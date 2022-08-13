Read full article on original website
Related
7 new Netflix releases arrive today – including 1 you really need to watch
Netflix debuted a handful of new titles available to stream starting today — with the batch including several realities series, a suspenseful new crime documentary, and the third and final season of a high-profile fantasy series. In fact, we’ll start with that last item first, kicking off our latest Netflix release roundup with Locke & Key — one of several Carlton Cuse projects that actually span many of the major streamers.
2 shows are dominating the global Netflix Top 10 list right now
For the second week in a row, the weekly Top 10 list of Netflix shows around the world is topped by Virgin River, season four of which just hit the streaming service on July 20. The romantic drama, based on a series of novels from author Robynn Carr, posted 87.9...
Amazon leaves popular Prime Video show high and dry after shock cancelation
The Wilds has been cancelled by Amazon Studios after two seasons. According to multiple outlets, including Deadline (opens in new tab) and Variety (opens in new tab), Amazon has abandoned the popular Prime Video show less than three months after its second season was released. Deadline suggests that the series' main cast members were only informed about the decision on Thursday, July 28. At the time of writing, though, members of the core cast are yet to publicly comment on the matter.
BBC
Netflix loses almost a million subscribers
After enjoying a long reign as the king of streaming, Netflix faces a tough fight to keep its crown. It lost almost a million subscribers between April and July as more people decided to quit the service. The streaming giant has now lost members for two quarters in a row,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 of Netflix’s newest shows are also the biggest in the world right now
Thematically, the Netflix series Keep Breathing and The Sandman couldn’t be more different. The former is a straightforward drama, involving a New York lawyer whose plane crashes and leaves her stranded in the remote Canadian frontier. While the latter is a fantasy tale from Neil Gaiman, bringing his beloved DC Comics series of the same name to life.
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
How Much Are Disney+ and Hulu Rates Going Up in December?
The battle for streaming subscribers continues. Platforms must include content offerings to attract new members while retaining current membership. Disney announced that it's raising subscription prices for Disney+ and Hulu memberships at the end of 2022. Here’s how much Disney+ and Hulu rates are going up. Article continues below...
The Verge
The streaming bundle is a sneaky deal too good to pass up
This will be upsetting to learn if you, like me, spent the better part of two decades cutting cords to escape paying for a bunch of sports channels you never watch. But... the bundle is back. The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Walmart is partnering with Paramount Plus to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Best Movies On Amazon Prime Video Right Now - August 2022
What's streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now.
HBO Max Is Taking Tons of Movies and Shows off Its Platform — Here's Why
Now that it feels like everyone has their own streaming platform, they all have to fight each other for our attention. We've seen how Netflix has been struggling to keep subscribers, to the point where it's losing millions of them. Unfortunately for HBO Max, the future is not looking too good either. The platform has canceled a number of shows and movies. This is especially concerning since there are already rumors the streamer is on its last legs.
Collider
Warner Bros. Movies No Longer Moving to HBO Max After 45 Days in Theaters
News regarding the recently-announced HBO Max and Discovery+ merger has been churning out a number of strategic re-directs, from cancellations to ad-supported platforms, leaving customers wondering where stand in this streamer limbo. According to Decider, the notoriously film-friendly HBO Max streamer is making some big changes in regard to what movies will be released, and when. Following the second quarter earnings call on August 4, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav confirmed the company's move from the "Project Popcorn" era to a "case-by-case basis" when determining what movies will be available to subscribers.
makeuseof.com
How Much Hulu Will Cost You From October 2022
By now, you have probably noticed that streaming services, once considered a cheaper alternative to cable, are all raising prices in 2022. We are all somewhat addicted to our streaming providers, and they seem to have figured it out. Thus, after years of relatively low-cost access, that is changing. The...
CNET
Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max: Save on Streaming With One Clever Trick
There are lots of great shows and movies across dozens of streaming services, but even subscribing to five of them could cost you more than $50 per month. (Just look at the latest pricing news for Disney Plus.) We're going to show you a trick that can help save you money.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream American Ninja 2: The Confrontation Free Online
Cast: Michael Dudikoff Steve James Larry Poindexter Gary Conway Jeff Celentano. On a remote Caribbean island, Army Ranger Joe Armstrong saves an old friend from the clutches of "The Lion", an evil super-criminal who has kidnapped a local scientist and mass-produced an army of mutant Ninja warriors. Is American Ninja...
7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu, and Apple TV Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here’s our guide on what to stream this weekend
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Just a Father Free Online
Cast: Luca Argentero Diane Fleri Fabio Troiano Anna Foglietta Sara D'Amario. Carlo is a doctor that has recently lost his wife. Affected by the loss, he is supported by his family and friends, and, above all, for the love he feels towards his little daughter. And then, one day, he meets Camille.
The Verge
How to stream your Nest security cameras to your TV using a Google Chromecast
You’re sitting on the couch watching the latest episode of Bluey with your offspring when the doorbell rings or you hear a noise from the nursery. If you have a Google Chromecast hooked up to your TV, there’s no need to whip out your phone or crane your neck to see the Nest Hub smart display in the kitchen — you can just ask Google to show you a live feed of your doorbell or security camera right on said TV.
The Ringer
Disney+ and the Streaming Price Hike
Matt is joined by Jessica Reif Ehrlich, an analyst at B of A Securities, to break down the state of the streaming world after Disney’s announcement that it will be raising the Disney+ subscription fee by 38 percent. They discuss whether streaming is becoming more like television, how viewers will tolerate an advertising tier, why Warner Bros. Discovery may be set up for success in the long term, Hulu as a potential secret weapon for Disney, what Microsoft could actually bring to Netflix, and more.
Motley Fool
Disney and Netflix Need to Follow Warner Bros. Discovery's Lead On This One Crucial Point
Ad-supported tiers are an increasingly important aspect of the streaming industry. Warner's HBO Max has the best consumer satisfaction in terms of ads, while Disney's Hulu has the worst. Disney+ and Netflix should follow HBO Max's ad strategy to boost ad-supported subscriptions. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
ABC News
Walmart deal with Paramount gives members streaming perks
NEW YORK -- Walmart Inc. said Monday it has signed a deal with Paramount Global to offer the entertainment company's streaming service as a perk to subscribers of the discounter's shipping subscription service. The move is part of efforts by the nation's largest retailer to better compete with Amazon's Prime...
Comments / 0