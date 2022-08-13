Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 4 “White/Midnight Navy”
Despite currently celebrating its 33rd anniversary, the Air Jordan 4 is having a bit of a “moment,” consistently surfacing in new, authorized colorways and experimental customizations by artists and sneaker collectors alike. Recently, Tinker Hatfield’s second design for the Air Jordan line surfaced via official images in a...
sneakernews.com
Nike Adds A Splash Of White To This Mostly Blacked Out Air Force 1
Since the beginning of the Air Force 1‘s 40th Anniversary, we’ve seen a wealth of both simple and bold colorways alike. And adding to the former is yet another neutral-dominant offering, which adds a splash of white to what is otherwise yet another instance of “Triple Black.”
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 11 “Cherry”
Every year around the Holiday Season, Jordan Brand gifts us with an Air Jordan 11. In the past, we’ve seen the return of the “Concord” and “Bred” as well as the debut of new and innovative make-ups like the “Jubilee” and the self-lacing AJ11 Adapt. For 2022, the Jumpman is going a bit against the grain, translating the colorway of the AJ11 Low “Cherry” to the silhouette’s mid-top trim.
sneakernews.com
Fully Reflective Uppers Appear On The Nike Air Max Plus
At first glance, this Air Max Plus doesn’t look too far off from the original model. The exterior “lava” cage has been more streamlined as it’s been pressed into the upper mesh, while a familiar gradient color approach blends red and black into a Darth Maul look.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sneakernews.com
Undefeated And Nike Join Forces On A Multi-Colored Air Force 1 Low In Patent Leather
Undefeated flexes its masterful ability in Air Force 1 execution as we reveal an exclusive look at a rumored upcoming collaboration for 2022. Following their celebrated “5 On It” collection from 2021, the California-based and now-global boutique retailer reconvenes with Nike on the forty-year-old-silhouette. This leak reveals a...
hypebeast.com
Post Malone Is Offering $100,000 USD to Someone Who Can Beat Him in 'Magic: The Gathering'
Post Malone is ready to shell out a $100,000 USD cash reward to anybody who can beat him in a one-on-one match of Magic: The Gathering. The gaming enthusiast, who previously announced a partnership with Magic: The Gathering, is set to select one lucky player via a Whatnot livestream on August 4 and is open to everyone; if the player chosen is not familiar with the game, Whatnot will enlist the help of expert Reid Duke to train the player for the match against Posty. The match will take place on August 11, with viewers all over the world able to tune into the live play-by-play narrated by Josh and Jimmy of The Command Zone on the Whatnot app.
sneakernews.com
Nike Applies “Metallic Blue” Swooshes To The Air Max 90
The Nike Air Max 90 isn’t the first sneaker to feature a visible Air unit, but it’s become one of the most popular since debuting in 1990. Recently, Tinker Hatfield’s iconic design emerged in a summer-ready all-“White” ensemble animated by hits of “Metallic Blue.” Profile swooshes indulge in the shimmering finish, while TPU panels along the tongue and “NIKE AIR” logos at the top of the tongue deviate in matte shades of the titular tone. Greyscale components also appear elsewhere on the pair, with the most obvious placements being at the spine and Air Max cassette underfoot.
sneakernews.com
“Bordeaux” Accents This Latest Jordan Two Trey Colorway
The Air Jordan series has inspired countless designs since it began in 1985. Over that same time span, NIKE, Inc. has taken elements of Michael Jordan’s main product line to further expand the player and its own legacy. The Jordan Two Trey is the latest example. Inspired by some...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Warriors' Draymond Green, Hazel Renee celebrate wedding weekend
The Warriors are enjoying the wedding weekend of the season with the nuptials of Draymond Green and Hazel Renee.
hypebeast.com
The adidas YEEZY Foam Runner Surfaces in "MX Carbon"
Joining the offerings set to arrive as part of YEEZY Day this year, the YEEZY Runner is releasing in a new “MX Carbon” colorway. This time around, the unique slip-on model is coming in a bold swirled multi-color look. The adidas YEEZY Foam Runner “MX Carbon” features a...
sneakernews.com
The Jordan Two Trey Reappears In “Black/Red”
While far from being the most-coveted silhouette currently offered by the Jumpman family, the Jordan Two Trey has the potential of playing an important role in conversing Michael Jordan’s legacy. A hybrid design of some of the most important models in the Air Jordan line, the Two Trey commemorates...
sneakernews.com
First Look At The Air Jordan 6 “Black Chrome”
So far, 2022 has been extremely kind to the Air Jordan 6, as we’ve witnessed the silhouette return in “Midnight Navy” and surface in the ever-beloved “University Blue” hue. And by the end of the year, there’ll be a number of additional colorways worth praising, such as the upcoming “Black Chrome,” which recently appeared in the flesh for the very first time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sneakernews.com
Nike Adds Jumbo Lenticular Swooshes To The Air Force 1 Low
Nike continues to get creative with the decades-old Air Force 1 Low as it is presented with yet another modification of the Swoosh logo. Founded on a crisp all-white tumbled leather base, this Air Force 1 Low livens up with a hit of bright orange applied to an enlarged Swoosh logo. The color pops even more due to the use of a lenticular sheet, which creates a minor color-shift of citrus hues on the logo as well as the heel-tab. Red accents finish off the look on the Nike Air tongue label as well as the AIR fixture on the midsole.
hypebeast.com
First Look at the adidas YEEZY Slide "Azure"
Ye and YEEZY fans have had a rollercoaster of a month with mixed YEEZY Day 2022 results and. between Ye and adidas surfacing. However, the YEEZY releases have not slowed down, including restocks and new colorways of the adidas YEEZY Slide hitting shelves. Now, with the adidas YEEZY Slide “Azure” on the way, it’s only a matter of time before we see it matched with the original YEEZY Gap Round Jacket.
sneakernews.com
Neon Stripes Brighten Up This Upcoming Nike Air Max 95
For most, the term “neon” conjures to mind three specific colors: green, blue, and pink. And for their latest rendition of the Air Max 95, Nike is making use of the entire trio, brushing them across what would otherwise be a blacked out base. All three of the...
Ashanti Is Blazing In A Gucci One-Piece Cutout Swimsuit
The summer heat has nothing on Ashanti!
The Most Expensive Car In Danny Koker's Collection
Daniel "Danny" Koker is a man of many talents and passions. Born on January 5, 1964, in Cleveland, Ohio (per IMDb), Koker spent his childhood in Detroit and grew up in a family of car lovers. His father, Daniel Koker Sr., was a car enthusiast, composer, musician, and singer (per Count's Kustoms) who worked with big names like the Foggy River Boys and Clarence LaVaughn "CL" Franklin. Before gaining TV prominence with the hit show "Counting Cars" (and guest appearances on the History Channel's "Pawn Stars" and "American Restoration"), Danny Koker portrayed Count Cool Rider on "Saturday Fright At The Movies," a vampire-themed show that aired on KFBT Channel 33 Las Vegas from 1990 to 2000.
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Nike Air Max Scorpion “Triple Black”
Nike’s next big thing in Max is set to arrive later this year, ushering in an all-new overtly bulbous Air Max unit fixed below an engineered Flyknit upper. The model is called the Air Max Scorpion, and while combination of Flyknit uppers and zonal Air Max units isn’t new, the Scorpion introduces an unmatched height stack that’ll lift you in more ways than one.
Vogue
Kendall Jenner’s Bodycon Dress Collection Is Unparalleled
Kendall Jenner is the new-era supermodel that fashion can’t get enough of. Having strutted every major runway of today, as well as gracing countless Vogue covers, the 26-year-old has earned her position at the top of her game. And her personal style is arguably just as remarkable as her editorials. Her signature look? The bodycon dress.
sneakernews.com
This Nike Air Force 1 Low Marked By Colors Of Italian Luxury
The clash between the world of luxury high fashion and sneakers reached an absolute peak in 2022. The likes of Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and Prada have all teamed up with global sportswear brands to elevate the sneaker collaboration, but sneakerheads have referenced these expensive labels for decades. This upcoming Air...
Comments / 0