a cape and mask — but that doesn’t mean she wants to settle for anything less than super. “When you go to restaurants, you know when they have given up...
KINGSPORT, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fishing Derby#Moose#Fishing Rod#Food Truck#The Moose Lodge 972#Bristol Memories#The Mosse Lodge#Nexstar Media Inc
WJHL

Greeneville nonprofit sends truckload of donations to flood victims

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local nonprofit has put together a truckload of donations for Kentucky flood victims. The Greeneville based nonprofit, Gifts for Kids – with the help of local businesses and the public – were able to send a trailer of essential items to victims of the devasting floods in Kentucky on […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

Food Truck Park opens in Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Bristol Food Truck Park had its grand opening Friday afternoon. The Bristol Food Truck Park offers a variety of food and treats from local trucks in the region. According to the food truck park’s Facebook page, at one point, they had close to 300 people in the park. “There is […]
BRISTOL, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Things going smoothly for big September concerts in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON — Things are on schedule and still going forward as planned for the first Covered Bridge Days Kickoff concerts, which will take place at Citizens Bank Stadium on Sept. 21 and Sept. 22., just before the start of Covered Bridge Days on Sept. 23. The concerts feature some...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
WJHL

Columbian Coffee Exchange closing permanently

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities business has announced that it will be closing its doors for good. The Columbian Coffee Exchange posted to Facebook to say that due to rising costs, and the inability to find staff, they will be closing. The company says that many small businesses are struggling to survive in […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Cement truck drum comes loose in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City drivers spotted a cement truck drum that came loose from its carrier and landed on University Parkway Monday afternoon. According to the vehicle’s driver on the scene, the rig was traveling on University Parkway toward Elizabethton when it began taking a turn onto Interstate 26. While turning, the […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Young Cherokee squad showing improvement ahead of 2022 season

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – In 2021, the Chiefs got off on the right foot – dominating Cocke County, 41-6, to open the season with a victory. However, the remainder of the season was a bit more bumpy, as Cherokee won just one more game at West Greene. The Chiefs would finish the season with a […]
ROGERSVILLE, TN
WJHL

Meet the Finalists: Best Food Trucks in the Tri-Cities

(WJHL) – As part of ongoing Tri-Cities Best voting for the region’s best Food Truck, News Channel 11 has compiled more information on each of the four finalists picked by voters and their specialties. Alley Kat Phillies, Phillies and a few more Phillies — that’s what Alley Kat is known for. Whether it’s the classic […]
WJHL

Father-daughter duo go on breakfast tour of the Tri-Cities

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – It all started at a Waffle House. For Chad and Alysse Rowland, it was the beginning of a year-long journey that brought the two together as father and daughter before she officially left the nest. During a Waffle House birthday breakfast for Alysse’s brother in the fall of 2021, Chad […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

ETSU observatory to host open house events each month

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University will reopen its observatory for open house events each month during the fall semester. During each open house, the telescopes will be set up for visitors to use and experts will be on hand to answer questions. An astronomer or physicist will also give a short […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

34K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy